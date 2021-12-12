DAY ONE SCORES (Youll like this
)
duvva 72
Ziltoid 71
Mag Hull 65
Gerry Attrick 64
RobbieRedmen 62
Red Star 57
Andy2508 54
Barneylfc 52
naYoRHa2b 52
oldfordie 52
Beneath 44
BoRed 40
Buck Pete 40
goalrushatgoodison 40
Racing Post 40
PeterJM 37
aedge659 34
rubber soul 32
ollyfrom.tv 31
mickitez 27
The G in Gerrard 27
Think thats everyone. If Ive got any wrong let me know.
JUST BEWARE if making early picks there could potentially be a fair number of non runners tomorrow if the rain really hits and it goes heavy.
Im there tomorrow so there wont be any updates from me during the day, but if anyone can oblige Id be grateful.