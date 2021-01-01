« previous next »
Tjfruits

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:31:35 pm
Anyone got any news on tickets in the home end. Doesnt seem to be any selling details on their website yet
PaulKS

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:15:26 pm
Quote from: JACKO_LFC on Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm
Qualify in the sale tomorrow, can try and get someone 2 if they need. PM if so! Cheers

Not being funny mate but could you please not? Makes it harder for everyone  :)
lukeypool

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
A guaranteed sale is sold out 🤔🤔🤔
tbonejones

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm
Can anyone give any advice on what's getting people blocked at the moment? I was on the other day refreshing and it's the first time it happened to me. Trying for one in tomorrow's sale so I'm a bit nervous that I'm going to be trying to get on and just get blocked.
Tiz Lad

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #84 on: Today at 07:30:33 am
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
A guaranteed sale is sold out 🤔🤔🤔

It's a farce that this is still allowed to happen

Add this to genuine fans getting blocked and giving bots full access to get whatever they want

so just more additions the list titled 'LFC and LFC ticket office don't give a stuff'
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #85 on: Today at 07:38:56 am
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
A guaranteed sale is sold out 🤔🤔🤔
Bizarre ! Means basketeers have swept up ? ffs
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #86 on: Today at 08:17:11 am
Ha - over an hour wait in queue
Levitz

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #87 on: Today at 08:18:16 am
over an hour on everything
Craig S

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #88 on: Today at 08:18:40 am
2 min queue. took 3 mins to get in

Sold out. WTF?
tbonejones

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:18:54 am
Same boat
Levitz

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #90 on: Today at 08:21:21 am
Sold out as in refresh and you might get one?
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #91 on: Today at 08:22:13 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 08:21:21 am
Sold out as in refresh and you might get one?
Or be blocked ?
Levitz

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #92 on: Today at 08:22:43 am
So anyone successful?
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #93 on: Today at 08:24:32 am
My queue number has stayed the same since it started - those ahead of me has reduced by 1000 ! WTF ?
Origi-nal

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #94 on: Today at 08:26:48 am
there was only 168 left to select at before the sale started this morning.
SingFongFC

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #95 on: Today at 08:27:16 am
I was 14,000 odd  :butt

A lad in the group chat was 34th and it was still sold out! More dodgy goings on, first Newcastle now this
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #96 on: Today at 08:31:12 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 08:27:16 am
I was 14,000 odd  :butt

A lad in the group chat was 34th and it was still sold out! More dodgy goings on, first Newcastle now this
Yeah, mine was 16,000+ ......corrupt as fuck. Still not in - another 10 mins
Levitz

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #97 on: Today at 08:32:00 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 08:27:16 am
I was 14,000 odd  :butt

A lad in the group chat was 34th and it was still sold out! More dodgy goings on, first Newcastle now this

So queue bypass is back
RJane89

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #98 on: Today at 08:38:11 am
Saw one pop up, now blocked 🤣
Frustrating
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #99 on: Today at 08:49:20 am
Finally in and........yep, sold out  ::)

Absolute fucking joke our ticketing system.
nickyd186

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #100 on: Today at 08:52:51 am
Just got in and blocked after one refresh system is a joke
ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #101 on: Today at 08:53:42 am
Finally got 1 in my basket for a mate...but the proceed button is greyed out, have refreshed and moved around the site...but nothing is working  ::)
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #102 on: Today at 09:00:06 am
Tried refreshing and got booted back to queue again......with a queue number of 782682, ha ! Does that actually equate to number of people in queue ?!  :lmao
SingFongFC

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #103 on: Today at 09:02:43 am
Yeah Ive just gone back to the queue, position 782,979! With around 400 users in front of me, has there ever been a worse site than this
NickoH

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #104 on: Today at 09:05:09 am
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 09:00:06 am
Tried refreshing and got booted back to queue again......with a queue number of 782682, ha ! Does that actually equate to number of people in queue ?!  :lmao

No, that's not the number in the queue :)
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #105 on: Today at 09:10:01 am
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 09:05:09 am
No, that's not the number in the queue :)
Had a feeling it wasn't mate ! I was being a bit facetious...
Barry Banana

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #106 on: Today at 09:25:05 am
Whats the script with this blocking? Will it have sorted itself out by the next sale or are the blocked devices blocked for good?
6 Euros

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #107 on: Today at 09:26:09 am
Ive been refreshing over an hour now. Its still letting you in so there are obviously still some basketed tickets not completed.
ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #108 on: Today at 09:34:14 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:25:05 am
Whats the script with this blocking? Will it have sorted itself out by the next sale or are the blocked devices blocked for good?
It can take anything up to 36 hours to be unblocked which is a bit longer then the advice that I was given from LFCnoHelp a few weeks ago, ''try again in 20 mins''
Barry Banana

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #109 on: Today at 09:36:06 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:34:14 am
It can take anything up to 36 hours to be unblocked which is a bit longer then the advice that I was given from LFCnoHelp a few weeks ago, ''try again in 20 mins''

But it happens automatically? Hopefully done by Bournemouth on Monday.
elmothered1

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #110 on: Today at 09:39:21 am
We had one and the proceed button was greyed out whats that all about watching clock tick away and you cant checkout  :butt :butt
DougLFC94

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #111 on: Today at 09:44:18 am
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 09:26:09 am
Ive been refreshing over an hour now. Its still letting you in so there are obviously still some basketed tickets not completed.
or they just can't be arsed to take it down
ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #112 on: Today at 09:50:43 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 09:44:18 am
or they just can't be arsed to take it down
Probably this as they are all on a break atm.
ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #113 on: Today at 09:53:00 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:36:06 am
But it happens automatically? Hopefully done by Bournemouth on Monday.
Yes it 'should do' but if there is 1 thing that I have learnt from dealing with the TO for 20+ years, is to expect the unexpected although since the start of last season, they have got far far worse then they have ever been.

God I miss Joan  ;)
Barry Banana

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #114 on: Today at 10:20:37 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 09:44:18 am
or they just can't be arsed to take it down

Going off previous Euro away sales itll be up for a few days with the odd one showing up as theyre kicked out of basketeers baskets.
PaulKS

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #115 on: Today at 10:34:49 am
Wish they'd just take it down - cant resist refreshing

Edit: taken down now, oh well. Will just have to try get one in the home out there, sure it wont be too difficult
DOG-LFC8

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #116 on: Today at 10:39:31 am
Gone down now
storkfoot

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #117 on: Today at 10:46:30 am
Quote from: Tjfruits on Yesterday at 07:31:35 pm
Anyone got any news on tickets in the home end. Doesnt seem to be any selling details on their website yet

They seem to sell tickets almost one game at a time and they have three home games (Atletico, Barcelona and Espanyol) before they play us.
Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
Reply #118 on: Today at 11:51:40 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:53:00 am
Yes it 'should do' but if there is 1 thing that I have learnt from dealing with the TO for 20+ years, is to expect the unexpected although since the start of last season, they have got far far worse then they have ever been.

God I miss Joan  ;)
Yep.....and the other one, was it Sheila ?
