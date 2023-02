Where did the bill step on reserved matters?



The GRC purpose is no affected, The Tories even proposed similar reforms under May 5 years ago. The current Tory government wont even say what they think it will effect because they know it doesn't its just another dunk on Trans people to distract others from the corrupt in there government.



They also currently accept GRC from nations with self-id for getting a GRC....



Apologies for not responding to this: here is the UKG's legal view. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/statement-of-reasons-related-to-the-use-of-section-35-of-the-scotland-act-1998/html-version My personal view is that these are clearly respectable legal arguments (such that it is not legally improper to make them), but not the better view. In my opinion as the bill has no impact on the effect of a GRC, but merely the process by which they are obtained, the EA impacts are nugatory, and after applying the "purpose" test the matters falls within Scottish competence. I suppose we will see what the Courts think. I'd put it 60:40 in Scotland's favour.