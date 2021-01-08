Maybe it's just my taste, I meant Muppet Christmas Carol fared better against Mrs Doubtfire and Drop Dead Fred than it would have against some of the choices in the other heats. That category was going to be animation/documentary until it was widened to include family movies anyway, so you pretty much have to assess the films on their artistic merit/general enjoyability rather than whether they're suitable for kids. At least that's how I see it.



I feel bad that a bit of a kids classic in Mrs Doubtfire is being compared to an absolute stinker like Drop Dead Fred



I mean, it wasn't widened so much as documentary was removed completely. Film is not about artistic merit alone. People enjoy films for different reasons. I love art cinema and some of my favourite films ever are from the French new wave, but I'm also able to enjoy my guilty pleasures irrespective of artistic quality.Mrs Doubfire is an excellent family movie in this decade. I think it's aged pretty badly, mind. But of that time it was a great family movie. I loved it as a kid and being an adult now perhaps I can nitpick it and see where it's not all that great, but that doesn't change it being a great fun 90s film in this specific category. We're not judging it against Schindler's List after allIt's all opinions though. Movie drafts are very different to football ones in that way. Sure, there is some consensus on greatest evers, but I think opinions are much much wider in here.Enjoying the barbs on Drop Dead Fred. It's a pure guilty pleasure. Rik Mayall being Rik Mayall for 90 minutes. Don't tell me you didn't love it as a kid.