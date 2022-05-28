I've booked the following - all with free cancellation and at the time the flight cost me £24 return
Manchester - Brussels on Thursday
Night in Brussels
Train to Paris friday
2 nights in Paris
Train back to Brussels Sunday
Fly back to Manchester Monday
Risk - £24
Total cost* - £525
*4 nights away in nice hotels, including flights, airport lounge, fast track, cabin bag, trains to and from Brussels & and Manc airport, busses to and from Brussels Hotel to airport, and hotel breakfasts
**not including match ticket cost, booze, lunch/tea and tourist attractions