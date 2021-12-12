« previous next »
Author Topic: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG  (Read 1149 times)

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,577
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
DAY ONE SCORES (Youll like this :) )

duvva 72
Ziltoid 71
Mag Hull 65
Gerry Attrick 64
RobbieRedmen 62
Red Star 57
Andy2508 54
Barneylfc 52
naYoRHa2b 52
oldfordie 52
Beneath 44
BoRed 40
Buck Pete 40
goalrushatgoodison 40
Racing Post 40
PeterJM 37
aedge659 34
rubber soul 32
ollyfrom.tv 31
mickitez 27
The G in Gerrard 27

Think thats everyone. If Ive got any wrong let me know.

JUST BEWARE if making early picks there could potentially be a fair number of non runners tomorrow if the rain really hits and it goes heavy.

Im there tomorrow so there wont be any updates from me during the day, but if anyone can oblige Id be grateful.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,577
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:03:23 pm
:sad There's not a relegation zone is there?
Dont worry things can changed quickly. I was stone last in the Ascot comp, today Im top! (It wont last)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,485
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:45:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
Dont worry things can changed quickly. I was stone last in the Ascot comp, today Im top! (It wont last)
I'm not last that's the main thing.
Online BoRed

  BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,039
  BoRac
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Bloody typical that my NAP lost by a short head while virtually everyone else's won by a neck. :no
Online BoRed

  BoRing
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,039
  BoRac
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
Wednesday

1:50 Tony Montana
2:25 Jumbly
3:00 Big Evs
3:35 Paddington (NAP)
4:10 Cotai Vision
4:45 La Isla Mujeres
5:20 Rhoscolyn
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,244
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:40:59 pm
The 1.15 race at Goodwood not counted tomorrow?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,204
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm
1.50 Struth
2.25 Dream Of Love
3.00 Baheer
3.35 Paddington (NAP)
4.10 Indispensable
4.45 Queen Regent
5.20 Darkness
Offline aedge659

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,329
  Through wind and rain..
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
1.50 Westerton
2.25 Breege
3.00 Kylian
3.35 Paddington NAP
4.10 Indispensable
4.45 La Isla Mujeres
5.20 Classic
Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,564
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
My nags for Wednesday

1.50pm Struth
2.25pm Jumbly
3.00pm Kylian NAP
3.35pm Paddington
4.10pm Tropical Island
4.45pm La Isla Mujeres
5.20 PM Dark Thirty
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,577
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:40:59 pm
The 1.15 race at Goodwood not counted tomorrow?
Its Arabian horses, so no doesnt count. 1.50 first race
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline rubber soul

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 544
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #90 on: Today at 12:37:00 am
1.50 - Amleto
2.25 - Sicilian Defence
3.00 - Big Evs
3.35 - Paddington (nap)
4.10 - Flora of Bermuda
4.45 - There's The Door
5.20 - Urban Sprawl
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,357
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #91 on: Today at 05:38:16 am
1.50 Amleto
2.25 Fast Response
3.00 Kylian
3.35 Paddington (NAP)
4.10 Tropical Island
4.45 Queen Regent
5.20 Dark Thirty
Online The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,485
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:54:44 am
13.50 Westerton
14.25 White Moonlight
15.00 Baheer (NAP)
15.35 Paddington
16.10 Tropical Island
16.45 Value Added
17.20 Farasi Lane
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,234
  Scrubbers
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #93 on: Today at 08:21:37 am

13.50 Amleto
14.25 Jumbly
15.00 Kylian
15.35 Paddington (NAP)
16.10 Flora of Bermuda
16.45 Queen Regent
17.20 Rhoscolyn
Online Mag Hull

  Lanca Shire
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 951
  Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #94 on: Today at 08:59:14 am
1.50 Fox Journey
2.25 Breege
3.00 Big Evs
3.35 Paddington (NAP)
4.10 Flora of Bermuda
4.45 La Isla Mujeres
5.20 Rhoscolyn

RP
1.50 Westerton
2.25 Breege
3.00 Big Evs
3.35 Paddington
4.10 Indispensable
4.45 Queen Regent (NAP)
5.20 Classic
Get your fucking hedge cut!!!!

Online Red Star

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:40:44 am
Day 2:-

1.50 Fox Journey
2.25 White Moonlight
3.00 Kylian
3.35 Paddington (nap)
4.10 Tropical Island
4.45 La Isla Mujeres
5.20 Urban Sprawl

Changed as Jumbly a non-runner
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:55 pm by Red Star »
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,649
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:44:42 am
Day 2

1.50 - Tony Montana
2.25 - Dream of Love
3.00 - Purosangue
3.35 - Aldaary
4.10 - Beenham
4.45 - La Isla Mujeres (NAP)
5.20 - Rhoscolyn
Online Red Star

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #97 on: Today at 09:45:54 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
Im there tomorrow so there wont be any updates from me during the day, but if anyone can oblige Id be grateful.

Hope you have a better day than I had yesterday!

Im happy to post the results today if you still need it?

