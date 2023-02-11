« previous next »
Author Topic: Moving to Liverpool  (Read 1525 times)

Offline ScottScott

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #40 on: February 11, 2023, 12:43:43 pm »
Gonna throw a shout in for Prescot here. Lovely little town out Huyton ways. Nice and quiet, some nice areas, great links with the train and near the motorway too. 25 minutes on the train into Lime St
Offline Millie

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #41 on: February 11, 2023, 12:51:13 pm »
Another shout out for Wirral - I live in Greasby and the bus is  every 10 mins to Liverpool City Centre or you can park and ride and use the train.  Wirral has loads of parks and beaches.

If you want to stay in Liverpool then I am definitely a fan of the South side. I used to live near to Sefton Park (in a flat that 24/7 used to live in - not at the same time  :D ).  My daughter is a primary school teacher In Toxteth and lives in Aigburth.  Loads of brilliant stuff for kids round that area.  Sefton and Greenbank Parks, Princes Park, Otterspool prom, Calderstones Park not too far away.  Plus commuting to the City Centre is a breeze - buses every couple of minutes plus the train.
Offline rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #42 on: February 11, 2023, 12:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Millie on February 11, 2023, 12:51:13 pm
Another shout out for Wirral - I live in Greasby and the bus is  every 10 mins to Liverpool City Centre or you can park and ride and use the train.

If you want to stay in Liverpool then I am definitely a fan of the South side. I used to live near to Sefton Park (in a flat that 24/7 used to live in - not at the same time  :D ).  My daughter is a primary school teacher In Toxteth and lives in Aigburth.  Loads of brilliant stuff for kids round that area.  Sefton and Greenbank Parks, Princes Park, Otterspool prom, Calderstones Park not too far away.  Plus commuting to the City Centre is a breeze - buses every couple of minutes plus the train.

If I ever moved back, I'd be looking at the south end. Before I met the missus I was looking to move back from Southport and was looking for a place near the river. My dad lived in Allerton and I loved it around there.
Offline hesbighesred

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #43 on: February 11, 2023, 01:53:51 pm »
Right, I've got to add more context here - income is 25k so 1700 a month after tax, incredibly tight budget. My son is 2 so my partner doesn't work, no car so commute will be by bike. 30-40 minute max cycle ride gives a big radius but, say, Huyton was already at the edge of/beyond that and probably ruled out now given what people are saying above  Wirral is I think rules out by distance and the greater need for a car. £800 is the tops so that my partner doesn't immediately have to find work and so that we can use other income (IE family tax credits) as a rainy day fund and not use up savings (beyond what we'll need to move in the first place). I'll definitely be looking south based on advice in this thread but from the sounds of it unlikely to be affordable, especially as we have a cat which again limits things further. Garden would obviously be amazing but that then really limits us to Walton/Bootle I would think...

Again thank you all for the help and advice. I will definitely be posting another thread when the moves done because I'll be looking for a regular footy game and things like that. :)

Edit: Plan is obviously for my partner to find work eventually but free childcare doesn't properly kick in for 7 months which is when the youngest turns 3, no point to it her additional income only barely covers childcare costs.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #44 on: February 11, 2023, 01:56:32 pm »
While the Wirral can be nice, and can be handy for the city centre, the big downside is that you have to cross the river every day for work, so there's always an extra fee. There's toll on both tunnels, obviously bus/rail fares, and no option to cross on foot without transport.
Offline hesbighesred

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #45 on: February 11, 2023, 01:58:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 11, 2023, 01:56:32 pm
While the Wirral can be nice, and can be handy for the city centre, the big downside is that you have to cross the river every day for work, so there's always an extra fee. There's toll on both tunnels, obviously bus/rail fares, and no option to cross on foot without transport.
Yep, lack of cycle access rules out that side of the river, I think.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #46 on: February 11, 2023, 02:00:21 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 11, 2023, 01:53:51 pm
Right, I've got to add more context here - income is 25k so 1700 a month after tax, incredibly tight budget. My son is 2 so my partner doesn't work, no car so commute will be by bike. 30-40 minute max cycle ride gives a big radius but, say, Huyton was already at the edge of/beyond that and probably rules out now. £800 is the tops so that my partner doesn't immediately have to find work and so that we can use other income (IE family tax credits) as a rainy day fund and not use up savings (beyond what we'll need to move in the first place). I'll definitely be looking south based on advice in this thread but from the sounds of it unlikely to be affordable, especially as we have a cat which again limits things further. Garden would obviously be amazing but that then really limits us to Walton/Bootle I would think...

