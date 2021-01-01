« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Redley

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14240 on: Today at 02:21:36 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:15:02 pm
According to understat, he's 12.66 goals down on his xg during his time at Liverpool. And that, rightly or wrongly, is what most people are going to be judging him on. He misses a lot of chances that, on average, would be goals, over his time with us. If he reverts closer to the average over the rest of his time here, we'll be golden. But it's hardly surprising that some people are worrying when he's almost 13 goals down on xg whilst at LFC. That chimes with what we see on the pitch - a markedly unreliable striker who generates a very high number of chances for himself.

Most people are going to be judging him on how he's performing compared to his XG? :D
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14241 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm
For what it's worth I wrote this article on Darwin nearly 2 years ago when it became clear we were going to sign him: https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez

The following is a paragraph from that article:

When a player overperforms their xG by as much as Núñez did last season, its tempting to put it down to the player just being a great finisher, however using single season samples to draw sweeping conclusions about a players finishing skill is a fools game. The truth is, you need multiple seasons worth of data to be confident about finishing skill. Which players would I confidently describe as great finishers? Son Hueng-Min? definitely. Harry Kane? yes. Lionel Messi? obviously. Núñez? maybe.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14242 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm
Well, I was trying to say that his xG stats bear out what we see on the pitch (I had no knowledge of his xG stats until I checked just now): that he's missing lots of chances we'd expect him to finish. Isn't that what xG gives us an indication of? And he's been missing lots of chances across 2 seasons - we can see that without stats, and that is what many people will be judging him on, particularly when we really need clinical finishing right now.
Kop Kings

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14243 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:28:25 pm
For what it's worth I wrote this article on Darwin nearly 2 years ago when it became clear we were going to sign him: https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez

The following is a paragraph from that article:

When a player overperforms their xG by as much as Núñez did last season, its tempting to put it down to the player just being a great finisher, however using single season samples to draw sweeping conclusions about a players finishing skill is a fools game. The truth is, you need multiple seasons worth of data to be confident about finishing skill. Which players would I confidently describe as great finishers? Son Hueng-Min? definitely. Harry Kane? yes. Lionel Messi? obviously. Núñez? maybe.

and since that article he has proven himself to be an inconsistent finisher and maybe not the long term 9 who we can build our attack around. Sorted.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14244 on: Today at 02:33:09 pm
How much does assessing potential replacements for any player looking solely at their numbers take in to consideration the coaching element of football?

Seems to me as a layman on the subject that this methodology sacrifices if not entirely throws away a significant element of the sport.

How much in the data is it drawn out if a player is playing in especially unfavourable conditions? Poor coaching, playing out of position, being used in ways which don't benefit their skills, team has had an especially bad run of injuries which is affecting output, team sold its most creative player and never replaced them etc.

Seems like looking at output, even underlying output, doesn't take these things in to consideration much if at all?

Is it not a great recipe for overlooking talent that's being wasted if you're approaching recruitment *only* from looking at their numbers?

Unless I'm mistaken.

Not Darwin related especially I don't think he'll be moved on, nor do I want him to be, just trying to understand this 'look at the numbers across Europe who could possibly replace him? ' stance.
RyanBabel19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14245 on: Today at 02:33:35 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:28:25 pm
For what it's worth I wrote this article on Darwin nearly 2 years ago when it became clear we were going to sign him: https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez

The following is a paragraph from that article:

When a player overperforms their xG by as much as Núñez did last season, its tempting to put it down to the player just being a great finisher, however using single season samples to draw sweeping conclusions about a players finishing skill is a fools game. The truth is, you need multiple seasons worth of data to be confident about finishing skill. Which players would I confidently describe as great finishers? Son Hueng-Min? definitely. Harry Kane? yes. Lionel Messi? obviously. Núñez? maybe.

Is confidently describing players as great finishers that much different from some of the stuff thats been shot down in this very thread?
Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14246 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Christ it's like banging your head against the wall with the Nunez thing.

People who think he isn't elite or good enough to be here, who are you replacing him with? Someone who presumably has better output in terms of goals and assists and is attainable.

I wait with baited breath because so far no one has come up with a name.

Isak was shouted yesterday but as is clear by their numbers, he would likely be a downgrade.

So I will continue to wait for all these players we can sign to replace Nunez.

Completely agree on the point regarding the numbers. There are few proposed replacements that have convincing numbers which make a credible case for an upgrade.

However, I do assume that the club ( who have access to a thousand more stats than we probably do when looking at projections) are also considering potential. Would Roma's Salah, or Southampton's Mane have had the same numbers as Kane or Alexis Sanchez. I honestly don't know, but would be inclined to guess not. Happy to be proved wrong.

So I do think something gets lost looking at the raw numbers that are not just goals and project out how good someone can be. But the projection idea also applies to Nunez. So the club may be looking at his already high base and think theres even more to come. Which can be really exciting.



Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14247 on: Today at 02:44:10 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:33:35 pm
Is confidently describing players as great finishers that much different from some of the stuff thats been shot down in this very thread?
Yeah when I read that back I wasn't sure. Wouldn't be as sure if I wrote the same piece today.
Caligula?

