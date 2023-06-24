« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 747 748 749 750 751 [752]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns  (Read 243732 times)

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30040 on: June 24, 2023, 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: Persephone on June 24, 2023, 10:39:58 am
Who let all of these whining twats in? It's as bad as Twitter in this thread, all we need is Musk avatar to pop up.

Lets see who is whining during the season eh.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30041 on: June 24, 2023, 11:03:38 am »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 11:01:02 am
Lets see who is whining during the season eh.

Just a reminder, they bought all the shiny new toys they could last season, changed manager, and finished 12th.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30042 on: June 24, 2023, 11:07:58 am »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Still need bodies. Starting 11 quality or not. Ramsay is going too. So SIX at very least. Half the team are crocks as it is and I think 4 first teamers coming in  is massively unlikely. Hoping to unearth young gems for 20-30mill at best.

Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

So top 8 will be a massive struggle based on you deciding we just aren't going to sign players?

You call us a team of crocks that need numbers, by all accounts it appears we are getting those numbers and the players leaving that we do desperately needed are by in large the players that get injured so often.

Of the 6 players going, they have played a total of 3073 minutes in the league last year. By comparison our one signing so far had 2886 minutes in the season - in the league one player we have signed played a collective 2 games less in minutes than the entirety of the 6 leaving us. Further of those 6 players, Milner and Firmino take up 70% of the minutes.

Yeah we need to sign players, and it appears we will, but you are declaring we won't make top 8 because we lost so many players and not getting many in, well the players that have gone barely contributed beyond 2 of them and even then as fringe players. You are talking as if we are losing 6 integral players who are always fit when it is far from the truth

You are also making this decision that we won't get more players in on Saturday June 24yh, a full 7 weeks before the season starts, hell weeks before preseason starts.
« Last Edit: June 24, 2023, 11:09:50 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30043 on: June 24, 2023, 11:14:56 am »
Quote from: JP! on June 24, 2023, 11:03:38 am
Just a reminder, they bought all the shiny new toys they could last season, changed manager, and finished 12th.

 ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30044 on: June 24, 2023, 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 24, 2023, 11:07:58 am
So top 8 will be a massive struggle based on you deciding we just aren't going to sign players?

You call us a team of crocks that need numbers, by all accounts it appears we are getting those numbers and the players leaving that we do desperately needed are by in large the players that get injured so often.

Of the 6 players going, they have played a total of 3073 minutes in the league last year. By comparison our one signing so far had 2886 minutes in the season - in the league one player we have signed played a collective 2 games less in minutes than the entirety of the 6 leaving us. Further of those 6 players, Milner and Firmino take up 70% of the minutes.

Yeah we need to sign players, and it appears we will, but you are declaring we won't make top 8 because we lost so many players and not getting many in, well the players that have gone barely contributed beyond 2 of them and even then as fringe players. You are talking as if we are losing 6 integral players who are always fit when it is far from the truth

You are also making this decision that we won't get more players in on Saturday June 24yh, a full 7 weeks before the season starts, hell weeks before preseason starts.

By all accounts? Perhaps I know more about whats going on. We wont be bringing in THOSE NUMBERS i am afraid. End it there.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30045 on: June 24, 2023, 11:58:35 am »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 11:43:13 am
By all accounts? Perhaps I know more about whats going on. We wont be bringing in THOSE NUMBERS i am afraid. End it there.

Perhaps you do know more, I don't know your credentials, all I know is most of our journalists are saying 2 more midfielders and a CB.

Let me know then how many are we getting in and will this mean Chelsea finish well ahead of us?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,227
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30046 on: June 24, 2023, 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 11:43:13 am
By all accounts? Perhaps I know more about whats going on. We wont be bringing in THOSE NUMBERS i am afraid. End it there.

Interesting that you don't reveal any of your sources to "prove" you accusations.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30047 on: June 24, 2023, 12:02:37 pm »
Why would I? Time will.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,227
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30048 on: June 24, 2023, 12:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 12:02:37 pm
Why would I? Time will.

Then I remain sceptical you have the sources. It's nothing new people being negative these days, some wear it as their badge on all things.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30049 on: June 24, 2023, 12:18:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 24, 2023, 12:04:25 pm
It's nothing new people being negative these days, some wear it as their badge on all things.

Depressing, isn't it Jill? :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30050 on: June 24, 2023, 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 12:02:37 pm
Why would I? Time will.

That's honestly a rather adversarial response, if you have actual information I am sure everyone would be interested to hear (even if you don't say the source just what you were told).

Similarly if it is just your opinion I am sure people will be alright with that as well and discuss it (obviously with a bit of lighthearted pisstaking as you would find in a forum)
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,834
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30051 on: June 24, 2023, 12:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:30:49 am
And its certainly not just about Chelsea. Everyone around us will strengthen. Not even thinking about the Slavers and Arsenal. We wont.

transfer thread is stuck at the top of the forum.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30052 on: June 24, 2023, 12:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 11:01:02 am
Lets see who is whining during the season eh.
You, because that's literally all you've done so far. It's boring and tiresome to read the same drivel. Go cry about it on Twitter. This is the Chelsea sub, in case you missed it during your cryarsing session.
« Last Edit: June 24, 2023, 12:36:16 pm by Persephone »
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30053 on: June 24, 2023, 03:10:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 24, 2023, 12:04:25 pm
Then I remain sceptical you have the sources. It's nothing new people being negative these days, some wear it as their badge on all things.

Stick it out Jill. It's always heartening to see people like you and others responding to doom mongers so we know not everyone has given up!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30054 on: June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm »
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close to silverware.


See yas  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,869
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30055 on: June 24, 2023, 08:09:16 pm »
Bye.  :wave
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30056 on: June 24, 2023, 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close to silverware.


See yas  :wave

Well I didn't know, so that's why I asked in as civil a way as possible if you would be happy to share what you know as I am sure people would be interested.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30057 on: June 24, 2023, 11:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 11:01:02 am
Lets see who is whining during the season eh.
I'm guessing you. Reckon I'll be right
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,688
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30058 on: June 25, 2023, 07:15:20 am »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close to silverware.


See yas  :wave


Think you need to calm down.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,889
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30059 on: June 25, 2023, 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close to silverware.


See yas  :wave

Go and shit the bed.  :wave
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,056
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30060 on: June 25, 2023, 03:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 25, 2023, 12:58:48 pm
Go and shit the bed.  :wave

Whilst cheering us on to 9th. ;D
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30061 on: June 28, 2023, 08:39:39 pm »
having just flicked on the bbc footy page and see yet another chelsea player fucking off, mendy, are chelsea selling absolutely every fucking player they told us was good? i have no idea what they're going to be left with but it's gonna be a team of names i've never even heard of by the looks of it
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30062 on: June 28, 2023, 08:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on June 28, 2023, 08:39:39 pm
having just flicked on the bbc footy page and see yet another chelsea player fucking off, mendy, are chelsea selling absolutely every fucking player they told us was good? i have no idea what they're going to be left with but it's gonna be a team of names i've never even heard of by the looks of it

I'm hoping Boehly buys them a third Fofana to complete his collection.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30063 on: Today at 07:54:03 pm »
Completed a signing off another dud.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,384
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea FC - the Prodigal Messiah Returns
« Reply #30064 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
Another 8 year contract, I thought that was being stopped?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 747 748 749 750 751 [752]   Go Up
« previous next »
 