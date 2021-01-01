« previous next »
Sturgeon to resign .

Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Reply #120
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP
Where did the bill step on reserved matters?

The GRC purpose is no affected, The Tories even proposed similar reforms under May 5 years ago.  The current Tory government wont even say what they think it will effect because they know it doesn't its just another dunk on Trans people to distract others from the corrupt in there government.

They also currently accept GRC from nations with self-id for getting a GRC.... :butt

Apologies for not responding to this: here is the UKG's legal view. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statement-of-reasons-related-to-the-use-of-section-35-of-the-scotland-act-1998/html-version

My personal view is that these are clearly respectable legal arguments (such that it is not legally improper to make them), but not the better view. In my opinion as the bill has no impact on the effect of a GRC, but merely the process by which they are obtained, the EA impacts are nugatory, and after applying the "purpose" test the matters falls within Scottish competence. I suppose we will see what the Courts think. I'd put it 60:40 in Scotland's favour.
Logged
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Reply #121
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo
Apologies for not responding to this: here is the UKG's legal view. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statement-of-reasons-related-to-the-use-of-section-35-of-the-scotland-act-1998/html-version

My personal view is that these are clearly respectable legal arguments (such that it is not legally improper to make them), but not the better view. In my opinion as the bill has no impact on the effect of a GRC, but merely the process by which they are obtained, the EA impacts are nugatory, and after applying the "purpose" test the matters falls within Scottish competence. I suppose we will see what the Courts think. I'd put it 60:40 in Scotland's favour.


It served the Tory government to S35 it, as it showed them 'standing up to the woke militants' enough to trigger their 'base'

It served the SNP so they could scream "English Tories telling us how to run our country again! We'll not be rid of English domineering until we're independent!"

Logged
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Reply #122
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo
Apologies for not responding to this: here is the UKG's legal view. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statement-of-reasons-related-to-the-use-of-section-35-of-the-scotland-act-1998/html-version

My personal view is that these are clearly respectable legal arguments (such that it is not legally improper to make them), but not the better view. In my opinion as the bill has no impact on the effect of a GRC, but merely the process by which they are obtained, the EA impacts are nugatory, and after applying the "purpose" test the matters falls within Scottish competence. I suppose we will see what the Courts think. I'd put it 60:40 in Scotland's favour.

I have read it, and its just an attack on trans people, they are objecting to the process which has no impact on what a GRC does.  Being trans has been declassified as a medical condition by all leading health organisations so why are we still medically gate keeping trans people?

Imagine if a gay person had to go in front a panel to see if they were gay enough to be allowed to marry?
Logged

Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Reply #123
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP
I have read it, and its just an attack on trans people, they are objecting to the process which has no impact on what a GRC does.  Being trans has been declassified as a medical condition by all leading health organisations so why are we still medically gate keeping trans people?

Imagine if a gay person had to go in front a panel to see if they were gay enough to be allowed to marry?


A gay person marrying isn't in any way comparable. False equivalence 'arguments' are unhelpful.

What legal recognition of self-identification does is say to women "We don't give a fuck if you feel threatened by the presence of a biological man in your safe or private spaces."

That's before even talking about the potential for abuse of such a system by men who aren't genuine sufferers of gender dysphoria.

Logged
Re: Sturgeon to resign .
Reply #124
Quote from: Nobby Reserve
A gay person marrying isn't in any way comparable. False equivalence 'arguments' are unhelpful.

Actually is if you knew what a GRC does.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve
What legal recognition of self-identification does is say to women "We don't give a fuck if you feel threatened by the presence of a biological man in your safe or private spaces."

Not covered under the GRA,

Quote from: Nobby Reserve
That's before even talking about the potential for abuse of such a system by men who aren't genuine sufferers of gender dysphoria.

Why its a legal declaration and punishable if not found to be lying.

Why would a man get a GRC if they are not a trans women?


It is
Logged
