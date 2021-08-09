« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16

MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
MAN CITY v LIVERPOOL - ETIHAD, LEAGUE CUP Round of 16

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:49:36 pm
Referee: David Coote
Assistant referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood
Fourth Official:  Paul Tierney

Finally, FINALLY proper football is back. And what a way to restart.

We started part one of this season of two halves against City with a comprehensive victory in the Community Shield, hopefully we can do the same as we kick off part two. However we then need to maintain that impressive form rather than the patchiness that followed last time. Having said that as the break started we had won 8 of our last 10 matches so things had begun to improve.

We suffered from more than our fair share of injuries during part one, but aside from long term absentees Diaz, Jota & Melo I think once everyone returns from World Cup duty thats it currently (probably have to adjust this five times in the run up to the game).

So I think it's very likely we'll go strong here. Cup tie away at rivals, players needing game time/rhythm before the league games, largely fit squad - I think we'll field the strongest available starting 11.

I'm not sure what that is yet, not even sure whether Klopp will until he's seen players arriving back today. If we don't include anyone except Darwin who played in the WC then I suspect our line up may not be too different from those who started against Milan. And it could be potentially stronger if any of those who reached the QF's of the WC are available.

I have no idea what line up they will field but I'm sure Haaland will be chomping at the bit, and De Bruyne didn't have the longest of WC campaigns so they won't be short of first teamers either, regardless of what Pep may say.

Anyway, having not watched a game since the highlights of the Southampton win, I'm really looking forward to, not just this game, but the second part of this season. I genuinely think we can still be in the shake up for all the trophy's although I absolutely accept that the League will take a near miracle.
Before the break Darwin was beginning to turn all the dangerous play and chances into goals. Harvey was really taking great strides again, wouldn't be surprised if he has a pivitol role in whatever we do this season. Now with a decent rest into the likes of Bobby, Mo, Thiago & Robbo I think regardless of what happens in this game there's still a lot to play for this season. We were just getting things right as the season paused, so I'm hoping for a fast start, a win and then keep building from there.

It's good to have you back Reds

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
At last proper football is back!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Finally, football is back.

Now twat these olil funded, sportwashing c*nts out of this competition Redmen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Hopefully we can be a bit stronger than the friendlies. De Bruyne and Haaland nailed on to start so our reserves in goal, at the back and at 6 are going to have some work to do.

Feels like we have little option but to field the same front 3 in every game now until one of them breaks down and we are forced to change it. Hopefully Doak gets some minutes though.

Winner of this tie will win the cup so all to play for.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Referee: David Coote
Assistant referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood
Fourth Official:  Paul Tierney
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Isn't this the round before the quarters?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:49:36 pm
Referee: David Coote
Assistant referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood
Fourth Official:  Paul Tierney

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:30:48 pm
Hopefully we can be a bit stronger than the friendlies. De Bruyne and Haaland nailed on to start so our reserves in goal, at the back and at 6 are going to have some work to do.

Feels like we have little option but to field the same front 3 in every game now until one of them breaks down and we are forced to change it. Hopefully Doak gets some minutes though.

Winner of this tie will win the cup so all to play for.

Yeah or we could give minutes to Carvalho, Ox and maybe even Doak to stop that happening. Much better to play them for a sustainable amount of minutes than make them go till they break down.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup QF
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:49:36 pm
Referee: David Coote
Assistant referees: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood
Fourth Official:  Paul Tierney

And Liam Gallagher on VAR.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Be great to win but I won't be that bothered if we don't.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:03:07 pm
Be great to win but I won't be that bothered if we don't.
Same. Won't lose any sleep over this competition, got bigger fish to fry.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 06:46:03 pm
Same. Won't lose any sleep over this competition, got bigger fish to fry.

Just hope its a good performance with no more injuries.
