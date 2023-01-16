« previous next »
Wolves
Molineux
Capacity: 31,700 (all seated)
Address: Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR
Telephone: 0371 222 2220
Fax: 01902 687 006
Ticket Office: 0371 222 1877
Pitch Size: 116 x 74 yards
Pitch Type: Grass
Club Nickname: Wolves
Year Ground Opened: 1889
Undersoil Heating: Yes
Shirt Sponsors: ManBetX
Kit Manufacturer:Adidas
Home Kit: Gold and Black
Away Kit: Black With Gold Trim


Directions and Car Parking
                                               
From The South
Leave the M6 at Junction 10 and take the A454 towards Wolverhampton. Continue to follow the A454 right into Wolverhampton (be wary of speed cameras on the A454). On reaching the traffic island that intersects with the ring road, turn right. As you approach the 2nd set of lights look for the signs for football parking. The ground is over the second set of lights on the right. Alternatively, if you turn left into the city centre you may find a space in one of the many council run pay & display car parks (see Car Parking below).

From The North
Leave the M6 at Junction 12 and take the A5 towards Telford and then turn onto the A449 towards Wolverhampton. On reaching the traffic island that intersects with the ring road, turn right. Then as South.

Car Parking
Just off the ring road near Molineux is the Civic Hall car park, normally remains open for night matches and costs £4 for three hours or £5.50 for four hours or £3 for evenings (entering the car park after 5pm). Terry a visiting Chelsea fan adds; Although the city centre car parks are handy, the area is busy with shoppers so you may like we did get stuck in long queues to get into one. Id recommend parking in the car parks that you see further away from Molineux and taking the 10/15 minute walk; it also means you are back on the motorway quicker after the game. There is also some limited parking available at the stadium itself at a cost of £5 per car. David Drysdale informs me; There is some street parking to be found on a small industrial estate near to Wolverhampton Railway Station. It is in the region of Kennedy Road (off Culwell Street). It is then about a ten minute walk to Molineux. There is also the option of renting a private driveway near the Molineux Stadium via YourParkingSpace.co.uk.

Post Code for SAT NAV: WV1 4QR
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Re: Wolves
What is it like for away fans?
                                               
Away Supporters SignAway fans are housed in the lower tier of the Steve Bull Stand, which runs along one side of the pitch, where up to 2,750 away supporters can be housed. Fans in this stand are sat quite far back from the playing area, which gives the illusion that the pitch is larger than at most other grounds. Wolves fans are housed in the upper tier above the away section making for some interesting conversations between the home and visiting supporters.

For cup games then if required part of the Stan Cullis Stand at one can also be allocated, where an additional 1,500 visiting fans can be housed, high up on one side of the upper tier (towards the Steve Bull Stand side of the ground). David London a visiting Crystal Palace fan adds; Views are excellent from the front of the Stan Cullis Stand away section, although if you are at the top then its all a bits distant. Its a lot of stairs up to the upper tier and when you get to the top puffing and blowing a friendly steward tells you that you should have asked to use the lift!

The facilities are fine, including the catering, serving a range of Wrights Pies including; Steak and Ale, Chicken Balti, Moroccan Chick Pea (all £3.60), Hot Dogs (£4.50), Sausage Rolls (£4) and Vegan Sausage Rolls (£4), Teas & Coffees (£2.30), Bovril or Hot Chocolate (£2.40).

Musical delights at the ground include just before kick off, Hi, Ho, Silver Lining with the crowd singing Hi, Ho, Wolverhampton! On one visit I got talking to a couple of Wolves fans on the train up to Wolverhampton and they suggested going for a drink in the city centre before the game which I did. I had quite an enjoyable time and they even took me right up to the away supporters entrance, shook my hand and wished me luck! very hospitable. I personally did not experience any problems during my visits, but I have received a number of reports of others that have not been so lucky. It is strongly advised that colours are kept covered around the ground and the city centre (and that goes for your cars too).

Pay By Card For Food and Drink? Yes
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Re: Wolves
Parking

There is limited parking at Molineux itself, but there are many pay and display car parks in the city centre, and also a number of matchday car parks in the surrounding area.

Weve compiled a list of car parks, below, near Molineux for hassle free parking while youre at the match.
Car Park   Sat Nav   Cost   Distance to Ground   Description
Wickes Site   WV10 6HT   £12.50   0.9km   
Just a 10 minute walk from the stadium, this is an official car park run in partnership with Wolves FC.

Guarantee your space by booking at www.wolvesparking.co.uk
Whitmore Hill Car Park   WV1 4RU   £5   0.2km   Whitmore Street Car Park is recommended by Wolves, and is just a 2 minute walk from the stadium, making it a popular choice with away fans.
Civic Hall Car Park   WV1 1RD   £4.50   0.5km   Just off the ring road near Molineux is the Civic Hall Car Park, which is just a 5-10 minute walk to the stadium.
Birch Street Car Park   WV1 4HY   £5   0.6km   Birch Street Car Park is one of the hassle free car parks recommended by Wolves, and is often seen as the best option for a quick getaway.
Camp Street Car Park   WV1 1AD   £5   0.6km   Camp Street Car Park is recommended by the club itself as a hassle free car park, and its only a 5-10 minute walk to the stadium.
Kennedy Road  Street Parking   WV10 0LL   Free   1.3km   There is some street parking available on Kennedy Road, which is about a 10-15 minute walk to Molineux. However, this isnt secure parking so vehicles are left at your own risk.
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Re: Wolves
Shocking that wolves police have put a tweet out basically saying there is no longer a away pub for us to go today as the normal one now no longer wants fans in it.  So there telling us to drink out of the city basically.
