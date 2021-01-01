« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition  (Read 1663 times)

Online adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • YNWA
Re: Cheltenham 2023 - The 16th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Day 2

1:30 Impaire Et Passe
2:10 Sir Gerhard
2:50 HMS Seahorse
3:30 Edwardstone (NAP)
4:10 Gin on Lime
4:50 Final Orders
5:30 Better Days Ahead
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 