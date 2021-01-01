« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 9878 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,924
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 04:43:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,770
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:07:21 pm »
Quote from: ztommyy on Yesterday at 01:47:08 pm
I accept the challenge!  ;)
He has been our most famous and top rated player for a while now and I have seen him many times on international duty. He is a type of player who will make you get on your feet everytime he gets the ball and goes forward. Trust me on this... He really did win the game for us many times even when we did not expect it. He can suddenly just cut through defenses, give a superb assist or score a screamer. I would say the latter one is his strongest quality. I'm sure he will join Trent behind the ball (or even take over) in his first game already. And he has plenty of experience already. That is what made him our skipper actually. Obviously his price normally would not be this high considering he is not a well-known world class player (yet) but actually I'm happy to see us finally spending huge amounts even on young lads. If he is a 7 now, Klopp will make him a 9+ in no time. No doubt he knows this too... That is why he wanted him. 

The only weakness he has right now is his stamina. He gets substituted sometimes in really intense games but fortunately this can be easily developed. Can't wait to see him in red. The papers have gone crazy here lol :D

Cheers my guy.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Sevens and Eights

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 06:54:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,865
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm »
Someone please take the Sza Sza out of the title, its fucking awful :lmao
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July  2, 2023, 11:00:25 pm
Has anyone checked his opinion on Viktor Orban?

Always like it when Liverpool sign football manager favourites. Looking forward to seeing how he fits in to the team

I was interested in this because the Rawk cancelled Ex Liverpool players XI is getting pretty crowded these days. They now have Gerrard as manager joining Bobby up front. Degsy Lovren at the back.

I heard that Glen Johnson had a Latte with Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove on the kings road once the Tory melt and Danny Murphy listens to the Matt Walsh podcast. Lets stone the c*nts  :D :D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,325
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm
Someone please take the Sza Sza out of the title, its fucking awful :lmao

Amen.  :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,294
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm
Someone please take the Sza Sza out of the title, its fucking awful :lmao
tush!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,166
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Looks pretty good from the little snippets I've seen. But, as a greedy bastard, I want another one or two in yet.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm
Someone please take the Sza Sza out of the title, its fucking awful :lmao
seconded x 100.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,294
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Dominik Sza Sza Szoboszlai
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
I tried. But I cant. As someone has slipped another post in at the start!

Youre stuck with Zsa Zsa :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm
I tried. But I cant. As someone has slipped another post in at the start!

Youre stuck with Zsa Zsa :lmao
That does not sound convincing - just get it fucking moved!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:58:15 pm
That does not sound convincing - just get it fucking moved!
I agree.  surely a mod can open a new thread and easily move all the posts to it?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,924
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:35:01 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:38:24 pm »
title fixed.  good.

thanks to ... whomever ....
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm »
Szo this is interesting.

Can play midfield, winger, number 10 and forward. Captain, elite mentality, superior physical specimen.   

Half the price of Bellingham, one third the wages. More rugged, more versatile, higher ceiling.

That'll do, pig.

Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm
Szo this is interesting.

Can play midfield, winger, number 10 and forward. Captain, elite mentality, superior physical specimen.   

Half the price of Bellingham, one third the wages. More rugged, more versatile, higher ceiling.

That'll do, pig.

Higher ceiling? Wouldnt say so, but agree with the rest, great signing.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm »
His shooting technique is bizarrely good, I dont think Ive quiet seen anything like it
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 10:42:17 am
Song, banners. Needs to be a word play on Dom in 8, what you think?

Scouting for Girls - "He's So Lovely"  8) ;D ;D ;D
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:26:07 am »
Welcome Lad!
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 