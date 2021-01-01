



Its actually remarkable that our fans stood there for hours, kettled, tear gassed, pepper sprayed and abused, and there isnt a single reported instance of Liverpool fans resorting to violence. Imagine if that was England fans. We are fortunate that journos were caught up in it otherwise it would be another stick to beat us with.



As for the fake tickets excuse, even if it is true that there were a lot in circulation, whose decision was it to put 35,000 tickets in the hands of people who arent members of either club? UEFA actively created a huge tout market and it was inevitable that criminals would try to get in on the action. The only lesson for proper fans is not ever to buy from touts, not only because they are vermin but because you run the risk of getting ripped off.



I actually think the issue was a combination of poor policing and turnstiles failing. Lots of stories of tickets being rejected but working later on. That is technologically impossible unless the fault is with the turnstile as opposed to the ticket.