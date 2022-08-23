« previous next »
Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 1238 times)

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #40 on: August 23, 2022, 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 23, 2022, 01:26:10 pm
They will try to blame Labour for encouraging wage strikes that have fuelled inflation. give it 6 months and the argument will be we could have had Inflation down except for the Unions.


In response, Labour/TUC should run ads showing the 39% pay rises that senior executives have given themselves, and ask "Who's really to blame for inflation?"
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #41 on: August 23, 2022, 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 23, 2022, 01:45:54 pm
inflation was out of control, the Heath government tried to impose below inflation increases to public sector pay, the miners and the railway workers voted to go on strike which meant the coal fired power stations couldn't get coal so the government imposed a three day week to try to limit demand.

They then called an election in February 1974 and lost their majority.

It's uncanny the similarities with today
And all this spawned Thatcher and the pathological determination to destroy the miners.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #42 on: August 23, 2022, 02:29:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 23, 2022, 11:27:14 am
I disagree. Technological improvement is essentially 'growth'.
Same area of field, bring in machinery to plough and harvest and you reduce the cost of the crops. That's essentially growth.  Bring in pesticides and GM crops , yet more growth. 
I'm not going down the 'never say never' route, but I believe never ending growth is achievable.


--edit-- it needs a huge mindshift.  For now growth is seen as a person having more stuff.  I think we need to learn to accept we have more than enough stuff already
--edit edit-- obviously, some people have WAaaay too much stuff, and many not enough yet.
Maybe I'm being simpleminded, but doesn't consumption = growth = depletion of natural resources? The key, I think, is to find a way in which confidence is retained even in a static or (dare I say it) shrinking economy. Business confidence is enhanced by the potential of expanding markets. Conversely, it is decreased shrinking markets. This leads to fewer jobs. And fewer jobs leads lack of confidence all round. Shrinking markets have the exact opposite effect to expanding markets to general confidence. It requires a huge paradigm shift to break this. I am not sure humans are capable of it. Though, UBI might help.

Again, I'm no economist, so what do I know.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #43 on: August 23, 2022, 02:33:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 23, 2022, 11:27:14 am
I disagree. Technological improvement is essentially 'growth'.
Same area of field, bring in machinery to plough and harvest and you reduce the cost of the crops. That's essentially growth.  Bring in pesticides and GM crops , yet more growth. 
I'm not going down the 'never say never' route, but I believe never ending growth is achievable.


--edit-- it needs a huge mindshift.  For now growth is seen as a person having more stuff.  I think we need to learn to accept we have more than enough stuff already
--edit edit-- obviously, some people have WAaaay too much stuff, and many not enough yet.

The world is finite, with finite resources.  Continuous growth is impossible and unsustainable.

I'm amazed that people still believe what you wrote above, considering the situation we find ourselves in currently.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #44 on: August 23, 2022, 02:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 23, 2022, 02:29:29 pm
Maybe I'm being simpleminded, but doesn't consumption = growth = depletion of natural resources? The key, I think, is to find a way in which confidence is retained even in a static (or dare I say it) shrinking economy. Business confidence is enhanced by the potential of expanding markets. This leads to fewer jobs. And fewer jobs leads lack of confidence all round. Shrinking markets have the exact opposite effect to expanding markets to general confidence. It requires a huge paradigm shift to break this. I am not sure humans are capable of this. Though, UBI might help with that.

Again, I'm no economist, so what do I know.

Here you go:

What is degrowth?



Quote
Degrowth is an idea that critiques the global capitalist system which pursues growth at all costs, causing human exploitation and environmental destruction. The degrowth movement of activists and researchers advocates for societies that prioritize social and ecological well-being instead of corporate profits, over-production and excess consumption. This requires radical redistribution, reduction in the material size of the global economy, and a shift in common values towards care, solidarity and autonomy. Degrowth means transforming societies to ensure environmental justice and a good life for all within planetary boundaries.
Essential for degrowth is:

    Striving for a self-determined life in dignity for all. This includes deceleration, time welfare and conviviality.
    An economy and a society that sustains the natural basis of life.
    A reduction of production and consumption in the global North and liberation from the one-sided Western paradigm of development. This could allow for a self-determined path of social organization in the global South.
    An extension of democratic decision-making to allow for real political participation.
    Social changes and an orientation towards sufficiency instead of purely technological changes and improvements in efficiency in order to solve ecological problems. We believe that it has historically been proven that decoupling economic growth from resource use is not possible.
    The creation of open, connected and localized economies.


