Cody Mathès Gakpo

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4240 on: April 26, 2024, 12:15:55 pm
Cody back in training yesterday after birth of baby Samuel. :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4241 on: April 26, 2024, 01:31:20 pm
Congratulations however, should be in their contract that childbirth only permitted during July and also dependant on our league position/ form if not July.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4242 on: April 26, 2024, 01:39:32 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on April 24, 2024, 10:04:16 pm
First name on the team sheet for Saturday.

I know he's not been doing all the birthin' and whathaveyou himself, but the guy is going to be *knackered*.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4243 on: April 26, 2024, 01:52:06 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on April 26, 2024, 01:39:32 pm
I know he's not been doing all the birthin' and whathaveyou himself, but the guy is going to be *knackered*.

Oh fuck that, he better be on it because he was needed against Everton and was instead on a maternity ward. I understand it but I dont even wanna hear this stuff. If he has anything about him, hell have a cup of coffee and be right at it.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4244 on: April 26, 2024, 02:03:35 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 26, 2024, 12:15:55 pm
Cody back in training yesterday after birth of baby Samuel. :thumbup
Nice to see somebody deliver for a change
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4245 on: April 27, 2024, 07:51:03 am
Could be a big season for him next year with a new Dutch boss coming in.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4246 on: April 27, 2024, 08:14:20 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on April 27, 2024, 07:51:03 am
Could be a big season for him next year with a new Dutch boss coming in.

Be interesting where he is played as Slot appears to like fast and direct wingers, wonder if hell play 10.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4247 on: April 27, 2024, 08:16:28 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on April 27, 2024, 07:51:03 am
Could be a big season for him next year with a new Dutch boss coming in.

I hope its not a case that Dutch players get preferred.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4248 on: April 27, 2024, 08:25:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 27, 2024, 08:16:28 am
I hope its not a case that Dutch players get preferred.

What's the problem if they perform?
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4249 on: April 27, 2024, 05:25:22 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on April 27, 2024, 08:25:40 am
What's the problem if they perform?
I think she means that performance should supersede nationality or any other differentiating factor
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4250 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm
Looked great out there, we're purring today
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4251 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 05:18:25 pm
Looked great out there, we're purring today

Yeah his been amazing, been waiting for him to do some of those crosses that Mo scored from.

Saw alot of that from him at PSV.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4252 on: Today at 05:21:15 pm
Strange it seems he's on the left wing alot and Diaz in the middle. I like the rotating less predictable
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4253 on: Today at 05:22:04 pm
Looks a different player. Chasing after everything. Think the new man coming in will be a great fit.

The talent is there.

He can definitely be the creative player of the front three going forward.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4254 on: Today at 05:28:45 pm
his passing and finishing and general toughness can be questioned at times, but his ball retention and hold up play has always been top drawer
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4255 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm
He's a lovely player, when his confidence is up.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4256 on: Today at 05:30:36 pm
Ever since he got that fade he's been good.  :D
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4257 on: Today at 05:34:47 pm
Should have had a penalty.

What fucks me is the commentary. They never have the balls to call out referees or VAR.

'oh there's contact but he makes a meal of it Gakpo with his dive.'

What the fuck?

It shouldn't matter if he fucking takes his shorts off and shows us his nob midair...theres contact and it's a penalty.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4258 on: Today at 06:35:08 pm
So much potential there.

I think we haven't seen 30% of what he's capable of over these two years. If used properly he'll be a great asset next season especially against lesser sides.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4259 on: Today at 06:36:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:30:36 pm
Ever since he got that fade he's been good.  :D

Send his barber over to Darwin.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4260 on: Today at 06:37:18 pm
Top performance.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4261 on: Today at 06:39:37 pm
It's incredible how many wrote him off or said that he's the forward number 5.

It's natural that our forwards will be more or less in form. Always said that Cody is a good player and will come good.

That's the case for all of our forwards btw. Just support the lads when it's not their day and celebrate if they scoring for fun.

Onwards and upwards, class performance by Cody.  8)
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4262 on: Today at 06:45:26 pm
Quote from: blamski on Today at 05:28:45 pm
his passing and finishing and general toughness can be questioned at times, but his ball retention and hold up play has always been top drawer

His passing can be questioned? Na.


His decision making is superb..
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4263 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm
We look a lot more cohesive in our build up when he's out there. The ball sticks, he's able to find someone and work us up the pitch.

The header was great to see though, that aggression and actually playing his size is something we need to see more of. Pretty much everthing else is there.

Just needs to back himself more and trust his ability to be a bully.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4264 on: Today at 06:49:00 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 06:48:29 pm
We look a lot more cohesive in our build up when he's out there. The ball sticks, he's able to find someone and work us up the pitch.

The header was great to see though, that aggression and actually playing his size is something we need to see more of. Pretty much everthing else is there.

Just needs to back himself more and trust his ability to be a bully.

Agree especially about the ball sticking to him makes such a difference with being able to build pressure.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4265 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 06:36:01 pm
Send his barber over to Darwin.

Darwin can't pull of that fade mate.  ;D
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4266 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm
Quote from: blamski on Today at 05:28:45 pm
his passing and finishing and general toughness can be questioned at times

which you can say about every footballer in the world.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4267 on: Today at 07:07:11 pm
Impressive again. I like his attitude and his application.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4268 on: Today at 07:10:01 pm
Another very good performance today. He looks miles better on the left, and balls that he was losing control of a few weeks ago are now starting to stick. Workrate seems much better too, maybe he was carrying something before.

I do think you have to be clever in how you construct the forward line if you're having him out wide - he's not slow especially when he gets going but he's not going to beat a man for pace. There will be games like today where it doesn't hamper us (we managed to keep Spurs uncharacteristically deep in that first half) but long-term, having two wide players who can't really outpace defenders is probably a bit of a problem. 
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4269 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
In the team on merit last few weeks. Seems to play a lot better at Anfield.
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4270 on: Today at 08:36:06 pm
cant fault him since the united cup game. thats how you respond. one of our best players since then,
Re: Cody Mathès Gakpo
Reply #4271 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm
My only hope is he stays fit and does well at the Euros and next season we will see an even better verrsion of him.
"We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness."
