« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: NFC Pass  (Read 10748 times)

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #120 on: August 12, 2022, 12:08:22 pm »
When my son goes into tickets the <Download NFC Pass> seems to be greyed out.

See attatched

Are we doing something wrong?

Logged

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #121 on: August 12, 2022, 12:19:02 pm »
According to the help video there should be  button next to history called General Admission NFC pass

It's not there
Logged

Offline 18and6

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #122 on: August 12, 2022, 12:29:04 pm »
Are you a member?
If you are then click on memberships, tick the box for the type of membership you have and then that might free up the option to download the nfc pass.
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #123 on: August 12, 2022, 12:37:59 pm »
Quote from: fintanmar on August 12, 2022, 12:19:02 pm
According to the help video there should be  button next to history called General Admission NFC pass

It's not there

Im having the same issue trying to download the ga nfc pass for my dad. The option isnt there.
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #124 on: August 12, 2022, 12:44:35 pm »
Logged

Offline fintanmar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #125 on: August 12, 2022, 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: fintanmar on August 12, 2022, 12:19:02 pm
According to the help video there should be  button next to history called General Admission NFC pass

It's not there

Sorted
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • @OTKFlags
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #126 on: August 12, 2022, 04:16:25 pm »
My pass has updated. Show all the details, turnstile, block but no seat numbers, anyone else have this?
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #127 on: August 12, 2022, 04:31:02 pm »
Do i need to download the pass again or will the 1 from last season just update?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #128 on: August 12, 2022, 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 12, 2022, 04:31:02 pm
Do i need to download the pass again or will the 1 from last season just update?

It will update. Assuming you had an NFC pass and not a one off distributed ticket.
Guess it will only update too if you've renewed your membership, if not I think you'll need to download the GA pass.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,778
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #129 on: August 12, 2022, 07:00:33 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on August 12, 2022, 04:31:02 pm
Do i need to download the pass again or will the 1 from last season just update?
If you're a member not an ST holder I don't know mate, hopefully someone will help. ST holders and their F&F didn't last year so its new to us.
If its for Monday have you been able to have a ticket transferred to you?
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,790
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #130 on: August 12, 2022, 07:44:48 pm »
Ive followed the guide but when I tick the box of the palace game the download button is greyed out.

Ive then clicked on membership and clicked download nfc pass and its downloaded the palace ticket to my wallet but its a greyed out ticket. Gone back into the tickets section and selected the palace game again but still cant download that specifically. I assume it will become available at some point.

Not sure why theyve changed it, worked perfectly last season.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #131 on: August 12, 2022, 08:43:08 pm »
Quote from: fintanmar on August 12, 2022, 01:00:49 pm
Sorted

Yep. Me too. Different than the video provided though 😂
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,778
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #132 on: August 12, 2022, 10:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on August 12, 2022, 07:44:48 pm
Ive followed the guide but when I tick the box of the palace game the download button is greyed out.

Ive then clicked on membership and clicked download nfc pass and its downloaded the palace ticket to my wallet but its a greyed out ticket. Gone back into the tickets section and selected the palace game again but still cant download that specifically. I assume it will become available at some point.

Not sure why theyve changed it, worked perfectly last season.
If you can see the entire ticket but its the colour grey its fine mate, I think everyone's is.
Logged

Offline Heg

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #133 on: August 14, 2022, 09:54:55 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on August 12, 2022, 07:44:48 pm
Ive followed the guide but when I tick the box of the palace game the download button is greyed out.

Ive then clicked on membership and clicked download nfc pass and its downloaded the palace ticket to my wallet but its a greyed out ticket. Gone back into the tickets section and selected the palace game again but still cant download that specifically. I assume it will become available at some point.

Not sure why theyve changed it, worked perfectly last season.

Follow the instructions here to update your NFC pass for the palace match. This worked for me.
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/my-nfc-pass-hasn-t-updated-with-the-next-game
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #134 on: August 14, 2022, 04:04:29 pm »
It says I can't download a General NFC as it says I already have one, but I can't see it on my phone.

I've been forwarded a ticket for tomorrow by an ST holder, and it's showing under my name on my account, but I can't access an NFC pass or a ticket.

Any help? I've tried all the videos I could see under the how to guides.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #135 on: August 14, 2022, 04:08:08 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on August 14, 2022, 04:04:29 pm
It says I can't download a General NFC as it says I already have one, but I can't see it on my phone.

