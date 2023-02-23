The noises from Merc seem a lot more positive compared to this time last year.I'm still concerned by that big rear wing though. Because their car was bouncing so much last year they needed to increase the ride height, this reduced downforce so they needed to increase that by putting a bigger rear wing on which then made it draggy on the straights.So do they have similar issues with this car agin? Even with that wing Hamilton was struggling with rear grip this morning.