Again thank you all for the help and advice. I will definitely be posting another thread when the moves done because I'll be looking for a regular footy game and things like that. :)

Edit: Plan is obviously for my partner to find work eventually but free childcare doesn't properly kick in for 7 months which is when the youngest turns 3, no point to it her additional income only barely covers childcare costs.

Ok, if you go by bike, seriously look at the zoopla link I've posted above. It's 10 min by bike, either along the prom, or you can go via quiet side streets. I do it every day, it takes 10 minutes (oh, and there are lots of cats, the roads are quiet). Also if your income is really tight, look at other L8 places - its really close to town, there are lots of schools and parks, and it is affordable. Obviously it is not the richest area, but there also isn't much trouble - the rough bits of Liverpool are further out.


And, even though I hate to admit it,  L5 and L6 are also cheap and close to town. That side of town is a little bit more run down.
Offline Millie

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #47 on: February 11, 2023, 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 11, 2023, 01:58:12 pm
Yep, lack of cycle access rules out that side of the river, I think.

You can take your bike on the train and the ferry but I think the Liverpool side probably would be better for your particular needs.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #48 on: February 11, 2023, 02:13:17 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 11, 2023, 01:58:12 pm
Yep, lack of cycle access rules out that side of the river, I think.

You are actually allowed to cycle through the old tunnel, but only at night (9pm - 7am weekdays). The tunnel swerves and is tight, so it feels quite dodgy. Bikes are free on Merseyrail, and you can take them on the ferry, when it is not broken. But you'd likely end up paying for transport quite often if you lived over there.


I'd also avoid Bootle to be honest. There isn't a good route into town on a bike. You either have to go on a really busy main road, or do quite a detour for a quieter way.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #49 on: February 11, 2023, 02:17:40 pm »
This area might be ok for you, just off the high street in Wavertree and near South Drive/North Drive/Chestnut Grove which is a nice little area. It's somewhere in-between south end and north end. I know someone who rents in Aigburth and is looking to buy, she can't afford where she lives and this has been pinpointed as a good alternative. It's pretty central to everything.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/130155275#/?channel=RES_LET
Offline hesbighesred

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #50 on: February 11, 2023, 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 11, 2023, 02:00:21 pm
.


And, even though I hate to admit it,  L5 and L6 are also cheap and close to town. That side of town is a little bit more run down.
Run down we can live with, but there's always that crucial difference of shabby but has life/facilities/community Vs no investment for years, everything boarded up and crumbling, crack house next door etc etc

Edit:
I'll definitely be posting up some of our searches too, we'll be making an initial shortlist tonight.

Again, amazing help everyone, I had an inkling RAWK would give great advice.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #51 on: February 11, 2023, 03:22:00 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on February 11, 2023, 10:20:35 am
This is all massively helpful, thanks lads. I'm also enjoying the inter-area rivalries! I've accepted the job now (it's bang in the town centre) so it's going to be a mad month of moving ahead.
I hope everything goes smoothly for you. Good luck with the move and finding a nice place to live.

Personally speaking, I like the Waterloo, Crosby and Maghull areas to the north of the city. All on a rail line into the city centre. Crosby and Waterloo being very close to the beach. Maghull being very close to the motorways and countryside. Budget might be problematic in Crosby and Maghull though.

I'm from the north of the city but we are in Sefton Park just now. I like it, but still prefer Crosby. South end does have a number of nice areas though, and is good for parks and the airport.

All the best. Let's know how you get on.

This is nice, but only two bedrooms. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85993650#/?channel=RES_LET

The Marine pub just up the road and the bars, restaurants and pubs of South Road at the end of the street. Marina and beach a few minutes walk away. Liverpool - Southport railway line five minutes walk away.

This might be a bit small, but does have three bedrooms. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131361458#/?channel=RES_LET

A terrace, next to Marine Football Club and a nice pub and local shops on College Road. Beach and swimming baths just ten minutes walk away. Crosby village an easy walk away too, with a Sainsbury's supermarket. Leafy Blundellsands a nice nearby walk. You could even pop in to see Carragher.  :D
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #52 on: February 11, 2023, 04:47:14 pm »
^^^ get run over cycling on the 565 every day.

