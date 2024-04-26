Another very good performance today. He looks miles better on the left, and balls that he was losing control of a few weeks ago are now starting to stick. Workrate seems much better too, maybe he was carrying something before.



I do think you have to be clever in how you construct the forward line if you're having him out wide - he's not slow especially when he gets going but he's not going to beat a man for pace. There will be games like today where it doesn't hamper us (we managed to keep Spurs uncharacteristically deep in that first half) but long-term, having two wide players who can't really outpace defenders is probably a bit of a problem.