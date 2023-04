The last few months I've on occasions tried to access RAWK and have received the following warning prompt display:Your connection is not privateAttackers might be trying to steal your information from www.redandwhitekop.com (for example, passwords, messages or credit cards). Learn moreNET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALIDI'm not sure if I receive this prompt when I log on from my android phone(on google) and I'm fairly certain I haven't received it when logging on from my desktop via firefox. It seems to happen when i log on from my tab(google chrome).I normally just ignore the prompt and push on through anyway.Does anyone else have this issue? Is it something from my end that's making these false prompts? And should I be cautious about anything or just ignore it? It only comes up once every week or so and I tend to log on several times a day( my password is set as always logged on).* editI get the additional prompt message if I click on "advanced":This server could not prove that it is www.redandwhitekop.com; its security certificate is not trusted by your device's operating system. This may be caused by a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting your connection.Proceed to www.redandwhitekop.com (unsafe)I should also point out, this only ever happens to me when i log on to RAWK. Other sites seem to be fine.