Speaking of Rumble Fish, I didn't get a chance to rave about it before. Coppola's big attempt at an art movie, Rumble Fish succeeded on pretty much every count (except, unfortunately, at the box office). It looks stunning, Stewart Copeland's score is exquisite and the cast (which includes Matt Dillon, Dennis Hopper, Diane Lane, Nic Cage, Lawrence Fishburne and Tom Waits) is terrific. Best of all is Mickey Rourke, showing why it didn't seem ridiculous for people to be labelling him a cross between Dean and De Niro at that point in time. It really works tonally too in a way most of Coppola's 80's stuff doesn't, feeling dramatic and moody without being silly, especially in its few bright bursts of colour. And the ending is great.