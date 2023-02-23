The Williams seems to have got some pace. I sincerely hope that translates to races and they're not always last. Got a big soft spot for Williams as I am sure many have.
yes I just see Sargeant has set a VERY fast time considering his experience. 66 laps done
yes in recent years its hard not to have a soft spot for Williams
Leaderboard
Sainz, Ferrari, 1m32.486s - 58 laps
Sargeant, Williams, 1m32.666s - 66 laps
Alonso, Aston Martin, 1m32.969s - 56 laps
Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.170s - 33 laps
Magnussen, Haas, 1m33.442s - 55 laps
Ocon, Alpine, 1m33.490s - 38 laps
Perez, Red Bull, 1m33.751s - 76 laps
Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m33.954s - 61 laps
Norris, McLaren, 1m35.522s - 60 laps
Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m37.687s - 79 laps