RoboCop (1987) - Sci-fi

Time has a tendency to dull the impact of art. As Gary Smith once said about The Pixies' Monkey Gone to Heaven: "How am I supposed to explain to my kids that the world into which Black Francis started screaming still heard it as a scream and not fashion?"In a similar sense, it's easy to forget what a shock to the senses RoboCop was to an 80's audience weaned on the simple, Reagan-era morality of Arnie and Sly. Paul Verhoeven described the film as his idea of the American Jesus - a cop who's set up to be killed and then resurrected by a malevolent corporation so he can pacify the streets on their behalf, but who ends up overcoming his programming and regaining his soul.It remains the greatest corporate satire Hollywood has ever produced but that wouldn't mean anything if it was dull, and it's anything but. It's full of unforgettable scenes, brilliant characters, stunning set and costume design (I mean, just look at that suit), killer one-liners and brilliant action set pieces. This one is a case in point. Pretty much nobody who saw it for the first time came away without their mouths hanging open in shock, but the body language, dialogue and uniform grey suits - the film codes grey/silver as OCP - subtly tells you everything you need to know about the company, its politics and the personalities of the main players: