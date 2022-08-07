« previous next »
Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,160
80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« on: August 7, 2022, 06:56:41 pm »

Shamelessly copied from Lastrador's excellent 90's draft, welcome to the next instalment of RAWK's fun series of movie drafts.

Congratulations to Nicholls on his victory in the 90's draft, a well deserved victory. But unfortunately, no time to bask in that as we move onto the 1980's version.

The draft

- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 1980 to 1989 is eligible.

- Start times are 10.00am to 11.00pm UK time.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 2 hour per pick after the first round but I don't want to be too strict on this.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror
Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its https://letterboxd.com/ page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 5 different years must be represented.
* At least 1 film with a female lead/co-lead.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

I recommend using letterboxd.com to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade.

https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/1980s/

SELECTION ORDER:

There were 16 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

El Lobo - Blade Runner
tubby - Ghostbusters
Samie - Raiders of the Lost Ark
dis_1 - Aliens
Crosby Nick - Back to the Future
Chakan - The Princess Bride
red mongoose - The Empire Strikes Back
Max Powers - The Shining
Nicholls - The Thing
vivabobbygraham - Raging Bull
Hazell - The Terminator
Musketeer Gripweed - Once Upon a Time in America
Betty Blue
Sheer Magnetism
Lastrador

We'll start officially on Monday at 12.00pm but obviously picks can be made in the meantime if it's your go.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm by Hazell »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #1 on: August 7, 2022, 10:21:04 pm »
Blade Runner

Category 7 - Sci-Fi

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,759
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:53:41 am »
Ghostbusters - 1984 - Fantasy

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,276
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:52:59 am »
Adventure- Raiders of the Lost Ark

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:07:47 pm »
Category 7 Sci-Fi + Female Lead

Aliens (1986)
https://letterboxd.com/film/aliens/



Dir: James Cameron
Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley
Michael Biehn as Dwayne Hicks
Paul Reiser as Carter J. Burke
Lance Henriksen as Bishop

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oSeQQlaCZgU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oSeQQlaCZgU</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zPkMd2nLRzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zPkMd2nLRzQ</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5vstBC4N_tA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5vstBC4N_tA</a>

one of my fav movies growing up, and still holds up well to this day. had to go for this first with it having such an iconic female lead, couldn't pass up the chance!
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,160
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm »
Nick's pick:

Back to the Future -Sci-Fi

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:26:13 pm by Hazell »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,755
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm »
The Princess Bride 1978 - Animation/Family

It's literally the perfect film.

https://collider.com/why-princess-bride-is-the-perfect-movie/







Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,734
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm »
The Empire Strikes Back - Science Fiction, 1980
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:45:21 pm »
The Shining (1980)- Horror

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm »


The Thing
(1982)
Dir. John Carpenter
Starring Kurt Russell

Cat 6. Horror

The 80's was full of great sci-fi and horror films, but this was the perfect marriage of the two genres: its incredible special effects blew me away, a paranoia-rich nightmare helped by Ennio Morricone's chilling score and well-written suspense-filled set-pieces, rounded off by a superb cast, led by cult favourite Kurt Russell, playing 'MacReady'. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:27:30 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,508
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm »
Raging Bull - 1980 - Drama - Dir: Martin Scorcese


...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,160
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm »
The Terminator - Thriller/Crime & Female lead/co-lead

Director - James Cameron

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm »
Crime - Once Upon A Time in America - 1984 - Sergio Leone



I love this movie so much, first time I went to New York this was the first place I wanted to visit. Water Street, Brooklyn. Still have the photo as my screen saver on my phone.
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,821
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Full Metal Jacket - Action/War/Western



I only caught up to watching this a couple of years ago, but boy did it blow my mind. The soundtrack, the cinematography, the performances, the commentary. It also straddles that near impossible line between being profoundly moving, genuinely hilarious, and downright horrific. This film is a complete masterpiece. If you haven't seen it, go watch it right now.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQEDojPZ7YI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQEDojPZ7YI</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
RoboCop (1987) - Sci-fi


Time has a tendency to dull the impact of art. As Gary Smith once said about The Pixies' Monkey Gone to Heaven: "How am I supposed to explain to my kids that the world into which Black Francis started screaming still heard it as a scream and not fashion?"

In a similar sense, it's easy to forget what a shock to the senses RoboCop was to an 80's audience weaned on the simple, Reagan-era morality of Arnie and Sly. Paul Verhoeven described the film as his idea of the American Jesus - a cop who's set up to be killed and then resurrected by a malevolent corporation so he can pacify the streets on their behalf, but who ends up overcoming his programming and regaining his soul.

It remains the greatest corporate satire Hollywood has ever produced but that wouldn't mean anything if it was dull, and it's anything but. It's full of unforgettable scenes, brilliant characters, stunning set and costume design (I mean, just look at that suit), killer one-liners and brilliant action set pieces. This one is a case in point. Pretty much nobody who saw it for the first time came away without their mouths hanging open in shock, but the body language, dialogue and uniform grey suits - the film codes grey/silver as OCP - subtly tells you everything you need to know about the company, its politics and the personalities of the main players:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZFvqDaFpXeM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZFvqDaFpXeM</a>
Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
  • Not Italian
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:54:03 am »
Predator (1987) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western






Raising Arizona (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical






