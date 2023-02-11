This is all massively helpful, thanks lads. I'm also enjoying the inter-area rivalries! I've accepted the job now (it's bang in the town centre) so it's going to be a mad month of moving ahead.
I hope everything goes smoothly for you. Good luck with the move and finding a nice place to live.
Personally speaking, I like the Waterloo, Crosby and Maghull areas to the north of the city. All on a rail line into the city centre. Crosby and Waterloo being very close to the beach. Maghull being very close to the motorways and countryside. Budget might be problematic in Crosby and Maghull though.
I'm from the north of the city but we are in Sefton Park just now. I like it, but still prefer Crosby. South end does have a number of nice areas though, and is good for parks and the airport.
All the best. Let's know how you get on.
This is nice, but only two bedrooms. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85993650#/?channel=RES_LET
The Marine pub just up the road and the bars, restaurants and pubs of South Road at the end of the street. Marina and beach a few minutes walk away. Liverpool - Southport railway line five minutes walk away.
This might be a bit small, but does have three bedrooms. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131361458#/?channel=RES_LET
A terrace, next to Marine Football Club and a nice pub and local shops on College Road. Beach and swimming baths just ten minutes walk away. Crosby village an easy walk away too, with a Sainsbury's supermarket. Leafy Blundellsands a nice nearby walk. You could even pop in to see Carragher.