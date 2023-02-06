the williams also looks very similar to their 2022 livery, but it's got a bit more paint on it for the moment.
It's a great letter.He makes the point that the F1 support for Ukraine and cancelling the Russian GP (actions he applauds & supports) is in stark contrast to the approach to Sadui, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, who have all involved themselves in a civil war in Yemen, launching multiple air attacks and military incursions that have murdered thousands of Yemenis. As in, all criticism of the human rights abuses, the misogyny, the modern slavery that these despotic regimes partake in, is to be outlawed.Excellently worded: "When the FIA and F1 choose to grant races to some of the world's most repressive regimes, like Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, they are facilitating sports-washing and allowing these dictatorships to launder their horrifying rights records. It is seriously disturbing to see the FIA now mimicking the tactics of its despotic business partners by attempting to muzzle the voices of critics and advocates.Where the FIA and F1 failed, it was drivers like Lewis Hamilton who stood up and called out abuse, and his vocal support for political prisoners in Bahrain shed light on appalling injustice.Now, the FIA wants to silence him and others, and punish them if they dare to speak out. We are saying to Mohammed Ben Sulayem that this policy is wrong and it must be reversed immediately."
https://twitter.com/FordPerformance/status/1621523314060709888
Im guessing we wont see the real cars until the testing
Will Mercedes have side pods or not?!
