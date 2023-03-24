« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 3482 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #120 on: March 24, 2023, 09:11:49 pm »

'I put it to you that Anguilla's Aedan Scipio has the longest hair in football history' - https://twitter.com/FootballCliches/status/1639362094469640192




 :thumbup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,468
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #121 on: March 24, 2023, 09:36:21 pm »
France get a 4th through Mbappe - good finish, but caused by Depays inability, for the umpteenth time, to keep the ball.

(Has to be said, the gulf in quality between Frances subs and the Netherlands has been huge).
« Last Edit: March 24, 2023, 09:38:25 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,468
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #122 on: March 24, 2023, 09:41:02 pm »
Depay misses a consolation pen in the 94th minute.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #123 on: March 24, 2023, 09:41:45 pm »

Mike Maignan penalty save against Netherlands 90+5' - https://dubz.co/video/76832c & https://streamin.me/v/f1faa618

4-0; full-time.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,135
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #124 on: March 24, 2023, 09:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 24, 2023, 09:41:02 pm
Depay misses a consolation pen in the 94th minute.

Bad news for Depay. Thought the same thing yesterday after Luke Shaw got sent off.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:15:05 pm »
.



Scotland XI: Gunn, Tierney, Hanley, Porteous, Robertson, Armstrong, Jack, McGregor, Hickey, McGinn, Adams.
Cyprus XI: Dimitriou, Kousoulos, Gogic, Roberge, Antoniou, Charalambos Kyriakou, Laifis, Artymatas, Nicholas Ioannou, Kastanos, Pittas.

2pm kick off. Live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1. Live on TV around the world (+ IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587169/scotland-vs-cyprus

Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?856 & http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?551 & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p4 & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/ss-pl


Scotland [1] - 0 Cyprus; McGinn 21' (Robertson assist) - https://streamsc.co/Wq_mTi5FB & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1639635220227047424

Scotland [2] - 0 Cyprus; Mctominay 87' - https://streamsc.co/cF_32WC4F & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1639656800323776512

Scotland [3] - 0 Cyprus; Scott Mctominay 90+3 (Robertson assist) - https://streamsc.co/2O_sWfHxC & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1639658010946736128


3-0; full time. Robbo played all of the match.



5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oyXa4yHLWTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oyXa4yHLWTs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/oyXa4yHLWTs

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:20 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:40:30 pm »
.
Croatia vs Wales - a 7.45pm kick off.


Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic. - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF
Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey, Morrell, Wilson; James, Moore. - https://twitter.com/Cymru


The match is live in the UK on S4C, Viaplay Sports 1, and S4C Online - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587173/croatia-vs-wales

Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?551 & http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?514 & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p4 & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/ss-pl


Croatia [1] - 0 Wales; Andrej Kramaric on 28' - https://streamin.me/v/477b86df & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1639724402114965504

Croatia 1 - [1] Wales; Nathan Broadhead on 90+3' - https://streamin.me/v/4e6395c9 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1639745151328460803


1-1; full-time. Top result there for a new-look Wales away to Croatia.



5 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bym_a2Y15AA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bym_a2Y15AA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Bym_a2Y15AA

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,468
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm »
Croatia are a marvel, they consistently produce excellent players despite being a relatively small population. Wales are in yet another rebuild phase, but in truth, we lack players capable of playing at the level Croatia are at; Im struggling to think of one occasion where weve won a second ball.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,468
  • Red since '64
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Wales with an unlikely late equaliser. Im thinking of offering my services as a professional mockers merchant.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm
Wales with an unlikely late equaliser. Im thinking of offering my services as a professional mockers merchant.

I hope you're here with the 'mockers power' for our next match mate ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm »
I know Nathans family well. Huge huge moment for him and for them and for Wales. Lovely stuff.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm »
What a collapse by Denmark.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm »
Hendo and Bellingham start in midfield  ::)
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
.
England vs Ukraine - a 5pm kick off.


England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Maddison, Saka, Kane.
Ukraine XI: Trubin, Karavaev, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Malinovsky, Yaremchuk, Mudryk.


Live in the UK on Channel 4 & All 4. Live on TV around the world (+ IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587177/england-vs-ukraine

Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?454 & http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?514 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/channel-4-uk

& https://sportshub.fan/event/%D0%B5ngl%D0%B0nd_ukr%D0%B0%D1%96n%D0%B5_122864540/?date=1679846400 & www.soccerstreams.football/England-vs-Ukraine/8971



a couple of short video messages pre-match, from Oleksandr Zinchenko & Andriy Shevchenko...

https://twitter.com/C4Sport/status/1640013236614627330 & https://twitter.com/C4Sport/status/1640009461749231622

« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:19 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:56:35 pm »

Kazakhstan 2 - 3 Denmark; 6 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm »
That's actually pretty dangerous by Chilwell I think.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,135
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:13:05 pm »
First dive of the day by Kane.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:56:35 pm
Kazakhstan 2 - 3 Denmark; 6 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE

Rasmus Hojlund's got 5 goals in his first 2 internationals starts,looks a real talent him.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:32:33 pm »
Kane's boots  ;D
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:32:21 pm
Hendo and Bellingham start in midfield  ::)

I don't watch Engerlund football - is it working with the two of them?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:44:43 pm »
Sakas good. Should have taken him before Arsenal decided to get good.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:45:03 pm »
Sakas too good
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:47:20 pm »
That's a nice goal by Saka and all, but I do believe that's an assist for Henderson. What a player.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,589
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:47:20 pm
That's a nice goal by Saka and all, but I do believe that's an assist for Henderson. What a player.

I came here to say this. He is integral to this midfield
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 