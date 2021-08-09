MAN CITY v LIVERPOOL - ETIHAD, LEAGUE CUP Round of 16

Referee: David Coote

Assistant referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood

Fourth Official: Paul Tierney



Finally, FINALLY proper football is back. And what a way to restart.We started part one of this season of two halves against City with a comprehensive victory in the Community Shield, hopefully we can do the same as we kick off part two. However we then need to maintain that impressive form rather than the patchiness that followed last time. Having said that as the break started we had won 8 of our last 10 matches so things had begun to improve.We suffered from more than our fair share of injuries during part one, but aside from long term absentees Diaz, Jota & Melo I think once everyone returns from World Cup duty thats it currently (probably have to adjust this five times in the run up to the game).So I think it's very likely we'll go strong here. Cup tie away at rivals, players needing game time/rhythm before the league games, largely fit squad - I think we'll field the strongest available starting 11.I'm not sure what that is yet, not even sure whether Klopp will until he's seen players arriving back today. If we don't include anyone except Darwin who played in the WC then I suspect our line up may not be too different from those who started against Milan. And it could be potentially stronger if any of those who reached the QF's of the WC are available.I have no idea what line up they will field but I'm sure Haaland will be chomping at the bit, and De Bruyne didn't have the longest of WC campaigns so they won't be short of first teamers either, regardless of what Pep may say.Anyway, having not watched a game since the highlights of the Southampton win, I'm really looking forward to, not just this game, but the second part of this season. I genuinely think we can still be in the shake up for all the trophy's although I absolutely accept that the League will take a near miracle.Before the break Darwin was beginning to turn all the dangerous play and chances into goals. Harvey was really taking great strides again, wouldn't be surprised if he has a pivitol role in whatever we do this season. Now with a decent rest into the likes of Bobby, Mo, Thiago & Robbo I think regardless of what happens in this game there's still a lot to play for this season. We were just getting things right as the season paused, so I'm hoping for a fast start, a win and then keep building from there.It's good to have you back Reds