This definition of degrowth is based on the definition of Research and Degrowth, which the organizational team of the degrowth conference in Leipzig adapted and which was further edited by the editorial team of the web portal. We distance ourselves from forms of growth critique which do not aim for the good life for all. We object to all right-wing, racist and sexist forms of growth critique.
Why the word "degrowth"?

English speakers sometimes find the word degrowth problematic and it can lead to misunderstandings. Reading just the word, it has a negative, and for some, a non-ecological connotation. But the origin of the term is anything but that. It is to be found in Latin languages, where la décroissance in French or la decrescita in Italian refer to a river going back to its normal flow after a disastrous flood. The English word degrowth became prominent after the first international degrowth conference in Paris in 2008. It has since then been established in academic writing as well as in the media and is used by social movements and practitioners. An advantage of using a term which does not roll off the tongue easily in English is that it creates disruption. Disruption in a world where the critique of economic growth is a radical position.

The editorial team of the degrowth web portal decided to use the English term degrowth to name the page. As a German translation we use Postwachstum in texts. The words Wachstumsrücknahme and Entwachstum we use synonymously.

https://degrowth.info/degrowth
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #45 on: August 23, 2022, 02:38:45 pm »
Essentially everything boils down to the sun, and the energy we get from it - which is a fixed amount. This is essentially a theoretical maximum on productivity as all the renewable resources are limited by this factor.

You can improve the efficiency and total amount we can extract from that with technological advances but there is still a hard limit.

Until we get to the point we can exploit resources from other planets that is.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #46 on: August 23, 2022, 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 23, 2022, 02:38:45 pm
Essentially everything boils down to the sun, and the energy we get from it - which is a fixed amount. This is essentially a theoretical maximum on productivity as all the renewable resources are limited by this factor.

You can improve the efficiency and total amount we can extract from that with technological advances but there is still a hard limit.

Until we get to the point we can exploit resources from other planets that is.

Its not just about energy and the Sun. There is a finite amount of iron, gold, lithium etc that we can extract from the earth. Recycling obviously helps massively and I wouldnt underestimate human ingenuity either but at some point well start running out of other stuff even if renewables can supply us with abundant energy.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #47 on: August 23, 2022, 02:50:28 pm »
Strange how nobody has mentioned air, freshwater and food, as finite, essential resources.  ;D

Both, air and freshwater are taken for granted by most, and polluted with impunity.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #48 on: August 23, 2022, 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 23, 2022, 02:50:28 pm
Strange how nobody has mentioned air, freshwater and food, as finite, essential resources.  ;D

Both, air and freshwater are taken for granted by most, and polluted with impunity.

Oh god, your going to turn this into another tree hugging thread arent you! :D
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #49 on: August 23, 2022, 03:29:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 23, 2022, 02:42:44 pm
Its not just about energy and the Sun. There is a finite amount of iron, gold, lithium etc that we can extract from the earth. Recycling obviously helps massively and I wouldnt underestimate human ingenuity either but at some point well start running out of other stuff even if renewables can supply us with abundant energy.

I know, those are more even limited, but the point was that even "renewables" have an upper limit to which they can be exploited.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #50 on: August 23, 2022, 03:36:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 23, 2022, 02:42:44 pm
Its not just about energy and the Sun. There is a finite amount of iron, gold, lithium etc that we can extract from the earth. Recycling obviously helps massively and I wouldnt underestimate human ingenuity either but at some point well start running out of other stuff even if renewables can supply us with abundant energy.


That depletion is only going to accellerate as more and countries 'industrialise' and their citizens begin buying gadgetry, cars and shiny consumer tat.

Being born/living in the developed world, we're lucky to have these luxuries. But the world cannot support even half the world's population having a standard of living akin to ours.

Of course, we have no moral right to deny others from enjoying what we do. But them doing so will fuck it up for everyone - them and us. Not least because the vast majority of the developing world is in areas that are uch more susceptible to the impacts of climate change.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #51 on: August 23, 2022, 03:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 23, 2022, 01:49:41 pm

In response, Labour/TUC should run ads showing the 39% pay rises that senior executives have given themselves, and ask "Who's really to blame for inflation?"
I would argue the distinction between fuelling inflation and the cause of inflation. just stating the obvious,  higher prices are the cause of inflation so company's making big profits should also shoulder responsibility, we know the answer to that argument already, it will stifle investment, this is not about future investment, it's  a luxury we can't afford right now, this is about finding short term solutions to the problems we face right now.
Wage rises do fuel inflation but they are not the cause of inflation. get prices down and the wage demands will drop.
The idea of the government having to balance the books to get us through this period is also the wrong way to look at it, nobody suggested this during the Covid pandemic, everyone knew Furlough etc would bring more debt so any criticism on Labour plans bringing debt should be mocked, what other options do we have.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #52 on: August 23, 2022, 03:39:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 23, 2022, 03:16:05 pm
Oh god, your going to turn this into another tree hugging thread arent you! :D

 ;D

It always come down to the environment really.