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,929
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #98 on: Today at 09:57:32 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Had the same after I took a break after Cheltenham one year. Couldnt get my Paddy Power or Bet365 back

Jesus Christ. PaddyPower simply will not bend and remove my self-exclusion.  This 'Flutter group' merger has screwed me over big time

I don't want PP anyway, but exclusion from them in 2015 means I have lost my Skybet and Poker Stars access.

Luckily Betfair customer service understood and removed their self-exclusion.   Betfair is most important to me.
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,929
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:38:27 am
Day 2

1.50 - Fox Journey
2.25 - Breege
3.00 - Big Evs
3.35 - Paddington (NAP)
4.10 - Flora Of Bermuda
4.45 - La Isla Mujeres
5.20 - Dark Thirty
Online mickitez

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,151
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:55:13 am
Day 2

1.50 - Tony Montana
2.25 - Olivia Maralda
3.00 - Kylian
3.35 - Paddington (NAP)
4.10 - Princess Chuizara
4.45 - La Isla Mujeres
5.20 - Harry Magnus
Offline RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,702
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:56:42 am
1.50 - Amletto
2.25 - Fast Response
3.00 - Baheer
3.35 - Paddington (Nap)
4.10 - Tropical Island
4.45 - La Isla Mujeres
5.20 - Rhoscolyn
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 56,244
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #102 on: Today at 11:14:54 am
Everything except Paddington picked by a 6 year old  :D

1.50 - Inquiring Minds
2.25 - Olivia Maralda
3.00 - Hackman
3.35 - Paddington (NAP)
4.10 - Tropical Island
4.45 - Therapist
5.20 - Rhoscolyn
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy2508

  RAWK Supporter
  Main Stander
  • ******
  Posts: 242
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #103 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
Day 2:

13:50 - Struth
14:25 - Jumbly
15:00 - Hackman
15:35 - Paddington (NAP)
16:10 - Dapperling
16:45 - Sirona
17:20 - Classic

Good luck everyone, and enjoy your day Duvva  :wave
Offline naYoRHa2b

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,383
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #104 on: Today at 12:27:40 pm
13:50 - Amleto
14:25 - Sicilian Defense (NAP)
15:00 - Kylian
15:35 - Paddington
16:10 - Indispensable
16:45 - La Isla Mujeres
17:20 - Physique
Online goalrushatgoodison

  crapinbed
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,193
  Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #105 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm
Amletto
Fast response
Big Evs
Paddington NAP
Indispensable
La Isla Mujeres
Rhoscolyn
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Beneath

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 384
  Viva las Rojas
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #106 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm
1.50 Struth
2.25 Breege
3.00 Kylian
3.35 Paddington (Nap)
4.10 Indispensable
4.45 There's The Door
5.20 Rhoscolyn
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Online duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,577
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #107 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm
Just got in and its really just started hammering down. Quite misty out of track too.

I guess because the rain has only just arrived late there arent too many non runners yet.

1:50 French Invasion
2:25 Breege
3:00 Purosangue
3:35 Paddington NAP
4:10 Flora of Bermuda
4:45 La Isla Mujeres
5:20 Rhoscolyn


« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:59 pm by duvva 💅 »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy2508

  RAWK Supporter
  Main Stander
  • ******
  Posts: 242
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #108 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 12:13:15 pm
Day 2:

13:50 - Struth
14:25 - Jumbly
15:00 - Hackman
15:35 - Paddington (NAP)
16:10 - Dapperling
16:45 - Sirona
17:20 - Classic

Good luck everyone, and enjoy your day Duvva  :wave

Jumbly now a NR. I'll have White Moonlight in the 14:25 instead.

Online Red Star

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #109 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm
1:50 Goodwood

1. The Goat  25-1..15+15= 30
2. Amletto  5-2f..10
3. Fox Journey  5-1.7

Not even Barneys daughter tipped that one.
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,929
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #110 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm
Oh look, another big & daft priced winner

My "Barneys Daughters placepot" is down already. 

Burn her Barbie Dolls Barney lad :)
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 56,244
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
Reply #111 on: Today
The holiday paid for out of her Ascot winnings has been cancelled. Fucking useless.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm »
2.25 Goodwood

1. Magical Sunset  18-115+15 =30
2. Breege   4-1..10
3. Dream Of Love  15-2..7

Nobody picked that winner either
Online Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm »

3.00 Goodwood

1. Big Evs   9-4jf.15
2. Purosangue   11-2.10
3.  Kylian   9-4jf.7

Finally a fav winsalbeit joint fav.
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,929
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:16:36 pm »
Placepot going well but even if it comes in I might just be able to buy a pint of Guinness :)
Online Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm »

3.35 Goodwood

1. Paddington  4-9f.15
2. Facteur Cheval 11-1..10

Plenty of naps landed there.
Online Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #116 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm »

4.10 Goodwood

1. Flora Of Bermuda  5-115
2. Juniper Berries  11-210
3. Indispensable  15-2..7
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,485
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #117 on: Today at 04:16:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:54:44 am
13.50 Westerton
14.25 White Moonlight
15.00 Baheer (NAP)
15.35 Paddington
16.10 Tropical Island
16.45 Value Added
17.20 Farasi Lane

Might get zero points today :butt
Online Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #118 on: Today at 04:19:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:16:43 pm
Might get zero points today :butt

Paddington got you 15
