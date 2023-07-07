« previous next »
Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 7, 2023, 11:29:35 am
Gobsmacked that one of my all time heroes ... up there with Billy Liddell (showing my age!) and Kenny has taken the tainted money of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. I know people will respond by commenting that there is no society where its State is untainted - I work on deaths in custody, human rights abuses etc. in the UK and Ireland so I get that. However there are States where the abuse of rights is at the core of their anti-democratic regimes and Saudi Arabia is one. A profoundly sad day. Here's the most recent Amnesty International report: https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia/
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #1 on: July 7, 2023, 11:34:18 am
Persona non grata to me now.



Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #2 on: July 7, 2023, 11:37:05 am
Not just him. Fowler and Firmino too. It's all been going down in the former players forum.

A sad state of affairs :(
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia in
Reply #3 on: July 7, 2023, 11:42:21 am
 Its very, very disappointing.

I doubt he (they) need the money and they could get work in legitimate leagues too if its about continuing their careers.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #4 on: July 7, 2023, 11:55:36 am
Quote from: PhilScraton on July  7, 2023, 11:29:35 am
Gobsmacked that one of my all time heroes ... up there with Billy Liddell (showing my age!) and Kenny has taken the tainted money of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. I know people will respond by commenting that there is no society where its State is untainted - I work on deaths in custody, human rights abuses etc. in the UK and Ireland so I get that. However there are States where the abuse of rights is at the core of their anti-democratic regimes and Saudi Arabia is one. A profoundly sad day. Here's the most recent Amnesty International report: https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia/

Thanks for posting the report  Phil, was looking at it before. It beggars belief that people would choose to go there freely. Its not as if these people dont know what goes on in this awful state, more that they just dont give a damn. I said in the players thread they are targeting a lot of LFC players/employees. I hope its not the start of a softening up process.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #5 on: July 7, 2023, 12:03:29 pm
A nothing human being for me now. In the Fowler and Firmino boat.

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #6 on: July 7, 2023, 01:16:17 pm
I know they're thinking of the future of their families and think they can modify that system with their presence but...........

the Saudis are absolute c*nts.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #7 on: July 7, 2023, 01:21:58 pm
Quote from: jambutty on July  7, 2023, 01:16:17 pm
I know they're thinking of the future of their families and think they can modify that system with their presence but...........

the Saudis are absolute c*nts.

Honestly, I doubt the thought-process goes much beyond £££.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #8 on: July 7, 2023, 01:28:06 pm
Disappointing but not surprising. And we got irked when people called him Steven Gerrard M.B.E.. How accurate that is when you see a selfish and greedy move like this one.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #9 on: July 7, 2023, 01:34:39 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July  7, 2023, 01:21:58 pm
Honestly, I doubt the thought-process goes much beyond £££.


I don't think its the money in itself, its the lifestyle. Its a place where you can live very comfortably if you're rich. Its essentially what the Saudis themselves do - rich families living a privileged lifestyle, while everything in their country is being made and kept running by underprivileged workers. Often immigrants, often abused, sometimes actually enslaved. But if yiu're rich enough, it seems that it is easy to turn a blind eye and "not notice".

All the players go on holiday to these places, I don't think its too far a stretch for them to go there for work/retirement too.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #10 on: July 7, 2023, 01:36:28 pm
Was surprised that he went to be honest, some people say it's about the money and getting set up for life etc, but how much money does one person need?  It's not like he would be short of cash and his family will already be set up for life.

It's surprising how many people turn a blind eye to things when money is involved.  If one of our existing players moved to Saudi for a huge transfer fee, how many on here would actually moan about it if that said money could then be used to strengthen our team?

When the UAE got involved with the PL it dampened my passion for the PL.  Now that Saudi and Qatar seem to be getting involved it's just going to get worse.

Quote from: redbyrdz on July  7, 2023, 01:34:39 pm
I don't think its the money in itself, its the lifestyle. Its a place where you can live

I know people who have moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and they have loved the lifestyle.  The UAE is much more geared towards the westerners lifestyle and while they still have strict rules, westerners can happily live there without worrying too much.  Saudi is a lot different and so much more strict, I wouldn't say Saudi offers the attractive lifestyle that you can see in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, far from it.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #11 on: July 7, 2023, 01:47:19 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on July  7, 2023, 01:36:28 pm
Saudi is a lot different and so much more strict, I wouldn't say Saudi offers the attractive lifestyle that you can see in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, far from it.
Presumably all the footballers will end up in little compounds where the normally brutally enforced prehistoric laws of Saudi Arabia won't be enforced at all.  They can then tell the rest of the world what a wonderful place Saudi Arabia is.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #12 on: July 7, 2023, 02:13:02 pm
Quote from: PhilScraton on July  7, 2023, 11:29:35 am
Gobsmacked that one of my all time heroes ... up there with Billy Liddell (showing my age!) and Kenny has taken the tainted money of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. I know people will respond by commenting that there is no society where its State is untainted - I work on deaths in custody, human rights abuses etc. in the UK and Ireland so I get that. However there are States where the abuse of rights is at the core of their anti-democratic regimes and Saudi Arabia is one. A profoundly sad day. Here's the most recent Amnesty International report: https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia/

Just looking at the 'Womens and girls rights section of that is enough, yet here he is, a married man with daughters (as is Bobby Firmino of course, no idea if Fowler has daughters, but I presume hes married) happy to take the dirty money in a land where women are classed as 2nd rate and are basically owned by men.  I get his family IF they go over, would be in some sort of bubble, not in the real world, but good grief, have at least some morals when it comes to women in Saudi.

