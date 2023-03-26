« previous next »
Dead musician tribute thread

John C

Dead musician tribute thread
March 26, 2023, 11:18:19 pm
Bobby Caldwell died in 14th March, I loved his Cat in the Hat album.
24/7

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #1 on: April 2, 2023, 04:36:18 pm
RIP Ryuichi - although we all saw this one coming, sadly  :sad

Absolute legend, he was. Good actor too - unlike Bowie  :P

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-65155073

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Japanese electronic music maestro dies

The renowned Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, admired for his electronic music experimentation, has died aged 71.

He won awards - including an Oscar, a Grammy and Bafta - for his work as a solo artist and as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO).

Sakamoto had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2021. His office said he died on Tuesday.

He starred in the film Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence with David Bowie in 1983.

His film score for The Last Emperor, in 1987, won him an Oscar, a Grammy and a Golden Globe. He also acted in the movie, an epic about the life of Puyi, last emperor of China.

Sakamoto began studying composition at the age of 10 and was inspired by the Beatles and Debussy.

He set up YMO with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi in 1978, playing keyboards, and their synthesizer innovations influenced techno-pop and hip-hop.

"Asian music heavily influenced Debussy, and Debussy heavily influenced me. So the music goes around the world and comes full circle," he said in 2010.

Prof Brian Cox, physicist and former keyboard player with the bands Dare and D:Ream, praised Sakamoto in a tweet: "He was a big part of my '80s musical experience - initially for me through his work with David Sylvian and Japan - but of course he leaves a magnificent catalogue of music behind".

In a 2018 interview Sakamoto described his striving to challenge the conventions of Western musical composition.

"When I write scores my thinking is limited in the forms of Western composition which I learned when I was a teen. But I always wanted to break it, break the wall, or limits I am trapped inside. Sometimes using electronics or blending with electronic sound can help to break this wall."

He also enjoyed exploring various musical styles. "After I wake up I start thinking, hmm, which music will I listen to," he said. "Sometimes by chance or randomly, you know, some music comes to my mind. To me there is no genre difference, or category differences. Music is music."

In Japan he was also famous as an environmental campaigner, especially after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

Born in 1952, his father was a literary editor for Japanese writers including Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe. As a student he was classically trained but later specialised in ethnomusicology at the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music. He was fascinated by world music, including that of Okinawa island in Japan.

His later collaborations included work with Brian Eno, Alva Noto and cellist Jaques Morelenbaum. Sakamoto's daughter Miu Sakamoto is a J-pop singer.
BarryCrocker

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #2 on: April 3, 2023, 08:12:08 am
Quote from: 24/7-nil on April  2, 2023, 04:36:18 pm
RIP Ryuichi - although we all saw this one coming, sadly  :sad

Absolute legend, he was. Good actor too - unlike Bowie  :P

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-65155073

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Japanese electronic music maestro dies

The renowned Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, admired for his electronic music experimentation, has died aged 71.

Forbidden Colours with David Sylvian (MCML) still gives me goosebumps.
24/7

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #3 on: April 3, 2023, 08:31:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  3, 2023, 08:12:08 am
Forbidden Colours with David Sylvian (MCML) still gives me goosebumps.
Just awesome track, timeless in its beauty
Son of Spion

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #4 on: April 3, 2023, 10:24:22 am
Sad news. I knew him from his work with Japan / Sylvian. First working with them in 1980 when he played keyboards on their 'Taking Islands in Africa' track which I still play today.

RIP Ryuichi.
Terry de Niro

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #5 on: April 3, 2023, 12:45:29 pm
rafathegaffa83

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #6 on: April 4, 2023, 02:16:29 am
RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto. Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence is such a gorgeous theme
Red Ol

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #7 on: April 21, 2023, 11:15:35 pm
RIP Mark.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2023/apr/21/mark-stewart-pop-group-frontman-dies-aged-62?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

The Pop Group means a lot to me, was my local band in the late 70s and I got to see them play several times. Jazz funk punk with strong political sensibilities. Mark was a tremendous leader and front man and to his credit never stopped being angry, subversive, innovative  and fun.
Baby Huey

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #8 on: April 21, 2023, 11:20:37 pm
Quote from: John C on March 26, 2023, 11:18:19 pm
Bobby Caldwell died in 14th March, I loved his Cat in the Hat album.
Beautiful blue eyed soul.

I was going to post about his passing but the thread had disappeared somehow.. ;D ;)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:18:53 pm
Harry Belafonte has just died aged 96.
Chakan

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:19:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:18:53 pm
Harry Belafonte has just died aged 96.

Daylight come and he gonna go home!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P-4xyg4PU-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P-4xyg4PU-U</a>

RIP
Ray K

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #11 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:18:53 pm
Harry Belafonte has just died aged 96.
He should be remembered for his civil rights activism as much as his singing and acting. When Martin Luther King was jailed in Birmingham, Alabama it was Harry who paid his bail. He was the co-organiser of the March on Washington, which culminated in MLK's I Have A Dream speech. Lifelong friend of Sydney Poitier, who died last year.
Rest in Power.
Terry de Niro

Re: Dead musician tribute thread
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:27:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:23:57 pm
He should be remembered for his civil rights activism as much as his singing and acting. When Martin Luther King was jailed in Birmingham, Alabama it was Harry who paid his bail. He was the co-organiser of the March on Washington, which culminated in MLK's I Have A Dream speech. Lifelong friend of Sydney Poitier, who died last year.
Rest in Power.
Came in here to say more or less the same thing.

R.I.P Harry
