A gay person marrying isn't in any way comparable. False equivalence 'arguments' are unhelpful.
Actually is if you knew what a GRC does.
What legal recognition of self-identification does is say to women "We don't give a fuck if you feel threatened by the presence of a biological man in your safe or private spaces."
Not covered under the GRA,
That's before even talking about the potential for abuse of such a system by men who aren't genuine sufferers of gender dysphoria.
Why its a legal declaration and punishable if not found to be lying.
Why would a man get a GRC if they are not a trans women?
It is