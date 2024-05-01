« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 177169 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1680 on: May 1, 2024, 07:37:39 am »
I wonder if Baj will force his way into the first team if he impresses Slot in preseason. No doubt we will bring in a DM but it's up to Baj to change Slot's mind.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1681 on: May 1, 2024, 09:26:18 am »
Would love to see him get some first team minutes before the end of the season too.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1682 on: May 1, 2024, 09:41:35 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May  1, 2024, 09:26:18 am
Would love to see him get some first team minutes before the end of the season too.

He's doing 90mins in the next u21s then hopefully he gets minutes for the first team.
Logged

Offline markiv

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1683 on: May 1, 2024, 09:53:01 am »
I honestly believe if he can stay fit next season, the DM spot is his. Between him and Endo we have enough quality in that position. Endo was superb until March or so and his form dropped off at the same time as the rest of the squad. Next season we can have both Baj and Endo rotating and I can see Baj making it his position by the end of the season.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,322
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1684 on: May 1, 2024, 10:34:51 am »
Quote from: markiv on May  1, 2024, 09:53:01 am
I honestly believe if he can stay fit next season, the DM spot is his. Between him and Endo we have enough quality in that position. Endo was superb until March or so and his form dropped off at the same time as the rest of the squad. Next season we can have both Baj and Endo rotating and I can see Baj making it his position by the end of the season.

Imo Slot will bring in a no6 for his double pivot
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1685 on: May 1, 2024, 10:39:59 am »
Quote from: rocco on May  1, 2024, 10:34:51 am
Imo Slot will bring in a no6 for his double pivot

100% you can't go into another season with Endo who can't do 2 games a week and Bajcetic off basically a year out through injury as your 6 options for a team who relies massively on that position.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,322
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1686 on: May 1, 2024, 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on May  1, 2024, 10:39:59 am
100% you can't go into another season with Endo who can't do 2 games a week and Bajcetic off basically a year out through injury as your 6 options for a team who relies massively on that position.

Think we will see Mac moved up closer to the Front players . A new no 6 and a top one will imo be high on Slots list
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1687 on: May 1, 2024, 11:06:35 am »
Quote from: rocco on May  1, 2024, 10:42:53 am
Think we will see Mac moved up closer to the Front players . A new no 6 and a top one will imo be high on Slots list

Yep we played our best football with Endo in the 6 and Mac pushed further forward, Endo has done a great job but we need a long term "robust" solution there to really compete.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • JFT 97
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1688 on: May 1, 2024, 11:22:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on May  1, 2024, 11:06:35 am
Yep we played our best football with Endo in the 6 and Mac pushed further forward, Endo has done a great job but we need a long term "robust" solution there to really compete.

That worked right up until teams worked us out and targeted the pair of them. As a pairing, they aren't very press-resistant in deep areas and lack athleticism. Bajcetic is a real talent but there are also question marks over how quick he is. He is brilliant at flying into challenges but isn't the quickest in a foot race. He has had a huge growth spurt so hopefully his body catches up and he gets quicker.
« Last Edit: May 1, 2024, 11:24:11 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1689 on: May 1, 2024, 12:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on May  1, 2024, 11:22:00 am
That worked right up until teams worked us out and targeted the pair of them. As a pairing, they aren't very press-resistant in deep areas and lack athleticism. Bajcetic is a real talent but there are also question marks over how quick he is. He is brilliant at flying into challenges but isn't the quickest in a foot race. He has had a huge growth spurt so hopefully his body catches up and he gets quicker.

Agree with that. I do think we got away with it until you point you mention. There have been games earlier in the season where we were physically dominated (Newcastle away, Crystal Palace away being examples, games we pinched having been dominated for 75 minutes...taking off Endo Steptoe for Elliot ramped up the mobility vs Newcastle, and Palace going down to 10, decisive factors in both). We never won away to Abu Dhabi, Arse, Man U, Spurs (we don't know how that would have gone though) and Chelsea...and at home to those five we have only beat Chelsea (who were in midtable). Away especially you need a strong, athletic midfield, "men" as Souness would correctly say. West Ham away, again, weak. Bowen breezing past that slow 6, the 6 then pulling back another player who had gone past him for which he got a booking. If we fail to win at Villa (think it's likely), we will have won one away to the top nine, and that a robbery at Newcastle.

That Atalanta game at home, the game when the Chicken's came home to roost, when the man behind the curtain finally revealed himself. Humiliating, sobering, you name it. Final (and fitting) farewell in Dublin, up in smoke.

To see a Jurgen Klopp side, "heavy metal football" (hasn't been for two years), get bullied, overpowered, outrun, and manhandled, in midfield, was damning. What was worse was less than 72 hours later he picked the same feller at the heart of the crime scene, to start against Palace, the opposition (Will Hughes et al) who had already targeted him at their place. What transpired in the first half with the slow, unathletic goosed lad on the field was inevitable. With him hooked Jurgen tried to salvage it in the second half but yet another comeback mission was too much. You can only go to the well so many times, and we had more than used up our quota for the season.

Watching Bayern vs Madrid last night, that Madrid midfield, full of power and athleticism (again like us once) would humiliate us even more. Camavinga coming on from the bench..if he did so against us I'd hope the ref would show mercy and stop the game.


