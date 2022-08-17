« previous next »
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #160 on: August 17, 2022, 07:41:44 am »
Card has updated with Bournemouth overnight. Seems quicker than usual that after the last game.
Offline 77kop05

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #161 on: August 17, 2022, 09:23:45 am »
Same NFC issue here Monday night tried 3 times and no joy. Barcode worked instantly. 
Offline redgriffin73

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #162 on: August 17, 2022, 11:46:02 am »
Quote from: swoopy on August 17, 2022, 07:41:44 am
Card has updated with Bournemouth overnight. Seems quicker than usual that after the last game.

Mine has as well. It also has a new bit in the details (android) giving the date and time it was updated - 8.33pm last night to be precise!
Offline walterwhite

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #163 on: August 17, 2022, 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on August 16, 2022, 11:41:07 pm
NFC is still shite, both myself and my sister tried it but it didnt work once again so had to use the code as couldnt be bothered faffing about with it. Itll cause chaos with massive queues again if the QR codes are stopped I guarantee it.

Same happened me, was getting the green tick on the phone but gate didn't release, steward came over and scanned the barcode for me and I was in
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #164 on: August 17, 2022, 04:13:11 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August 17, 2022, 07:40:48 am
Where are you placing the phone on the reader at the ground out of curiosity

Holding it in the middle over the 3 lines like you would a bank card in a shop. Gave it 10-15 seconds then gave it up, got the code up and scanned it and straight away goes green. Needs binning off and going with bluetooth scanning instead, i'd bet its far more reliable and the QR's wouldnt be viewable until close to the turnstile where it activates itself.
Offline paulgil23

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #165 on: August 17, 2022, 05:15:12 pm »
We walked past the ticket office about 7pm on Monday night and the queues were bigger than Ive ever seen.
Undoubtedly caused by the new forwarding system, poor instructions on how to use it, and only a couple of days window to do it.
In a lot of cases people are forwarding because theyre on holiday, so then youve got two days to work it all out, with someone who is sat on a beach.
LFC need to give a week for forwarding before each game, and have better instructions on the website for how to download the pass.
Also, anyone still struggling with scanning the NFC pass, make sure youre holding the back of your phone to the scanner, not the front, it works better.
Offline swoopy

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #166 on: August 17, 2022, 05:25:24 pm »
Quote from: paulgil23 on August 17, 2022, 05:15:12 pm
We walked past the ticket office about 7pm on Monday night and the queues were bigger than Ive ever seen.
Undoubtedly caused by the new forwarding system, poor instructions on how to use it, and only a couple of days window to do it.
In a lot of cases people are forwarding because theyre on holiday, so then youve got two days to work it all out, with someone who is sat on a beach.
LFC need to give a week for forwarding before each game, and have better instructions on the website for how to download the pass.
Also, anyone still struggling with scanning the NFC pass, make sure youre holding the back of your phone to the scanner, not the front, it works better.
[/quote
The nfc chip is in the back of the phone so you should only ever  hold the back to the reader.
Offline yogi garcia

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #167 on: August 18, 2022, 05:23:22 pm »
Does any one know how it goes with adult tickets on junior memberships? I have to buy in a different sale than my kids (really handy) so to be able to buy my son a ticket I had to buy him an adult ticket to a teen membership to the Bournemouth game. At least the game is already in his pass on his phone so seems to be ok.

Also, if he can't go would it be possible for my mate (an adult) to go instead? Just wandering how the reader at the gate will work with an adult ticket on a teen membership. Sorry, if this has been discussed already - couldn't find any info on this
Offline gregor

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #168 on: August 19, 2022, 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: yogi garcia on August 18, 2022, 05:23:22 pm
Does any one know how it goes with adult tickets on junior memberships? I have to buy in a different sale than my kids (really handy) so to be able to buy my son a ticket I had to buy him an adult ticket to a teen membership to the Bournemouth game. At least the game is already in his pass on his phone so seems to be ok.

Also, if he can't go would it be possible for my mate (an adult) to go instead? Just wandering how the reader at the gate will work with an adult ticket on a teen membership. Sorry, if this has been discussed already - couldn't find any info on this

In terms of your son going in it will work fine - you may be able to get a refund of the difference in ticket price if you contact the club but people have said conflicting stuff about that on here.

If you forward the ticket to your mate instead, then he just goes on an adult ticket and that should be that - won't matter that it was bought on a teen membership as it was an adult ticket.
Online RedPat

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #169 on: August 20, 2022, 10:55:43 am »
Ticket forwarding looks to be open for Bournemouth
Offline AR48

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 07:41:37 am »
Ive forwarded my dad my ticket for Bournemouth but there has been no change to his GA NFC pass. He is on android, does it typically take longer than iPhone? Or is there a way you can refresh it like you can on iPhone?
Offline redman1974

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 07:41:37 am
Ive forwarded my dad my ticket for Bournemouth but there has been no change to his GA NFC pass. He is on android, does it typically take longer than iPhone? Or is there a way you can refresh it like you can on iPhone?
Go into his account and download his pass again using chrome and it will change to bournemouth
Offline AR48

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 08:44:40 am
Go into his account and download his pass again using chrome and it will change to bournemouth

Thanks!
Offline jammo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm »
Forwarded my ticket to the wrong person for Saturday and when i go in to recall it, it says there are 0 tickets to recall.
Anyone had this before or know how to?
Offline wewonit5timesinistanbul

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: jammo on Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm
Forwarded my ticket to the wrong person for Saturday and when i go in to recall it, it says there are 0 tickets to recall.
Anyone had this before or know how to?

You can't recall it he needs to send it back to you.  Remember that will be then 2 of the 3 transfers your allowed to do
Offline jammo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm »
Cheers for the info!
Online RedPat

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:18:12 am »
When I try to forward my season ticket for Saturday to one of my FandF it says the maximum quantity has been exceeded by that person which definitely isnt the case anyone else having the same issue ?