I've been forwarded a ticket for tomorrow by an ST holder, and it's showing under my name on my account, but I can't access an NFC pass or a ticket.

Any help? I've tried all the videos I could see under the how to guides.
[/quote
If you've already bought the nfc pass on the website go into your account > memberships > tick the little box next the the GA pass then download nfc pass
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #136 on: August 14, 2022, 04:10:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August 14, 2022, 04:08:08 pm
Quote from: iamnant on August 14, 2022, 04:04:29 pm
It says I can't download a General NFC as it says I already have one, but I can't see it on my phone.

I've been forwarded a ticket for tomorrow by an ST holder, and it's showing under my name on my account, but I can't access an NFC pass or a ticket.

Any help? I've tried all the videos I could see under the how to guides.
If you've already bought the nfc pass on the website go into your account > memberships > tick the little box next the the GA pass then download nfc pass
Just done that and it says "Maximum number(1) of passes issued, remove one of the existing copies of this pass from an Apple device."

But I can't see an NFC pass anywhere on my phone.

Any ideas anyone?


***UPDATE: Little f*cker was hiding in my expired passes!***
« Last Edit: August 14, 2022, 04:44:44 pm by iamnant »
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #137 on: August 14, 2022, 06:45:15 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on August 14, 2022, 04:10:43 pm
If you've already bought the nfc pass on the website go into your account > memberships > tick the little box next the the GA pass then download nfc pass

Just done that and it says "Maximum number(1) of passes issued, remove one of the existing copies of this pass from an Apple device."

But I can't see an NFC pass anywhere on my phone.

Any ideas anyone?


***UPDATE: Little f*cker was hiding in my expired passes!***

I would guess that you, or someone else, has previously downloaded your nfc pass.  Id send LFCHelp a DM on twitter if I were you
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Online redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #138 on: August 14, 2022, 09:02:28 pm »
If you have sent someone a ticket but it's not worked can they recall it and send it again
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,520
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #139 on: August 14, 2022, 09:20:13 pm »
Just got myself a ticket, got the NFC pass added to my apple wallet, cant seem to add the palace ticket to it though.

Ive checked and its set to auto updates ect but its just blank, palace ticket is in my account with a seat number ect, does it take a while to update?
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #140 on: August 14, 2022, 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on August 14, 2022, 09:02:28 pm
If you have sent someone a ticket but it's not worked can they recall it and send it again

No. If you've sent someone a ticket and it's gone from you account then it has worked. If by 'not worked' you mean it hasn't updated on their pass, it's not instant.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #141 on: August 14, 2022, 09:27:02 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on August 14, 2022, 09:20:13 pm
Just got myself a ticket, got the NFC pass added to my apple wallet, cant seem to add the palace ticket to it though.

Ive checked and its set to auto updates ect but its just blank, palace ticket is in my account with a seat number ect, does it take a while to update?

It's not instant. Check again in the morning.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,520
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #142 on: August 14, 2022, 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August 14, 2022, 09:27:02 pm
It's not instant. Check again in the morning.

Cheers swoopy, appreciate it.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #143 on: August 14, 2022, 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: ianrush79 on August 14, 2022, 06:45:15 pm
I would guess that you, or someone else, has previously downloaded your nfc pass.  Id send LFCHelp a DM on twitter if I were you
It was me the whole time - because it was added 2nd of August, 2021, Apple had made it an expired pass, but there it was in my expired passes with my Palace ticket showing.

Thank god!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #144 on: August 15, 2022, 12:39:43 am »
Hi guys

Can I download the nfc pass for myself and my wifes on the same phone? Or does it have to be two different/separate phones?
Logged

Online ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #145 on: August 15, 2022, 08:51:08 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on August 15, 2022, 12:39:43 am
Hi guys

Can I download the nfc pass for myself and my wifes on the same phone? Or does it have to be two different/separate phones?

Yes you can
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #146 on: August 15, 2022, 11:38:08 am »
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #147 on: August 15, 2022, 11:41:17 am »
So here's one for the gang....

I can't access my son's email account [he's 6] as I forgot the password. I used my gmail as the 'safe' account or whatever to make sure I could access it in situations like this. Google say they'll be back to me in 48 hours [on saturday at 4pm]

I can't access his LFC account until I can access his gmail account [you guessed it, got the password wrong on his lfc account too]. So I can't download the NFC pass until I get access to his gmail.