Regards Bajcetic, i'm really not sure what his exact position is. Technically he looks elite, but does he have the physical characteristics to play the 6?. The game at Wolves last season when they scored, it was him who got done there and couldn't recover. The massacre at home to Madrid in Feb '23, to see him languish behind the breakaway midfielders as they easily scored to make it five, that's not what is needed for someone in such a key position who is meant to provide a barrier to our backline.
« Last Edit: May 1, 2024, 12:32:33 pm by KC7 »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1690 on: May 1, 2024, 05:28:22 pm »
Baj is awesome, period. i also still think that Gravenberch could well be a dm unicorn, hes got everything everyone keeps asking for in terms of close control, size, speed etc. Clearly he needs to up his intensity and toughness somewhat but if you close your eyes you can easily imagine a younger faster stronger fabhino lurking in there somewhere.

Those 2 and endo might make a damn good start on a dm base, if slots going to play 2 then you bring in one more perhaps (if dom or mac are not considered) and you have 4 for 2 perfect.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1691 on: May 1, 2024, 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on May  1, 2024, 05:28:22 pm
Baj is awesome, period. i also still think that Gravenberch could well be a dm unicorn, hes got everything everyone keeps asking for in terms of close control, size, speed etc. Clearly he needs to up his intensity and toughness somewhat but if you close your eyes you can easily imagine a younger faster stronger fabhino lurking in there somewhere.

I think Ryan has superb skills but he is - by far - the most lightweight / non-physical of all our players. 

if he was given the 6 role I think we'd all be closing our eyes .....
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 05:53:40 pm »
Great to see the lad back  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm »
he was really improving as the game went on.
think he will be a real option for us nxt season
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,883
  • JFT96
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 06:27:23 pm »
Congrats on the comeback kid. Hes got a bright future.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Great to see him back!
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • RedOrDead
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 06:29:28 pm »
Maybe hell start the game against wolves. Struggled as expected when he came on but grew as the game went on.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,901
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm »
Good to see him back. Hopefully he can have a good pre-season and be an option for us again next year.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,942
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 06:50:05 pm »
I hope he bulks up a bit before next season.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 06:53:47 pm »
Awful for the first 10 minutes ;D

Seemed to figure it out after that though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 07:51:33 pm »
Think he showed his intelligence within minutes of stepping on the pitch - that's something no matter how long you're out you will always have - but clearly his legs weren't following lol.

I'd say we don't need to buy a new DM. Let Endo do it for another season and Baj will take the responsibility after.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,848
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 07:52:49 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:51:33 pm
Think he showed his intelligence within minutes of stepping on the pitch - that's something no matter how long you're out you will always have - but clearly his legs weren't following lol.

I'd say we don't need to buy a new DM. Let Endo do it for another season and Baj will take the responsibility after.

Nah, we definitely need another midfielder. Its nowhere close to the midfield City and Arsenal are able to put out.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,656
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 07:54:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:53:47 pm
Awful for the first 10 minutes ;D

Seemed to figure it out after that though.
Thats not bad considering how long some take to shake off the rust and none have been out as long.
If his body is ready I think hell have a major role next season. Looking forward to seeing him blossom
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,478
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 07:58:25 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:51:33 pm
Think he showed his intelligence within minutes of stepping on the pitch - that's something no matter how long you're out you will always have - but clearly his legs weren't following lol.

I'd say we don't need to buy a new DM. Let Endo do it for another season and Baj will take the responsibility after.

Thought he got away with a couple of soft fouls when he was easily brushed off the ball, but he was smart enough to go down and make sure to win the foul. The sort other DM's win all the time. Being Liverpool though they're often not given for us and they could have been in.

Natural to be off the pace after more than 12 months out though. Klopp would have thought it was a good opportunity to give him minutes at 4-0 up. The minutes will do him good
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 08:01:35 pm »
Glad to see him back.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,478
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 08:07:50 pm »
Klopp admitting he was a bit off the pace but said he's looked really good in training. May as well get rid of some of the rust now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:07:50 pm
Klopp admitting he was a bit off the pace but said he's looked really good in training. May as well get rid of some of the rust now.

Yep - not really got anything to play for now but pride, we're effectively guaranteed to finish 3rd regardless of remaining results. Will be good for Bajcetic to get some minutes in his legs ahead of hopefully a good pre-season - every little helps for next year. Thought he looked understandably rusty having not played a PL game in well over a year, but you can see the talent there and I'm excited to see how he fares next season.

I will say, there was a lot of chat that he'd massively bulked up but can't say I really noticed it? He looks naturally a little bigger but no more so than in the way you'd expect at his age.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 08:14:37 pm »
Looked rusty, as you expect, but great to see him back and hopefully he can make a big contribution next season. Will probably appreciate Slot's preference for a double pivot (if that's indeed what we do). Could save us a fortune.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 08:27:40 pm »
great to see him back.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm »
Loved seeing him come on. He was way off the pace and our overall play suffered as a result, but he should be far, far better next season. Really looking forward to seeing more of him.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 08:39:27 pm »
Last time he played first team football was March 2023? Grew into the game, such an intelligent player.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Hope we see him start a game before the end of the season. So good to see him back.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 