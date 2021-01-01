Apologies for not responding to this: here is the UKG's legal view. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statement-of-reasons-related-to-the-use-of-section-35-of-the-scotland-act-1998/html-version



My personal view is that these are clearly respectable legal arguments (such that it is not legally improper to make them), but not the better view. In my opinion as the bill has no impact on the effect of a GRC, but merely the process by which they are obtained, the EA impacts are nugatory, and after applying the "purpose" test the matters falls within Scottish competence. I suppose we will see what the Courts think. I'd put it 60:40 in Scotland's favour.



I have read it, and its just an attack on trans people, they are objecting to the process which has no impact on what a GRC does. Being trans has been declassified as a medical condition by all leading health organisations so why are we still medically gate keeping trans people?Imagine if a gay person had to go in front a panel to see if they were gay enough to be allowed to marry?