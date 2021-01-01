« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG  (Read 650 times)

Online mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
13:40  Vintage Clarets
14:15  Array
14:50  Eagle's Way
15:25  Mountain Bear
16:00  Audience
16:35  Emily Dickinson (NAP)
17:05  Good Gracious
17:35  Kital
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:18:01 am »
***Sits drumming fingers on the desk.  Waiting for Barney's daughter to turn off CBBC and start browsing through the Racing Post***
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Day1

1.40 - Raasel
2.15 - Alaskan Gold
2.50 - Millebosc
3.25 - Mountain Bear
4.00 - Audience
4.35 - Coltrane (NAP)
5.05 - Novus
5.35 - Bonny Angel
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:18:01 am
***Sits drumming fingers on the desk.  Waiting for Barney's daughter to turn off CBBC and start browsing through the Racing Post***
:lmao
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Andy2508

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 240
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:18:35 am
Good spot Andy. Ive PMd him. 8 bloody races on a card is a bit much

Agreed mate it is, unless you're actually attending I suppose. You're really got the short straw going tomorrow haven't you? Less races, poor weather, mind you after a few wins you'll not be too bothered about it!  :D
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:47:29 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:18:01 am
***Sits drumming fingers on the desk.  Waiting for Barney's daughter to turn off CBBC and start browsing through the Racing Post***
:)
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:38:49 am »
Lord Riddiford
Array NAP
Millibosc
Golden Mind
Issac Shelby
Courage Mon Ami
Rajindri
Kitai
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,237
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:18:01 am
***Sits drumming fingers on the desk.  Waiting for Barney's daughter to turn off CBBC and start browsing through the Racing Post***

I'm phoning her at 12 to get her picks in  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:58:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:56:01 am
I'm phoning her at 12 to get her picks in  ;D
Im not accepting your picks Barney unless theyve been endorsed by her
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm »
Day1

1.40 - Lord Riddiford
2.15 - Union Island
2.50 - Outbreak
3.25 - Iberian
4.00 - Holguin
4.35 - Emily Dickinson
5.05 - Stormy Sea
5.35 - Kitai (NAP)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,237
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:13:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:58:55 am
Im not accepting your picks Barney unless theyve been endorsed by her

These are fully endorsed  :P
Haven't got hold of her yet.

1.40 Vintage Clarets
2.15 Array (NAP)
2.50 Outbreak
3.25 Soldier's Gold
4.00 Kinross
4.35 Coltrane
5.05 Good Gracious
5.35 Executive Decision
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:38:22 pm »
1.40 Vintage Clarets
2.15 Array
2.50 Moktasaab
3.25 Haatem
4.00 Kinross
4.35 Courage Mon Ami (Nap)
5.05 Royal Dress
5.35 Kitai

Good luck, all.
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Barney. Put a separate entry in for your daughter. Will be fun to see how she fares :)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,237
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:49:54 pm
Barney. Put a separate entry in for your daughter. Will be fun to see how she fares :)

I would if I could get hold of her. Her mum isn't answering  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:44:34 pm »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:46:53 pm »
1:40 Goodwood

1. Lord Riddiford 8/1 . 15 + 5 = 20
2. Existent 12/1 . 10
3. Alligator Alley 12/1 . 7

Nice drift on the winner before the off means 5 extra bonus points.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:56:48 pm »
Duvs

Stick the league table up.

Sorted by A-Z

cheers :)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:56:48 pm
Duvs

Stick the league table up.

Sorted by A-Z

cheers :)
Hope you didnt back it early with Skybet, just learnt the hard way that they no longer do BOG on races with their money back offer or extra places offer.

8/1 winner at 9/2. Thanks Sky Bet you pricks (Im also a prick for not realising this)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,914
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:02:36 pm
Hope you didnt back it early with Skybet, just learnt the hard way that they no longer do BOG on races with their money back offer or extra places offer.

8/1 winner at 9/2. Thanks Sky Bet you pricks (Im also a prick for not realising this)

I'm locked out of my Skybet and Betfair accounts due to a Paddy Power or Poker Stars exclusion from 2015!!

Trying to get everything unlocked is a nightmare

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,237
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:02:36 pm
Hope you didnt back it early with Skybet, just learnt the hard way that they no longer do BOG on races with their money back offer or extra places offer.

8/1 winner at 9/2. Thanks Sky Bet you pricks (Im also a prick for not realising this)

Yeah they stopped doing this quite some time ago. I despise using them for horse bets.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:19:57 pm »
Yet more donkeys winning at the biggest meetings. Fuck British racing nowadays.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:21:47 pm »
2:15 Goodwood

1. Mansa Musa 20/1 .. 15 + 15 = 30
2. Array 4/6Fav . 10
3. Alaskan Gold 9/1 7

No one had the winner there
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:17:47 pm
Yeah they stopped doing this quite some time ago. I despise using them for horse bets.
I know theyve been BOG day of the race from 9 or 10am for a while but hasnt realised about this. Expect your daughter had the winner of the second race there
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:28 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:12:31 pm
I'm locked out of my Skybet and Betfair accounts due to a Paddy Power or Poker Stars exclusion from 2015!!

Trying to get everything unlocked is a nightmare


Had the same after I took a break after Cheltenham one year. Couldnt get my Paddy Power or Bet365 back
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 