I was 99% certain I selected postage but just noticed that I wasn't charged extra - just the total of the 2 tickets. My booking confirmation shows nothing alongside ticket fulfilment?

If collection, then how does that work if the payment card used doesn't belong to the lead booker? Website saying lead booker needs to show payment card used as well as their ID.



It doesn't have to belong to the lead booker as long as you have the card used . They didn't ask to see mine for the Wembley Semi but did for the final. My mate thought he had forgotten to tick the postage box for this match as it was blank on the email and wasn't charged. He went on live chat and they said that it looked like the option wasn't thare when he bought his ticket and that they would post it -they said the club would bear the cost as it was their error !