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14248 on: Today at 02:48:05 pm
He has the worst big chance conversion rate (19.4%) across Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

Whichever way you want to look at it, that's really poor.
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14249 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:33:09 pm
How much does assessing potential replacements for any player looking solely at their numbers take in to consideration the coaching element of football?

Seems to me as a layman on the subject that this methodology sacrifices if not entirely throws away a significant element of the sport.

How much in the data is it drawn out if a player is playing in especially unfavourable conditions? Poor coaching, playing out of position, being used in ways which don't benefit their skills, team has had an especially bad run of injuries which is affecting output, team sold its most creative player and never replaced them etc.

Seems like looking at output, even underlying output, doesn't take these things in to consideration much if at all?

Is it not a great recipe for overlooking talent that's being wasted if you're approaching recruitment *only* from looking at their numbers?

Unless I'm mistaken.

Not Darwin related especially I don't think he'll be moved on, nor do I want him to be, just trying to understand this 'look at the numbers across Europe who could possibly replace him? ' stance.
All that stuff matters and can of course have an effect on a player's output, that's where you need to watch the player within a system, see how they're being used etc. but typically the numbers will be there. For example Salah mostly played in a front 2 at Roma and we obviously never had any intention of playing him in a front two for the most part, but all the numbers were there in terms of shots, shot assists, high quality shots, the speed and ability to be an outlet etc.

In general though this idea that people who are into analytics only care about the numbers is wrong. Most analytically inclined people still think you need to pair the data with the eye-test.
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14250 on: Today at 02:51:57 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:32:42 pm
and since that article he has proven himself to be an inconsistent finisher and maybe not the long term 9 who we can build our attack around. Sorted.
Genius.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14251 on: Today at 02:56:54 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:50:49 pm
All that stuff matters and can of course have an effect on a player's output, that's where you need to watch the player within a system, see how they're being used etc. but typically the numbers will be there. For example Salah mostly played in a front 2 at Roma and we obviously never had any intention of playing him in a front two for the most part, but all the numbers were there in terms of shots, shot assists, high quality shots, the speed and ability to be an outlet etc.

In general though this idea that people who are into analytics only care about the numbers is wrong. Most analytically inclined people still think you need to pair the data with the eye-test.

Right. That's when the numbers are there, the Salah case. But what about when they're not necessarily? I mean roma in the Salah years were pretty good, Spaletti coached, finished 3rd and 2nd. But bad teams have good players on them too.

So a player with sub Darwin numbers could absolutely match his productivity? Should they step in to a more favourable situation, better teammates, better system, better coaching?

Then is it not kind of a bad faith argument to only be presenting players with similar numbers as those who might step in? Where's the eye test?
Kop Kings

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14252 on: Today at 02:58:38 pm
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14253 on: Today at 03:03:26 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:56:54 pm
Right. That's when the numbers are there, the Salah case. But what about when they're not necessarily? I mean roma in the Salah years were pretty good, Spaletti coached, finished 3rd and 2nd. But bad teams have good players on them too.

So a player with sub Darwin numbers could absolutely match his productivity? Should they step in to a more favourable situation, better teammates, better system, better coaching?

Then is it not kind of a bad faith argument to only be presenting players with similar numbers as those who might step in? Where's the eye test?
It's a question that has been posed before. I know Michael Caley is going to do some work on the effect (if any) team quality has on an individual's numbers.

On an intuitive level I am sceptical is has anything more than a negligible difference on player output but obviously willing to be proved wrong if Caley/other people have done studies that show otherwise.
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14254 on: Today at 03:03:47 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:58:38 pm
where's the wrong?
Read the last 5-10 pages.
Kop Kings

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14255 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:03:47 pm
Read the last 5-10 pages.

Yeah I have, and absolutely no metric or stat you have posted has changed my opinion on him being an inconsistent finisher and lacking composure. I mean, for god sake, you have been watching him for the last 2 years, too, how on earth could you come to any other conclusion?
Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14256 on: Today at 03:07:50 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:03:26 pm
It's a question that has been posed before. I know Michael Caley is going to do some work on the effect (if any) team quality has on an individual's numbers.

On an intuitive level I am sceptical is has anything more than a negligible difference on player output but obviously willing to be proved wrong if Caley/other people have done studies that show otherwise.

Is that the football parlance of "More than the sum of it's parts"? As that always struck me as one of Jurgen's massive strengths.
RyanBabel19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14257 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:44:10 pm
Yeah when I read that back I wasn't sure. Wouldn't be as sure if I wrote the same piece today.

Wasnt sure on what and wouldnt be as sure of what?
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14258 on: Today at 03:13:22 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 03:05:47 pm
Yeah I have, and absolutely no metric or stat you have posted has changed my opinion on him being an inconsistent finisher and lacking composure. I mean, for god sake, you have been watching him for the last 2 years, too, how on earth could you come to any other conclusion?
Good luck to you.
