You've become a draft slut now mate.



I donít feel the sickness yet, but itís in the post. Thatís for sure. Iím in the junkie limbo at the moment. Too ill to sleep. Too tired to stay awake, but the sickness is on its way. Sweat, chills, nausea. Pain and craving. A need like nothing else Iíve ever known will soon take hold of me. Itís on its way.