Depay misses a consolation pen in the 94th minute.
Wales with an unlikely late equaliser. Im thinking of offering my services as a professional mockers merchant.
Kazakhstan 2 - 3 Denmark; 6 minute highlights:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE</a>^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P5UJZkBRCsE
Hendo and Bellingham start in midfield
That's a nice goal by Saka and all, but I do believe that's an assist for Henderson. What a player.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]