Re: Paris
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:09:53 pm
The only plausible explanation for it is that UEFA have had enough of British clubs dominating Europe and fancy a lengthy ban to even up the playing fields.

Im not saying thats what happened, Id like to think it was down to incompetence (which is still fucking awful considering what could have happened) but at least better than it being deliberate, but if it was intentional, then I cant see past that being the intent.

Frence Football Federation have massively bollocksed up a major event and want to cover their tracks. The French police have acted disgracefully and need to be provided with some justifiable cause for use of force and tear gas. The French government are a complete shambles (only reelected because enough people couldn't stand the thought of Le Pen) and don't want the bad publicity for a major security failure over a major event.

UEFA trying to cover their own tracks for a major security failure over their most prestigious event.
Re: Paris
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:14:41 pm »
Quote from: LincsRedbob on Today at 02:12:19 pm
can I just add that our group were split over 2 hotels in different areas.

We had nothing but apologies from the people who worked in the hotels and owners of nearby restaurants etc. The response in the morning was well received. It would be a shame if people didn't go back to this city because of what happened to us.
they can apologize 100 times over and over I won't be back
Re: Paris
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm »
Quote from: LincsRedbob on Today at 02:12:19 pm
can I just add that our group were split over 2 hotels in different areas.

We had nothing but apologies from the people who worked in the hotels and owners of nearby restaurants etc. The response in the morning was well received. It would be a shame if people didn't go back to this city because of what happened to us.

Id agree with this.

Everyone stating Paris is a shithole - it isnt, I wasnt there at the weekend but I have been recently and actual central Paris is absolutely fine, its the surrounding areas which are a shithole.

That said, if Id experienced what so many did on Saturday I cant say Id be in a rush to return, whether thats a logical or fair approach or not.
Re: Paris
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:09:53 pm
The only plausible explanation for it is that UEFA have had enough of British clubs dominating Europe and fancy a lengthy ban to even up the playing fields.

Im not saying thats what happened, Id like to think it was down to incompetence (which is still fucking awful considering what could have happened) but at least better than it being deliberate, but if it was intentional, then I cant see past that being the intent.

I actually think it was intentional.

How can the treatment of two sets of football fans be so different........?
Re: Paris
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:54:25 pm
It is.

What's the agenda though? Am I missing something here?

Surely the the French authorities, UEFA, all concerned with the City of Paris itself etc would have benefited from a well organized event that passed off well and reflected well on them?

Thing is, it actually looks like there were deliberate attempts to sabotage the entire event by those hosting it. Why? I just don't get it. What am I missing?
I felt immediately on Saturday evening that something just wasn't right.
What's the agenda? I'm not sure.... Liverpool FC becoming too strong. Oil money in Paris. Club set up, and inconvenienced in every way? - fans, pitch, team bus etc
Liverpool being punished for being anti establishment? Recent criticism of the Tory party and the booing of the anthem? I know it was in France, but....
I'm having to stop myself, but I believe this may have been staged..
Re: Paris
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:15:05 pm
I actually think it was intentional.

How can the treatment of two sets of football fans be so different........?

Could quite easily be down to nationalities, English supporters acting like absolute animals at Euro 2016 wont have helped. Obviously thats no justification for treating our fans like that (or any fans) but it may explain it.
Re: Paris
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:15:05 pm
I actually think it was intentional.

How can the treatment of two sets of football fans be so different........?
Madrid fans had similar problems on a smaller scale but the riot police at the end was a clear establishment photo opportunity that it was Liverpool fans to blame
Re: Paris
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:17:18 pm
Could quite easily be down to nationalities, English supporters acting like absolute animals at Euro 2016 wont have helped. Obviously thats no justification for treating our fans like that (or any fans) but it may explain it.

The police were looking for trouble, we know that much.

Security failures around the stadium possibly complacency/lack of proper planning as Paris were only given the final at late notice due to the war in Ukraine. The FA/authorities messed up enough over Wembley at the Euros final, so perhaps a legacy of the pandemic that crowd control measures are too rusty and not thought through.

Cover up is all about saving face as we know only too well.
Re: Paris
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
I was sad, upset and distressed on Saturday now I'm absolutely seething after seeing that response from the French government
Re: Paris
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:09:53 pm
The only plausible explanation for it is that UEFA have had enough of British clubs dominating Europe and fancy a lengthy ban to even up the playing fields.

Im not saying thats what happened, Id like to think it was down to incompetence (which is still fucking awful considering what could have happened) but at least better than it being deliberate, but if it was intentional, then I cant see past that being the intent.
::)
I have visions of UEFA officials sat in luxery hospitality suites in the ground being pampered. same people sat on their arses asking why the games delayed rather than intervening to see for themselves. same people reacting in the same pridictable way. supporting a cover up by blaming others to deflect blame from themselves to cover up there own lazy corrupt incompetence. 
Re: Paris
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm »
Lack of time to plan properly is a rubbish excuse.  Just look at our own city yesterday with an estimated 500,000 on the streets, all managed fine.
Re: Paris
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
By ticketless fans do they mean at the stadium or the city?
Obviously lots were in the city.
Need to be careful with how thats worded as very different outcomes and scenarios.

