There is some info (but very little) on their ticket-page. It says to create an account to get the latest news on tickets for the final. No date set yet for the ballot or anything else except. The only thing in their FAQ is the official statement that the final will be in Paris and that details for sales and the ballot will be published in due time. Don't know, if they had already started the process back when the final was still due to be played in St. Petersburg, because I haven't followed the news for that as I had no plans of going there, but I don't think they have. Don't know what the process was like in the last two or three years, but before that I think registration for the ballot was in January or February and then the you knew by March, if you had been successful (it could also have been registration in March and draw in April). They probably pushed it back due to Covid to have a better idea in terms of what travel or ticketing restrictions might be in place come May and now it has been pushed even further by the change of venue. Chances of being successful are pretty slim anyway I would guess. Probably a million touts trying to make some money...