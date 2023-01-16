

What is it like for away fans?



Away Supporters SignAway fans are housed in the lower tier of the Steve Bull Stand, which runs along one side of the pitch, where up to 2,750 away supporters can be housed. Fans in this stand are sat quite far back from the playing area, which gives the illusion that the pitch is larger than at most other grounds. Wolves fans are housed in the upper tier above the away section making for some interesting conversations between the home and visiting supporters.



For cup games then if required part of the Stan Cullis Stand at one can also be allocated, where an additional 1,500 visiting fans can be housed, high up on one side of the upper tier (towards the Steve Bull Stand side of the ground). David London a visiting Crystal Palace fan adds; Views are excellent from the front of the Stan Cullis Stand away section, although if you are at the top then its all a bits distant. Its a lot of stairs up to the upper tier and when you get to the top puffing and blowing a friendly steward tells you that you should have asked to use the lift!



The facilities are fine, including the catering, serving a range of Wrights Pies including; Steak and Ale, Chicken Balti, Moroccan Chick Pea (all £3.60), Hot Dogs (£4.50), Sausage Rolls (£4) and Vegan Sausage Rolls (£4), Teas & Coffees (£2.30), Bovril or Hot Chocolate (£2.40).



Musical delights at the ground include just before kick off, Hi, Ho, Silver Lining with the crowd singing Hi, Ho, Wolverhampton! On one visit I got talking to a couple of Wolves fans on the train up to Wolverhampton and they suggested going for a drink in the city centre before the game which I did. I had quite an enjoyable time and they even took me right up to the away supporters entrance, shook my hand and wished me luck! very hospitable. I personally did not experience any problems during my visits, but I have received a number of reports of others that have not been so lucky. It is strongly advised that colours are kept covered around the ground and the city centre (and that goes for your cars too).



Pay By Card For Food and Drink? Yes