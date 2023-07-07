I don't think its the money in itself, its the lifestyle. Its a place where you can live



Was surprised that he went to be honest, some people say it's about the money and getting set up for life etc, but how much money does one person need? It's not like he would be short of cash and his family will already be set up for life.It's surprising how many people turn a blind eye to things when money is involved. If one of our existing players moved to Saudi for a huge transfer fee, how many on here would actually moan about it if that said money could then be used to strengthen our team?When the UAE got involved with the PL it dampened my passion for the PL. Now that Saudi and Qatar seem to be getting involved it's just going to get worse.I know people who have moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and they have loved the lifestyle. The UAE is much more geared towards the westerners lifestyle and while they still have strict rules, westerners can happily live there without worrying too much. Saudi is a lot different and so much more strict, I wouldn't say Saudi offers the attractive lifestyle that you can see in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, far from it.