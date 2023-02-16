« previous next »
Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath

Dim Glas

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 16, 2023, 08:47:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 16, 2023, 08:14:20 pm
Really weird. Im pretty sure just a few days ago Klopp said we had no new injury issues.

Article from Sam Wallace in the telegraph from Feb 12th said Ramsay had a long term injury.
JasonF

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 16, 2023, 09:26:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February 16, 2023, 08:09:38 pm
I read that we discovered he had a stress fracture in his back after he had signed. Is that true?

Yeah that's what he was out with at the start of his Liverpool career. Obviously nothing to do with his leg though, hopefully it's something relatively minor and not his ACL. Season ender supposedly but that doesn't tell us too much in mid Feb.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 16, 2023, 10:05:26 pm
Absolute shite luck for the lad, just cant get going with us. Roll on next season and start again.
Fordy

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 16, 2023, 10:21:53 pm
Talk about unlucky. Hope he gets fit soon enough.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 16, 2023, 10:54:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 16, 2023, 08:47:35 pm
Article from Sam Wallace in the telegraph from Feb 12th said Ramsay had a long term injury.

He played and scored for the U21s on 1st Feb. And he's been in the training photos regularly of late. So whatever he has must be new.

The stress fracture in his back was discovered during his medical I believe.
MD1990

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 17, 2023, 09:29:18 am
strange how we are being secretive about what the injury is.

Not even an article or mention from Klopp about what happened
TepidT2O

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 17, 2023, 12:27:35 pm
Meniscus injury

Hopefully an easy one to repair and not a tricky one
didi shamone

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 17, 2023, 08:40:44 pm
Can't remember where I read about it but the wording was "expected to miss the rest of the season ". Hopefully it's on the minor end of the spectrum.  Might be clutching a bit but wouldn't a rupture be out until well into next season?
TepidT2O

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 17, 2023, 08:42:05 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on February 17, 2023, 08:40:44 pm
Can't remember where I read about it but the wording was "expected to miss the rest of the season ". Hopefully it's on the minor end of the spectrum.  Might be clutching a bit but wouldn't a rupture be out until well into next season?
Probably 3 months out.. (if its similar to Mane), so that pretty much takes him to the summer
stockdam

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
February 17, 2023, 08:59:23 pm
It seems that we tend to have a lot of injuries. Is it above average or just the norm for similar clubs.
Samie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 10, 2023, 05:54:26 pm
https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1656316778803232768

Quote
Calvin Ramsay back in light training today.

Season over after knee surgery in Feb but back running around the pitches at the AXA Training Centre.

« Last Edit: May 10, 2023, 06:05:15 pm by Samie »
tubby

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 11, 2023, 02:15:37 pm
Good to see he's still alive, I had really high hopes for him coming in and his cameos did nothing to dispel that, so will be great to see him get a proper (injury free) pre-season with us and hit the ground running.
royhendo

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 08:13:51 am
So Howard Philips

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 10:12:12 am
Quote from: royhendo on May 14, 2023, 08:13:51 am
Ah thats good to see!

Nunez trapping the ball?
macmanamanaman

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 12:14:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on May 11, 2023, 02:15:37 pm
Good to see he's still alive, I had really high hopes for him coming in and his cameos did nothing to dispel that, so will be great to see him get a proper (injury free) pre-season with us and hit the ground running.

Yes, running is important,  especially in football.
macmanamanaman

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 12:15:13 pm
Ghost Town

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 01:23:14 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 14, 2023, 12:15:13 pm
Savage :P
Wrong hair colour mate. Savage was a blondielocks. And shite
SamLad

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 01:36:39 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 14, 2023, 12:14:56 pm
Yes, running is important,  especially in football.
not if he hits the ground !  we've had enough of that ....
royhendo

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 08:16:11 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 14, 2023, 10:12:12 am
Nunez trapping the ball?

That's not trapping a ball. ???

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 09:17:30 pm
SamLad

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 09:27:12 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on May 14, 2023, 09:17:30 pm
Kin'ell how big is that swoosh on Calvin's shorts!
oh, that's a swoosh.

I thought .... erm, never mind.
SamLad

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 09:27:58 pm
Quote from: royhendo on May 14, 2023, 08:16:11 pm
That's not trapping a ball. ???



I'm still trying to figure out how anyone can tell that's Ramsay.
So Howard Philips

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
May 14, 2023, 10:54:58 pm
Quote from: royhendo on May 14, 2023, 08:16:11 pm
That's not trapping a ball. ???



Its the Nunez Variation. ;D
Samie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 13, 2023, 02:43:51 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1668588893497638913

Quote
Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston North End on a season-long loan. Liverpool feel he needs regular football after injury-hit campaign.
Samie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 13, 2023, 03:09:14 pm
shank94

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 13, 2023, 04:36:09 pm
Great move for the lad. Important to remember he came from a shite league and then was plagued by injuries getting up to speed. His cameos did not dissappoint either even if they were less than 180 mins in total lol. Gomez* and Bradley for RB behind Trent doesn't seem ideal but we have more pressing issues to sort out in the midfield.
RedG13

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 13, 2023, 09:26:11 pm
Good loan move for him
duvva 💅

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Yesterday at 07:29:13 pm
Just seen a report that hes out for 2 months - doesnt get much luck with injuries, hopefully as his body strengthens with age hell get over them
tubby

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Today at 10:00:51 am
This is a lot of football he's missing at a crucial age.  At least he got all that game time under his belt with his previous club.  Hope he comes back fit and good to go.
shank94

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Today at 10:36:15 am
Bad news but the good thing is that he goes straight into the 11 once he is fit. Hope no more set backs for him this season.
