Chakan
9 (23.7%)
Hazell
8 (21.1%)
Betty Blue
12 (31.6%)
El Lobo
9 (23.7%)

Total Members Voted: 20

Voting closed: Today at 03:56:54 pm

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • JFT96
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Yes that was my point it's one of the strongest family heats in the competition. The way I read it Sheer made is sound like it wasn't. As I said maybe I read that wrong.

Yeah, sorry I meant that I was agreeing with you. Probably should have quoted Sheer's post rather than yours. That's how I read his post too.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • JFT96
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:51:27 pm »
Really tough call, but my other vote went to Chakan in the end. Perhaps besides Silence of the Lambs, I think his films really captured each genre perfectly. I also realised I like The Rock marginally more than Con-Air. Arguably Con-Air is the better popcorn flick, but The Rock has more layers to it and is less cartoon-ish with it's main antagonist. This opening scene is incredible and sets the tone for the whole film -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y8i8mVxt258" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y8i8mVxt258</a>

Also, big fan of the Lost Highway pick. My favourite Lynch film is in another decade, but this one's not far off. 
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:06:08 pm »
Some of my favorite people in this group. For me it came down to the fact that I can't vote for "Clerks" or "Fight Club," because I loathe both of them. Apologies to Chaka Khan and Lobo.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,683
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:06:08 pm
Some of my favorite people in this group. For me it came down to the fact that I can't vote for "Clerks" or "Fight Club," because I loathe both of them. Apologies to Chaka Khan and Lobo.

No worries bud, Clerks isn't everyone's cup of tea. I find most people either love Kevin Smith or hate him.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:21:51 pm »
Maybe it's just my taste, I meant Muppet Christmas Carol fared better against Mrs Doubtfire and Drop Dead Fred than it would have against some of the choices in the other heats. That category was going to be animation/documentary until it was widened to include family movies anyway, so you pretty much have to assess the films on their artistic merit/general enjoyability rather than whether they're suitable for kids. At least that's how I see it.
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,683
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:21:51 pm
Maybe it's just my taste, I meant Muppet Christmas Carol fared better against Mrs Doubtfire and Drop Dead Fred than it would have against some of the choices in the other heats. That category was going to be animation/documentary until it was widened to include family movies anyway, so you pretty much have to assess the films on their artistic merit/general enjoyability rather than whether they're suitable for kids. At least that's how I see it.

I dunno i'm 44 and watch Muppet Christmas Carol/Mrs Doubtfire/Aladdin over and over and over again.

Drop Dead Fred not so much.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,676
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
I feel bad that a bit of a kids classic in Mrs Doubtfire is being compared to an absolute stinker like Drop Dead Fred :D
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • JFT96
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:21:51 pm
Maybe it's just my taste, I meant Muppet Christmas Carol fared better against Mrs Doubtfire and Drop Dead Fred than it would have against some of the choices in the other heats. That category was going to be animation/documentary until it was widened to include family movies anyway, so you pretty much have to assess the films on their artistic merit/general enjoyability rather than whether they're suitable for kids. At least that's how I see it.

I mean, it wasn't widened so much as documentary was removed completely. Film is not about artistic merit alone. People enjoy films for different reasons. I love art cinema and some of my favourite films ever are from the French new wave, but I'm also able to enjoy my guilty pleasures irrespective of artistic quality.

Mrs Doubfire is an excellent family movie in this decade. I think it's aged pretty badly, mind. But of that time it was a great family movie. I loved it as a kid and being an adult now perhaps I can nitpick it and see where it's not all that great, but that doesn't change it being a great fun 90s film in this specific category. We're not judging it against Schindler's List after all  :D 

It's all opinions though. Movie drafts are very different to football ones in that way. Sure, there is some consensus on greatest evers, but I think opinions are much much wider in here.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:28:30 pm
I feel bad that a bit of a kids classic in Mrs Doubtfire is being compared to an absolute stinker like Drop Dead Fred :D

Enjoying the barbs on Drop Dead Fred. It's a pure guilty pleasure. Rik Mayall being Rik Mayall for 90 minutes. Don't tell me you didn't love it as a kid.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:47 pm by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,683
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:45:48 pm »
Yeah movies are highly subjective and each to their own.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm »
What can I say? I don't know how Mrs Doubtfire has aged because I thought it was a stinker the first time I saw it, probably for most of the reasons it's not rated in retrospect. Drop Dead Fred at least has Phoebe Cates in it, but I don't think either are much good.

I mean, one of the heats had The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lion King, The Wrong Trousers and The Witches. I wouldn't say any of the non-Aladdin films here come near that lot.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • JFT96
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:49:10 pm
What can I say? I don't know how Mrs Doubtfire has aged because I thought it was a stinker the first time I saw it, probably for most of the reasons it's not rated in retrospect. Drop Dead Fred at least has Phoebe Cates in it, but I don't think either are much good.

I mean, one of the heats had The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lion King, The Wrong Trousers and The Witches. I wouldn't say any of the non-Aladdin films here come near that lot.

Fair play. Like I say, it's all opinions with film. Agreed on the other 4 you mention too. I prefer the Muppets to those, but I know I'm in the minority.

Ahhh Phoebe Cates. There's a 70% chance she might have been the cause of this pick. Also, just for the record, I'm well aware Drop Dead Fred is utter shite. I just picked it for the laughs. I wanted Cool Runnings, which is a film which has real heart along with the silliness.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,047
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm »
I quite like Drop Dead Fred. It's not a great film by any stretch and by far the best thing about it is Rik Mayall being Rik Mayall (although I guess some would say Phoebe Cates is the best thing in it) but it does have a bit of a charm about it. Plus that scene in the waiting room where all the imaginary friends see each other is pretty great.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,212
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
Sanka, yer dead?
Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
Congrats Betts on reaching the final.

A really tight group this was, as evidenced by the even distribution of votes. It was probably the hardest to call for me personally, but I went with Lobo and Hazell in the end, as they had more of my all-time favourites in their list, buts Betts and Chakan were great too.

Well done everyone, the final is coming up shortly.
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,683
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:27:24 pm »
So are Lobo and I gonna have a run off?

Congrats Betty!

Edit:

Oh wait it's only 1 from each group. I thought it was 2.

Nevermind, ignore me.

Congrats again Betty!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:12 pm by Chakan »
