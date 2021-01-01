« previous next »
Item/items you regret selling and would love back
« on: Today at 03:08:16 pm »
Any item (items) in your life you really regret selling and would love them back?

I have mentioned this before on RAWK, but I sneaked back into The Kop after the final game against Norwich, it was easy, I just followed a load of young lads, this was early evening, through the big Kemlyn Road gate which was left open and unattended (for workmen I presume)

As the young lads nicked all the boxes of Wagon Wheels from the Cafe under 'the shelf' I got the red wooden price list. It was in great nick, it just needed a bit of glue to secure the corners, where a few nails had come loose. Haha, the cheap skates had just taped over old prices with new ones.

I kept it for years, hung it on my kitchen wall, it made a great souvenir from all my years as standing Kopite. But after my divorce I fell on hard times and had to sell it, I didn't even get much for it. I would love to get that back now.

Other stuff I sold at the time was the things Stuart Adamson (Big Country lead singer) kindly gave me during my nearly 20 years following the band to concerts all over the place. Most of those items were extremely rare and Stuart signed them all with some really lovely messages.

Got a few quid for them, but nothing special, felt shit selling them as well, I still kept a few things Stuart gave me, but I would love my other things back too.

Sometimes I get all nostalgic over things like this, have you any similar regrets?
Re: Item/items you regret selling and would love back
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:01:02 pm »
I'm a bit of a hoarder so I don't let much stuff go, but I did have a Yamaha CS5 synth in the early 80s which I did let go. It was pristine too. Very limited by today's standards, but old analogue synths are quite sought after today. I wish I'd kept it. There's one on Ebay now for £500.