If humans don't operate within the safe limits of Earth's planetary boundaries, then bad things will happen.

We are currently breaching three; Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss, and Pollution.

Live within the consraints of the Earth and the whole of society will benefit (as opposed to a select few).
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #53 on: August 23, 2022, 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 23, 2022, 02:50:28 pm
Strange how nobody has mentioned air, freshwater and food, as finite, essential resources.  ;D

Both, air and freshwater are taken for granted by most, and polluted with impunity.

Too true.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:53:00 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 23, 2022, 02:33:35 pm
The world is finite, with finite resources.  Continuous growth is impossible and unsustainable.

I'm amazed that people still believe what you wrote above, considering the situation we find ourselves in currently.
Fair point. But I think we will find a way to generate electricity in the next century that will be low cost enough that it won't hamper economic growth for the next thousand years.  Totally agree with your view on other environmental issues. My point was more pointed at JCs thoughts that we can't keep economic growth forever and that there must be a hard limit once we have 'perfected' the extraction of natural resources.  I'm saying I fundamentally think we will get more and more out of each kg of resource , enabling growth to continue.   Again I totally get that im only viewing that from an economic perspective and we need to change that way of looking at things.   The big elephant in the room is population growth. One child per couple would be a great start.......
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:57:25 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 23, 2022, 02:33:35 pm
The world is finite, with finite resources.  Continuous growth is impossible and unsustainable.

I'm amazed that people still believe what you wrote above, considering the situation we find ourselves in currently.

We are just so fucked aren't we.

You have companies nowadays open about wanting to keep growing too, least they used to pretend to care, now they openly admit they make decision x y z because of profits.

We have become so caught up in capitalism its beyond belief, every company has to beat last years profits or its a catastrophy.

You have billion dollar companies making hundreds of millions a year, and the second one year doesn't beat the last you'll see lay offs.

What is wrong with the human brain honestly, we are fucked.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:30:59 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on August 22, 2022, 04:34:59 pm
Apologies if there's already a thread like this
https://www.ft.com/content/778e65e1-6ec5-4fd7-98d5-9d701eb29567

Inflation due to hit 18.6%, highest since '76.
Energy bill cap due to rise to nearly £6k
Fuel £1.70 a litre
Wages stagnating and not keeping up with inflation

A huge challenge/problem for which ever political persuasion you take
What does the govt do?

Hey. Brexit won. Get over it.

Not like everyone didn't fucking warn the inbred bellends that voted for it.

The good news is that this is going to get much, much, much worse and those that voted for it are going to get the pointy end up their hoops.

But 'They knew what they were voting for' innit.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:38:21 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on August 22, 2022, 04:34:59 pm
Apologies if there's already a thread like this
https://www.ft.com/content/778e65e1-6ec5-4fd7-98d5-9d701eb29567

Inflation due to hit 18.6%, highest since '76.
Energy bill cap due to rise to nearly £6k
Fuel £1.70 a litre
Wages stagnating and not keeping up with inflation

A huge challenge/problem for which ever political persuasion you take
What does the govt do?
This government?
They give tax breaks that that doesn't help the poorest but does give the rich more money.
They take away our rights by banning striking/demonstrations and leaving the ECHR.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:51:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on August 23, 2022, 01:35:27 pm
3 day week and power cuts at any random times of the day. 

Some enterprising person needs to start mass producing candles and restoring some parafin lamps.

I'd best make sure we've got plenty of batteries for our head torches too if we can't rely on rechargeables 😁

FFS what a state we're in 🤷
Paraffin lamps, were going to need a bigger fire service,
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:04:37 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:51:23 am
Paraffin lamps, were going to need a bigger fire service,

We need that anyhow!

We all know bojo sees himself as the Amity island mayor.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:09:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:30:59 am
Hey. Brexit won. Get over it.

Not like everyone didn't fucking warn the inbred bellends that voted for it.

The good news is that this is going to get much, much, much worse and those that voted for it are going to get the pointy end up their hoops.

But 'They knew what they were voting for' innit.

How can it be all down to Brexit when countries within the EU are suffering the same?
