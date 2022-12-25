All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. No other restrictions.
Don't forget to indicate which rules your player fulfils when making your pick! If your player fulfils more than one rule, you can list all of them and make the final decision on which rule links to each player at a later point (only amongst the rules you listed when making the pick; you can't add a rule at a later point).
[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).
[2] A player who played for a team(From any country) with Ham in their name (List of team in UK with Ham in their name: https://www.sporcle.com/games/DPSADL/ham_teams/results
).
[3] A player who has played for Turkey's national team or played in Turkey for one full season.
[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)
[5] A player dressed in a full festive outfit - santa hats alone won't be accepted. Santa Claus (with or without a beard), an elf, Jesus himself √ Pyjamas, reindeer ears, a santa hat X (Please provide picture proof)
[6] A player whose name includes any variant on the theme of Christmas. The more creative you are the better, taking the piss is mandatory. Some example words to work from could be - 'Christ', 'Jesus', 'Santa', 'Joseph', 'Mary', 'Frankincense', 'God', 'Angel', 'Nicholas' etc. Punning and word play is appreciated (Nick - this round was made for you).
[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).
[8] A player who has played in a competitive match on Boxing day.
[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz or Juan Pablo Angel.
[10] A player who played for a national team of a country inside the Arctic Circle: Canada, Greenland/Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the United States.
[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.Drafting Rules
Drafting order
- Picking from 8AM to 10PM GMT.
- No time limit until after Liverpool Game on Dec 26th. After that time limit of 2 hour for each pick
There were 15 items in your list. Here they are in random order:
Gerry Attrick
Lawnmowerman
Max
Drink Sangaria
Lastrador
Adz LFC
Tubby
Robbie Redman
Betty
Red1977
Chakan
Nick
Samie
El lobo
Hazell
Timestamp: 2022-12-25 19:42:06 UTCTeams
Gerry Attrick: L. Messi,
Lawnmowerman:
Max_powers:
Drink Sangaria:
Lastrador:
Adz LFC:
Tubby:
Robbie Redman:
Betty:
Red1977:
Chakan:
Nick:
Samie:
El lobo:
Hazell: