So here's one for the gang....



I can't access my son's email account [he's 6] as I forgot the password. I used my gmail as the 'safe' account or whatever to make sure I could access it in situations like this. Google say they'll be back to me in 48 hours [on saturday at 4pm]



I can't access his LFC account until I can access his gmail account [you guessed it, got the password wrong on his lfc account too]. So I can't download the NFC pass until I get access to his gmail.



Someone has sent me my ticket - it's worked fine. He's trying to send it to my son, but for the reasons above he doesn't have an NFC pass.



The guy sending the ticket, who I know well, has written to the club highlighting this and said I should go to the ticket office tonight to try to resolve.



My question - do people think I'll be able to resolve this at the ticket office/given a paper ticket or something for my lad? I *really* don't want to travel to the game to que up for ages at the ticket office to potentially not get in the game....