Nice places, but likely a bit too far to commute by bike, so you'd have to budget for the train every day.

I'd move into town for now, and once your partner is working and you've found your bearings a bit, think about moving again.

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #53 on: February 11, 2023, 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 11, 2023, 02:13:17 pm
You are actually allowed to cycle through the old tunnel, but only at night (9pm - 7am weekdays). The tunnel swerves and is tight, so it feels quite dodgy. Bikes are free on Merseyrail, and you can take them on the ferry, when it is not broken. But you'd likely end up paying for transport quite often if you lived over there.


I'd also avoid Bootle to be honest. There isn't a good route into town on a bike. You either have to go on a really busy main road, or do quite a detour for a quieter way.

You could just go down the dock road if you are that side. There's a cycle path all the way from miller's bridge to costco
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #54 on: February 11, 2023, 05:27:27 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February 11, 2023, 05:15:05 pm
You'd just go down the dock road. There's a cycle path all the way from miller's bridge to costco

How do you get from the marina to the dock road?

Once on the cycle path, its good, but the stretch of road in between is ridiculous. 2-3 lanes for cars each way, no bike path, and the pavement conpletely broken and with a high kerb every few steps.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #55 on: February 11, 2023, 05:35:08 pm »
Coming from Bootle you can also use the canal towpath on the Leeds Liverpool canal, shoots you off at Eldonian village and more or less in town.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #56 on: February 11, 2023, 05:50:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 11, 2023, 05:27:27 pm
How do you get from the marina to the dock road?

You can go on the path, it's still marked for cyclists as well as pedestrians but you don't get many people walking it, cut through potters barn, use the crossing at the flyover and then it's pretty much a straight ride to miller's bridge.

I wouldn't go on the road to be honest.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #57 on: February 11, 2023, 06:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on February 11, 2023, 05:35:08 pm
Coming from Bootle you can also use the canal towpath on the Leeds Liverpool canal, shoots you off at Eldonian village and more or less in town.

Yeah, but if you live by the beach, you'll have to go up to the canal, then back down to the bike path on the dock road. It's not what you'd want to do twice daily.

Honestly, if I already knew I'd be commuting by bike, I wouldn't pick that area.
Offline John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #58 on: February 11, 2023, 09:27:56 pm »
Seb, that's a big thing uprooting your family and moving to Liverpool for a £25k job. Your wife will also get one, the level depends on her skills and experience.
It presents a different situation about housing and travel though, particularly if you wish to cycle in.

Good luck with it all mate, I'm always here if you need advice.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #59 on: February 11, 2023, 09:51:56 pm »
Have you always lived in London? Or is this a chance to move back home?

Been an interesting read in here, lots of decent advice. Can see the logic in renting until you know more about the area and your wife is working again but would that mean a bit more upheaval for the kids (or the oldest one at least) if you move areas and move schools again? Although at that age Im sure theyd settle anywhere pretty easily.
Offline rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:01:33 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 11, 2023, 04:47:14 pm
^^^ get run over cycling on the 565 every day.

Nice places, but likely a bit too far to commute by bike, so you'd have to budget for the train every day.

I'd move into town for now, and once your partner is working and you've found your bearings a bit, think about moving again.



Yeah I used to drive down the 565 when I covered our branch in Bootle and its bad enough in the car, I wouldn't want to cycle along it.

I can't think of a good way to get into town from the likes of Huyton either. I used to drive from Southport to Picton Road when I was based there and that was always rammed
Offline hesbighesred

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 12:02:01 pm »
To answer a few questions from above:

Yes, it's absolutely a big thing. 25k isn't loads but it's more than I've earned before, annually. I've been living in London for a long time in a housing association flat, but we are now a four person family living in a one bedroom flat, it's just absolutely not sustainable. My partner has never really felt at home in this flat, for various reasons, so we've been looking for potentially affordable cities. We don't have connections to Liverpool but we know it's a really friendly city with a great history and left wing traditional and lots going on culturally. My daughter isn't particularly happy in school either so we figure it's time for a fresh start, we have some security here in London in terms of tenancy but long term? Rents for a 3 bed house are like £1600+ in even the cheapest parts of London so there's also pretty much zero prospect of ever saving/buying.
Offline rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 01:51:26 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 12:02:01 pm
To answer a few questions from above:

