

In response, Labour/TUC should run ads showing the 39% pay rises that senior executives have given themselves, and ask "Who's really to blame for inflation?"



I would argue the distinction between fuelling inflation and the cause of inflation. just stating the obvious, higher prices are the cause of inflation so company's making big profits should also shoulder responsibility, we know the answer to that argument already, it will stifle investment, this is not about future investment, it's a luxury we can't afford right now, this is about finding short term solutions to the problems we face right now.Wage rises do fuel inflation but they are not the cause of inflation. get prices down and the wage demands will drop.The idea of the government having to balance the books to get us through this period is also the wrong way to look at it, nobody suggested this during the Covid pandemic, everyone knew Furlough etc would bring more debt so any criticism on Labour plans bringing debt should be mocked, what other options do we have.