You cant have 20k (or whatever number they are saying) just randomly standing around at the stadium.
Either the thousands got in, or were chucked out.
So either in or out.
But its neither is it.

As someone else said. How was it so bad. They had nothing to gain from it being a balls up.

That walk back to the metro will stay with me for a long time.
Glad I got out early but not too early to be at the front.
All the police there in all the wrong places.

Im just so confused by it all. Apparently we played a football game as well at some point.

Re: Paris
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:16:54 pm
I felt immediately on Saturday evening that something just wasn't right.
What's the agenda? I'm not sure.... Liverpool FC becoming too strong. Oil money in Paris. Club set up, and inconvenienced in every way? - fans, pitch, team bus etc
Liverpool being punished for being anti establishment? Recent criticism of the Tory party and the booing of the anthem? I know it was in France, but....
I'm having to stop myself, but I believe this may have been staged..
Not to mention the completely bizarre TV footage. I'm not watching the game back, but it may as well have been real Madrid TV.
I'm now actually remembering that we were shown more footage of Marcelo during the entire game, than Klopp!!!
What's going on here?
Would also like to hear what the thiago issue was... information to him, with the purpose of unsettling him?
Re: Paris
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:24:26 pm »
Paris is a shit hole.

French police are twats.

UEFA is a corrupt organisation that couldn't organise a piss up in a brewery.

The French sports minister knows they fucked up and is desperately trying to push the blame elsewhere, or their handling of the event was premeditated and they wanted this to happen to a team from England.

What I don't understand is if the security staff/police saw all of these 'fake' tickets then where are those tickets now?  Surely if anyone is found out for having a fake ticket then the ticket is confiscated when they're checked by staff?  You wouldn't tell that fan to go away and leave them with the ticket as they would then just go and try in another queue.

Another thing that I'm not sure on, were mardrid fans also funneled through a space only big enough for one person at a time?  Plus how many turnstiles did they have open?  Hopefully this information is out there somewhere.
Re: Paris
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:24:32 pm »
I don't think it was intentional I think it was incompetence. Seems to me they sold the security off to lowest bidder. People at checkpoint overwhelmed with equipment that didn't function properly. Then once check point is not functioning the local gangs get in and around the stadium causing issues, overwhelming people at the gate who then shut the gates making the situation worse. Then riot police come in and start tear gassing.
Re: Paris
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 02:21:24 pm
Lack of time to plan properly is a rubbish excuse.  Just look at our own city yesterday with an estimated 500,000 on the streets, all managed fine.

Of course it's a shit excuse but these events (even our parade) are organised a long time in advance. CL finals are usually awarded 2-3 years before they take place rather than 2-3 months. If you look at the security operation for Euro 2016 final compared to Saturday it's night and day. There was massive complacency/lack of planning.
Re: Paris
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:23:44 pm
Not to mention the completely bizarre TV footage. I'm not watching the game back, but it may as well have been real Madrid TV.
I'm now actually remembering that we were shown more footage of Marcelo during the entire game, than Klopp!!!
What's going on here?
Would also like to hear what the thiago issue was... information to him, with the purpose of unsettling him?

They had a real fetish for the Madrid VIPs  :puke2
Re: Paris
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:29:08 pm »
Just came across this video on twitter. It's from the French Cup final in the Stade de France a few weeks back. Seemed there was big problems outside the stadium with people struggling to get in

https://twitter.com/ojbsports/status/1523023041227530240

Bloody Liverpool fans though!!!
Re: Paris
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote
@MiguelDelaney
1h
The major cause on Sat was French authorities failure to adapt to a strike, which meant a main train station closed. So, rather than 16 corridors open for LFC fans, only four were. It created a huge bottleneck hours before, with everything coming from that

This helps explain why the French government are now lying through their teeth.
Re: Paris
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:15:05 pm
I actually think it was intentional.

How can the treatment of two sets of football fans be so different........?

The bloke from Sky has just said he was sprayed at the Madrid end. Some of their fans were also late into the ground. RM fans have said they had locals bunking into the ground and that they were also attacked afterwards. This is something thats happened to both sets of fans and more Spanish fans are coming out and saying that now. Its why both clubs should tackle this together so they have more power.
Re: Paris
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:13:01 pm
they are loving a victim blame in all this. The club now at fault for what - not somehow supplying a few hundred busses in a city the size of Paris? It was Klopp at fault a bit ago for telling LFC fans to go to Paris.

Never mind that the authorities completely failed to account for the RER strike which closed the major station close to the ground.
Re: Paris
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 02:24:32 pm
I don't think it was intentional I think it was incompetence. Seems to me they sold the security off to lowest bidder. People at checkpoint overwhelmed with equipment that didn't function properly. Then once check point is not functioning the local gangs get in and around the stadium causing issues, overwhelming people at the gate who then shut the gates making the situation worse. Then riot police come in and start tear gassing.

