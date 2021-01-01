The last few months I've on occasions tried to access RAWK and have received the following warning prompt display:
Your connection is not private
Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.redandwhitekop.com
(for example, passwords, messages or credit cards). Learn more
NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID
I'm not sure if I receive this prompt when I log on from my android phone(on google) and I'm fairly certain I haven't received it when logging on from my desktop via firefox. It seems to happen when i log on from my tab(google chrome).
I normally just ignore the prompt and push on through anyway.
Does anyone else have this issue? Is it something from my end that's making these false prompts? And should I be cautious about anything or just ignore it? It only comes up once every week or so and I tend to log on several times a day( my password is set as always logged on).
* edit
I get the additional prompt message if I click on "advanced":
This server could not prove that it is www.redandwhitekop.com;
its security certificate is not trusted by your device's operating system. This may be caused by a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting your connection.
Proceed to www.redandwhitekop.com
(unsafe)
I should also point out, this only ever happens to me when i log on to RAWK. Other sites seem to be fine.