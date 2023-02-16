Really weird. Im pretty sure just a few days ago Klopp said we had no new injury issues.
I read that we discovered he had a stress fracture in his back after he had signed. Is that true?
Article from Sam Wallace in the telegraph from Feb 12th said Ramsay had a long term injury.
Can't remember where I read about it but the wording was "expected to miss the rest of the season ". Hopefully it's on the minor end of the spectrum. Might be clutching a bit but wouldn't a rupture be out until well into next season?
Calvin Ramsay back in light training today.Season over after knee surgery in Feb but back running around the pitches at the AXA Training Centre.
https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1656316778803232768
Ah thats good to see!
Good to see he's still alive, I had really high hopes for him coming in and his cameos did nothing to dispel that, so will be great to see him get a proper (injury free) pre-season with us and hit the ground running.
Nunez trapping the ball?
Savage
Yes, running is important, especially in football.
Kin'ell how big is that swoosh on Calvin's shorts!
That's not trapping a ball.
Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston North End on a season-long loan. Liverpool feel he needs regular football after injury-hit campaign.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]