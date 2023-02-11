Right, I've got to add more context here - income is 25k so 1700 a month after tax, incredibly tight budget. My son is 2 so my partner doesn't work, no car so commute will be by bike. 30-40 minute max cycle ride gives a big radius but, say, Huyton was already at the edge of/beyond that and probably ruled out now given what people are saying above Wirral is I think rules out by distance and the greater need for a car. £800 is the tops so that my partner doesn't immediately have to find work and so that we can use other income (IE family tax credits) as a rainy day fund and not use up savings (beyond what we'll need to move in the first place). I'll definitely be looking south based on advice in this thread but from the sounds of it unlikely to be affordable, especially as we have a cat which again limits things further. Garden would obviously be amazing but that then really limits us to Walton/Bootle I would think...Again thank you all for the help and advice. I will definitely be posting another thread when the moves done because I'll be looking for a regular footy game and things like that.Edit: Plan is obviously for my partner to find work eventually but free childcare doesn't properly kick in for 7 months which is when the youngest turns 3, no point to it her additional income only barely covers childcare costs.