We walked past the ticket office about 7pm on Monday night and the queues were bigger than Ive ever seen.
Undoubtedly caused by the new forwarding system, poor instructions on how to use it, and only a couple of days window to do it.
In a lot of cases people are forwarding because theyre on holiday, so then youve got two days to work it all out, with someone who is sat on a beach.
LFC need to give a week for forwarding before each game, and have better instructions on the website for how to download the pass.
Also, anyone still struggling with scanning the NFC pass, make sure youre holding the back of your phone to the scanner, not the front, it works better.