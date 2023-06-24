Still need bodies. Starting 11 quality or not. Ramsay is going too. So SIX at very least. Half the team are crocks as it is and I think 4 first teamers coming in is massively unlikely. Hoping to unearth young gems for 20-30mill at best.



Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.



So top 8 will be a massive struggle based on you deciding we just aren't going to sign players?You call us a team of crocks that need numbers, by all accounts it appears we are getting those numbers and the players leaving that we do desperately needed are by in large the players that get injured so often.Of the 6 players going, they have played a total of 3073 minutes in the league last year. By comparison our one signing so far had 2886 minutes in the season - in the league one player we have signed played a collective 2 games less in minutes than the entirety of the 6 leaving us. Further of those 6 players, Milner and Firmino take up 70% of the minutes.Yeah we need to sign players, and it appears we will, but you are declaring we won't make top 8 because we lost so many players and not getting many in, well the players that have gone barely contributed beyond 2 of them and even then as fringe players. You are talking as if we are losing 6 integral players who are always fit when it is far from the truthYou are also making this decision that we won't get more players in on Saturday June 24yh, a full 7 weeks before the season starts, hell weeks before preseason starts.