This
Re: Paris
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Id agree with this.

Everyone stating Paris is a shithole - it isnt, I wasnt there at the weekend but I have been recently and actual central Paris is absolutely fine, its the surrounding areas which are a shithole.

That said, if Id experienced what so many did on Saturday I cant say Id be in a rush to return, whether thats a logical or fair approach or not.

We witnessed a car jacking on Friday afternoon, on Boulevard de Madeliene. As we walked from Montmartre area down to the river. I have never seen anything like that before.
A friend got attacked and mugged in the centre.

I have never felt as unsafe, needing to check over my shoulder, in any major city as I did over there. That's without anything that went on around the match.
Re: Paris
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm »
The French ministers in the press conference effectively saying 'it's in the nature of Liverpool fans' just leaves you sick to the stomach. I really feel for everyone who's already been through this before after the past tragedies. Just grim.
Re: Paris
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm »
At this stage it should be a conversation between Government Ministers.

Even knowing how our establishment treat us, surely theyre not going to let the French slander their own people.
Re: Paris
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:51:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:31:53 pm
Its why both clubs should tackle this together so they have more power.

Absolutely
Re: Paris
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm »
No10 spokesman seems to have pretty much called the French authorities liars. That fraud Macron will love that.
Re: Paris
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:55:39 pm »
Shouldnt tickets all be mobile nowadays ?

Then Clubs send souvenir tickets to fans.
Re: Paris
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Bizarre that a supposed progressive country thinks you can get away with just outright lying in this day and age. Its not like 1989 where newspapers are the only place to read 'news'. Pretty much every fan there would have had a camera phone, all of the bullshit lies can be debunked in about two minutes
Re: Paris
« Reply #229 on: Today at 02:58:24 pm »
Have UEFA thought this response out properly?
If they are laying the blame at Liverpool fans then they will have to impose a punishment on Liverpools FC. do that and they will face a shit storm.
Re: Paris
« Reply #230 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:21 pm
Bizarre that a supposed progressive country thinks you can get away with just outright lying in this day and age. Its not like 1989 where newspapers are the only place to read 'news'. Pretty much every fan there would have had a camera phone, all of the bullshit lies can be debunked in about two minutes

They clearly panicked and didn't think it through.

At least it showed us what kind of people they are
Re: Paris
« Reply #231 on: Today at 03:03:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:21 pm
Bizarre that a supposed progressive country thinks you can get away with just outright lying in this day and age. Its not like 1989 where newspapers are the only place to read 'news'. Pretty much every fan there would have had a camera phone, all of the bullshit lies can be debunked in about two minutes

Trump has largely written the playbook on this bulllshit.
Re: Paris
« Reply #232 on: Today at 03:03:16 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:14:20 pm
I don't think there's any doubt that fake tickets were one of the root causes of the problem.

Many, if not most, holders may not have been aware, or had invalidated tickets, but without a system to shunt them without stopping the flow it's just feeding the chaos.

Our lot needs to start chanting "Back Up!" from the front next time a crush comes.  This is another tragic accident waiting to happen and being the best supported Club in the World, you know what's gonna happen next time.

With respect, this is the biggest crock of shit I have read in a while. And the fact you even think of a 'next time', is more reason not to speculate on lies that you are being fed.
Re: Paris
« Reply #233 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »


Its actually remarkable that our fans stood there for hours, kettled, tear gassed, pepper sprayed and abused, and there isnt a single reported instance of Liverpool fans resorting to violence. Imagine if that was England fans. We are fortunate that journos were caught up in it otherwise it would be another stick to beat us with.

As for the fake tickets excuse, even if it is true that there were a lot in circulation, whose decision was it to put 35,000 tickets in the hands of people who arent members of either club? UEFA actively created a huge tout market and it was inevitable that criminals would try to get in on the action. The only lesson for proper fans is not ever to buy from touts, not only because they are vermin but because you run the risk of getting ripped off.

I actually think the issue was a combination of poor policing and turnstiles failing. Lots of stories of tickets being rejected but working later on. That is technologically impossible unless the fault is with the turnstile as opposed to the ticket.
Re: Paris
« Reply #234 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:58:24 pm
Have UEFA thought this response out properly?
If they are laying the blame at Liverpool fans then they will have to impose a punishment on Liverpools FC. do that and they will face a shit storm.
This isn't a UEFA response, it's the French government (and there are some complex political issues involved for them - which shouldn't be our problem, but we're an easy target: we don't have a vote). There are things to hold UEFA to account for, and ultimately they're responsible for the hosting of the CL Final, but much/most of the issues on the ground seem to be the fault of local authorities and the police. Suggestions in the various threads suggest UEFA aren't thrilled at the tarnishing of their pinnacle event.