Someone has sent me my ticket - it's worked fine. He's trying to send it to my son, but for the reasons above he doesn't have an NFC pass.

The guy sending the ticket, who I know well, has written to the club highlighting this and said I should go to the ticket office tonight to try to resolve.

My question - do people think I'll be able to resolve this at the ticket office/given a paper ticket or something for my lad? I *really* don't want to travel to the game to que up for ages at the ticket office to potentially not get in the game....
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Cletus vanDamme

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #148 on: August 15, 2022, 11:51:40 am »
[/quote
If you've already bought the nfc pass on the website go into your account > memberships > tick the little box next the the GA pass then download nfc pass
[/quote]

Thanks Swoopy, I had same issue and didnt realise I had to go to Memberships to tick the box and download the ticket to Google Wallet, all done now and ready to roll, thanks again 👍
Logged

Offline leonmc0708

  • Still not in the clique.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #149 on: August 15, 2022, 12:18:10 pm »
I cant seem to get through to LFC on the phone and chat isn't working.

I have an uncle whose season ticket we use now and again and he cant send me the ticket as I have a season ticket and it says I have exceeded the number - anyone know the work around here so I can take my lad ?
Logged
"I think he scored 23 goals when I played him at right wing no ? So if he scores 24 this season then we will see
" - Rafael Benitez

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 698
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #150 on: August 15, 2022, 12:45:33 pm »
Quote from: leonmc0708 on August 15, 2022, 12:18:10 pm
I cant seem to get through to LFC on the phone and chat isn't working.

I have an uncle whose season ticket we use now and again and he cant send me the ticket as I have a season ticket and it says I have exceeded the number - anyone know the work around here so I can take my lad ?

Register your lad here https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/ClientRequiredFallback.aspx?view=Login&next=~%2fCrmDetails.aspx#eSRO_Crm_PersonalDetails

Add your uncle as F and F and should be able to send his ticket to your lad. He will need to download the general nfc pass first
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #151 on: August 15, 2022, 04:33:57 pm »
I'm going to assume when I forward a ticket it is automatically sent to the email address connected to the person receiving it? I've just bought 4 adult tickets for the women's match that's a one-off NFC pass entry. A ticket is for my brother, who didn't have any kind of membership so I added him as a friend/family using the email address he gave. The dozy prick sent me a typo in his text. The email address connected to him and his fan number doesn't exist. Can I activate all 4 tickets using my own pass on my own phone and get all four of us into ground that way, or will I still need to somehow get my brother's ticket to him?

Scratch the issue with my brother's ticket, I've salvaged it. My post is now just a straightforward question of whether all four of us can get in using my phone.
« Last Edit: August 15, 2022, 06:27:56 pm by kellan »
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 07:29:02 am »
Read that QR code screenshots worked fine.
If they don't enforce automatic refresh on iOS like they're doing on Android they're not working towards solving anything.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 09:24:42 am »
Seen on Twitter that hundreds of fans didn't get in till like 30 min into the game due to nfc issues.
A bit like Leeds last season.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 09:48:25 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:24:42 am
Seen on Twitter that hundreds of fans didn't get in till like 30 min into the game due to nfc issues.
A bit like Leeds last season.

Reading those tweets it sounded like a mess. what do the club expectthey cant send out one clear comms to everyone because they have over complicated the process.

I feel sorry for the team @lfchelp. Someone senior needs to be more accountable for these problems. The club dont seem to issue statements and leave it to the lower level staff to deal with
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 07:06:15 pm »
Have to say the ticket office were pretty decent last night. The whole thing was, in my view at least, pretty badly organized given there was only 48 hours before the game when people could swap but the ticket office were patient, calm and decent enough to get my issues sorted so good on them.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
  • The runaway train.....
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm »
My NFC pass didn't work again. The fella said to use the QR code, which is what I did last season. Just hope we can continue to do that
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm »
NFC is still shite, both myself and my sister tried it but it didnt work once again so had to use the code as couldnt be bothered faffing about with it. Itll cause chaos with massive queues again if the QR codes are stopped I guarantee it.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #158 on: Today at 06:58:36 am »
Woke up to see an update, my season ticket has gone from my apple wallet and is greyed out on the website.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 