Yes, it's absolutely a big thing. 25k isn't loads but it's more than I've earned before, annually. I've been living in London for a long time in a housing association flat, but we are now a four person family living in a one bedroom flat, it's just absolutely not sustainable. My partner has never really felt at home in this flat, for various reasons, so we've been looking for potentially affordable cities. We don't have connections to Liverpool but we know it's a really friendly city with a great history and left wing traditional and lots going on culturally. My daughter isn't particularly happy in school either so we figure it's time for a fresh start, we have some security here in London in terms of tenancy but long term? Rents for a 3 bed house are like £1600+ in even the cheapest parts of London so there's also pretty much zero prospect of ever saving/buying.

Any way you can come up to Liverpool before you move to have a look about, or is it just going to be a case of pick a place and hope for the best?

You'll love it up here and before you know it your kids will have a proper Scouse accent to be proud of :thumbup
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 12:02:01 pm
To answer a few questions from above:

Yes, it's absolutely a big thing. 25k isn't loads but it's more than I've earned before, annually. I've been living in London for a long time in a housing association flat, but we are now a four person family living in a one bedroom flat, it's just absolutely not sustainable. My partner has never really felt at home in this flat, for various reasons, so we've been looking for potentially affordable cities. We don't have connections to Liverpool but we know it's a really friendly city with a great history and left wing traditional and lots going on culturally. My daughter isn't particularly happy in school either so we figure it's time for a fresh start, we have some security here in London in terms of tenancy but long term? Rents for a 3 bed house are like £1600+ in even the cheapest parts of London so there's also pretty much zero prospect of ever saving/buying.

It's good here :) Your income will stretch a lot further, you can get a proper home, you'll be able to take the kids somewhere, and go the pub or for a meal now and then.


Post a list of the places you're thinking about, and we might be able to say if anything sticks out with regards to the area etc.
Offline hesbighesred

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:51:26 pm
Any way you can come up to Liverpool before you move to have a look about, or is it just going to be a case of pick a place and hope for the best?

You'll love it up here and before you know it your kids will have a proper Scouse accent to be proud of :thumbup
We're coming up on the 25th-26th, we'll struggle to do many viewings with the kids but should at least be able to check out the centre and one or two areas.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:16:47 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm
We're coming up on the 25th-26th, we'll struggle to do many viewings with the kids but should at least be able to check out the centre and one or two areas.

Thats great, before I moved into mine, I just had a cycle around the areas I was looking into to get a feel for them. Worth even if just going for a quick look.

You likely won't have time, but here is an older thread about what to do in Liverpool with kids: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347808.0
Offline rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 06:02:07 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm
We're coming up on the 25th-26th, we'll struggle to do many viewings with the kids but should at least be able to check out the centre and one or two areas.

Nice one - hope you have a great weekend when you come up.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm »
Quote from: hesbighesred on Yesterday at 04:13:57 pm
We're coming up on the 25th-26th, we'll struggle to do many viewings with the kids but should at least be able to check out the centre and one or two areas.

I do work for these bigred and they are decent agents with property all over the city and are actually letting one out for me at the moment .

https://homesureproperty.co.uk/

Might be worth registering with them giving them your budget and what size your happy to accept and youll be on the list and
Access quickly to properties to view .

Offline hesbighesred

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:03:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm
I do work for these bigred and they are decent agents with property all over the city and are actually letting one out for me at the moment .

https://homesureproperty.co.uk/

Might be worth registering with them giving them your budget and what size your happy to accept and youll be on the list and
Access quickly to properties to view .
Ace, thank you.
Offline kesey

Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:19:00 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on February 11, 2023, 02:17:40 pm
This area might be ok for you, just off the high street in Wavertree and near South Drive/North Drive/Chestnut Grove which is a nice little area. It's somewhere in-between south end and north end. I know someone who rents in Aigburth and is looking to buy, she can't afford where she lives and this has been pinpointed as a good alternative. It's pretty central to everything.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/130155275#/?channel=RES_LET

Take take this mans advice mate as one hidden little gem of a pub will be your local.
