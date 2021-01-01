« previous next »
Author Topic: Connection not private  (Read 110 times)

Connection not private
The last few months I've on occasions tried to access RAWK and have received the following warning prompt display:

Your connection is not private
Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.redandwhitekop.com (for example, passwords, messages or credit cards). Learn more
NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID

I'm not sure if I receive this prompt when I log on from my android phone(on google) and I'm fairly certain I haven't received it when logging on from my desktop via firefox. It seems to happen when i log on from my tab(google chrome).
I normally just ignore the prompt and push on through anyway.

Does anyone else have this issue? Is it something from my end that's making these  false prompts? And should I be cautious about anything or just ignore it? It only comes up once every week or so and I tend to log on several times a day( my password is set as always logged on).


I get the additional prompt message if I click on "advanced":
This server could not prove that it is www.redandwhitekop.com; its security certificate is not trusted by your device's operating system. This may be caused by a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting your connection.

Proceed to www.redandwhitekop.com (unsafe)


I should also point out, this only ever happens to me when i log on to RAWK. Other sites seem to be fine.
Re: Connection not private
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:26 pm »
There's nothing up with the cert. As it's an invalid authority error, is the device fully up to date with updates for its OS/browser?
Re: Connection not private
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:04:57 am »
There's nothing up with the cert. As it's an invalid authority error, is the device fully up to date with updates for its OS/browser?

Yes, it's updated to the latest update. I'm still getting the above message everytime i open up RAWK, even if I open it on a new tab.
