« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 2406 times)

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #40 on: February 6, 2023, 02:42:40 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  6, 2023, 02:15:07 pm
the williams also looks very similar to their 2022 livery, but it's got a bit more paint on it for the moment.

;D

No particular issue with some livery consistency, personally. The sponsors come along and make big changes every few years anyway, and so I quite like teams having a few seasons with a livery that defines their 'era'. Thinking of the sky blue & yellow Renaults being ace but the yellow & orange ones being crap, Hakkinen's winning grey McLaren's versus Raikkonen's nearly-cars in silver, etc.

https://twitter.com/WilliamsRacing/status/1622596594955702278





Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,231
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #41 on: February 6, 2023, 04:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 24, 2023, 03:41:48 pm

It's a great letter.

He makes the point that the F1 support for Ukraine and cancelling the Russian GP (actions he applauds & supports) is in stark contrast to the approach to Sadui, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, who have all involved themselves in a civil war in Yemen, launching multiple air attacks and military incursions that have murdered thousands of Yemenis.

As in, all criticism of the human rights abuses, the misogyny, the modern slavery that these despotic regimes partake in, is to be outlawed.

Excellently worded:

"When the FIA and F1 choose to grant races to some of the world's most repressive regimes, like Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, they are facilitating sports-washing and allowing these dictatorships to launder their horrifying rights records. It is seriously disturbing to see the FIA now mimicking the tactics of its despotic business partners by attempting to muzzle the voices of critics and advocates.
Where the FIA and F1 failed, it was drivers like Lewis Hamilton who stood up and called out abuse, and his vocal support for political prisoners in Bahrain shed light on appalling injustice.
Now, the FIA wants to silence him and others, and punish them if they dare to speak out. We are saying to Mohammed Ben Sulayem that this policy is wrong and it must be reversed immediately."


Albon latest to speak out against the gagging of drivers - primarily so they can't speak out against the shitstained Middle East dictatorships (who pump money into F1 for sportwashing reasons)


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/64539592

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,601
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #42 on: February 6, 2023, 08:35:01 pm »
Im guessing we wont see the real cars until the testing Will Mercedes have side pods or not?!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #43 on: February 6, 2023, 10:29:11 pm »
Quote from: jackh on February  3, 2023, 03:49:21 pm
https://twitter.com/FordPerformance/status/1621523314060709888

Red Bull better win some more Championships until 2026, because they won't win one with those cars in the video... ;)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #44 on: February 6, 2023, 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  6, 2023, 08:35:01 pm
Im guessing we wont see the real cars until the testing Will Mercedes have side pods or not?!

I read something the other day about them changing their philosophy or something like that
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,795
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #45 on: February 6, 2023, 10:39:27 pm »
I'm hoping this is finally going to be the comeback season for Olivier Panis.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #46 on: February 7, 2023, 12:32:33 pm »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #47 on: February 7, 2023, 02:15:28 pm »
Brundle seems to think it'll look dark etc on telly in overcast weather. We'll see.

It looks decent in those pics
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #48 on: February 7, 2023, 08:56:18 pm »
Last years Alfa was probably my favourite livery.  This one looks rubbish, imo.  I hate this new weight-saving trend of having just dull black across half the livery.
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #49 on: February 8, 2023, 09:08:32 am »
Am I right in thinking that's the first 2023 spec car out?
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,387
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #50 on: February 9, 2023, 01:32:12 pm »
Thought the Alfa looked great personally

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:28:24 am »
Another really nice Alpha Tauri livery - think these (/STR) have been doing a great job with the paintwork ever since 2017, when the switched to the blue/red/silver, and through these later navy & white liveries.

https://twitter.com/AlphaTauriF1/status/1624539274589634560







Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,215
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:32:03 am »
I generally prefer 3 colour cars to 2 colour cars. That looks alright
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 