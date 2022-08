The draft

Shamelessly copied from Lastrador's excellent 90's draft, welcome to the next instalment of RAWK's fun series of movie drafts.Congratulations to Nicholls on his victory in the 90's draft, a well deserved victory. But unfortunately, no time to bask in that as we move onto the 1980's version.- Snake format draft.- Every movie released from 1980 to 1989 is eligible.- Start times are 10.00am to 11.00pm UK time.- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 2 hour per pick after the first round but I don't want to be too strict on this.- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its https://letterboxd.com/ page to be valid.Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/ In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 5 different years must be represented.* At least 1 film with a female lead/co-lead.* Only 1 movie per director.* No repeated lead actors.I recommend using letterboxd.com to do your research. Itís an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade.There were 16 items in your list. Here they are in random order:El Lobo - Blade Runnertubby - GhostbustersSamie - Raiders of the Lost Arkdis_1 - AliensCrosby Nick - Back to the FutureChakan - The Princess Bridered mongoose - The Empire Strikes BackMax Powers - The ShiningNicholls - The Thingvivabobbygraham - Raging BullHazell - The TerminatorMusketeer Gripweed - Once Upon a Time in AmericaBetty BlueSheer MagnetismLastradorWe'll start officially on Monday at 12.00pm but obviously picks can be made in the meantime if it's your go.