And that of course is just a small part of the disgusting shit that he will be happily sportswashing, just so he can get even richer.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #13 on: July 7, 2023, 02:43:38 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July  7, 2023, 01:47:19 pm
Presumably all the footballers will end up in little compounds where the normally brutally enforced prehistoric laws of Saudi Arabia won't be enforced at all.  They can then tell the rest of the world what a wonderful place Saudi Arabia is.

I read that Gerrard's family will likely be based in Bahrain.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #14 on: July 7, 2023, 03:00:28 pm
Peter Santenello is a travel vlogger who did a series on Saudi Arabia a few years ago that was very interesting. Available for free on YouTube for anyone interested.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #15 on: July 7, 2023, 03:05:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  7, 2023, 02:43:38 pm
I read that Gerrard's family will likely be based in Bahrain.

Not sure what the logic of a Bahrain base would be? Wouldn't surprise me if the families of all these managers and players going to Saudi also have bases in Dubai. A number of expats in the corporate world work in Saudi during the week because of the higher pay and spend their weekends in Dubai for the lifestyle. 2 hour flight so not a big deal.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #16 on: July 7, 2023, 03:09:07 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July  7, 2023, 03:05:13 pm
Not sure what the logic of a Bahrain base would be? Wouldn't surprise me if the families of all these managers and players going to Saudi also have bases in Dubai. A number of expats in the corporate world work in Saudi during the week because of the higher pay and spend their weekends in Dubai for the lifestyle. 2 hour flight so not a big deal.

You can buy alcohol in Bahrain.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #17 on: July 7, 2023, 03:14:18 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on July  7, 2023, 03:09:07 pm
You can buy alcohol in Bahrain.

Yeah loads of Oilies live in Bahrain and work across the bridge in Saudi.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:11:33 am
All this "thinking of their family's future" bullshit.

These aren't fellas who've spent 25 years on minimum wage, who are then offered life changing money.

These are people in the top 0.001% of earners, who are already extraordinarily wealthy, compared to the average person.

Gerard is just another greedy unprincipled money grabbing c*nt.

Fuck him and the rest of them.

 
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 am
Quote from: PhilScraton on July  7, 2023, 11:29:35 am
Gobsmacked that one of my all time heroes ... up there with Billy Liddell (showing my age!) and Kenny has taken the tainted money of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. I know people will respond by commenting that there is no society where its State is untainted - I work on deaths in custody, human rights abuses etc. in the UK and Ireland so I get that. However there are States where the abuse of rights is at the core of their anti-democratic regimes and Saudi Arabia is one. A profoundly sad day. Here's the most recent Amnesty International report: https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/saudi-arabia/report-saudi-arabia/

Thing is Phil, as far as I know, you can work on these causes without state interference (and I know that hasnt always been the case in NI) but at least there is a good chance that state abuses here will be aired.

I bet anyone even attempting to do what you do in Saudi would be serving a lengthy term of imprisonment.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:05:55 pm
♫ and i see your true colours shining through ♫

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:15:32 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on July  7, 2023, 03:09:07 pm
You can buy alcohol in Bahrain.


And coke?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
Oooooh, this thread is getting viscous. (intended)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:11:33 am
All this "thinking of their family's future" bullshit.

These aren't fellas who've spent 25 years on minimum wage, who are then offered life changing money.

These are people in the top 0.001% of earners, who are already extraordinarily wealthy, compared to the average person.

Gerard is just another greedy unprincipled money grabbing c*nt.

Fuck him and the rest of them.

 

Exactly. A fella in his 40's, earning £30k a year getting offered say £5 - 10k a month tax free for a few years, in a job no-one is aware of, is in the situation of being able to secure a decent income for retirement, its life changing money and hard to say no to.

A fella reported to be worth £74 million and taking a job out there is just a greedy c*nt.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Exactly. A fella in his 40's, earning £30k a year getting offered say £5 - 10k a month tax free for a few years, in a job no-one is aware of, is in the situation of being able to secure a decent income for retirement, its life changing money and hard to say no to.

A fella reported to be worth £74 million and taking a job out there is just a greedy c*nt.
Completely agree.
My daughters BF & I were talking to a woman I've known for years whose grandson plays in the Championship. His agent has said there's opportunities in Saudi. I couldn't disagree with my daughters BF (who had trials himself a few years ago) when he said the lad should go and set himself up for life because his career could end any moment.
This lad would simply go as an unknown employee. Indeed like people I know who teach over there.

Not only does SG not need the money, but his acceptance of the role as an extremely high profile person fails to condemn the human atrocities.

It might seem hypocritical because the young lad might develop in to a star over there and someone could ask well are you going to condemn the situation and walk away now you're high profile. But there has to be a balanced view point and what's best at that moment.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm
I just don't understand why there wasn't the same level of political outrage for when China had that period of doing the same thing. Don't remember Rafa getting much criticism for taking his Chinese job at all.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #26 on: Today at 08:20:21 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:38:58 pm
I just don't understand why there wasn't the same level of political outrage for when China had that period of doing the same thing. Don't remember Rafa getting much criticism for taking his Chinese job at all.


China and Saudi are worlds apart when it comes to women's and immigrants' rights. I've a former classmate who was jailed and tortured there for being an activists for women's right to drive.

Xinjiang is a different matter altogether as is Tibet. But even with these atrocities, China is still well above Saudi I reckon. I'm not excusing the Chinese, but these are different contexts.
