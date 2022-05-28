« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 904 times)

Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« on: April 16, 2022, 08:33:14 am »
We're not in the final yet but I'm sure I'm not the only person who has booked flights and accommodation so I wanted to open a thread for discussion so that we could share plans and discuss about all things related.

I travelled to Kiev and Madrid without a ticket and created a WhatsApp group for the ticket hunt so that we could share news and updates about where to find tickets, pricing, how to spot fakes, etc. In the end I managed to find a ticket in Kiev but not in Madrid. In Kiev, the group managed to sort out tickets for some supporters so in case we get to the final, I'll create another WhatsApp group for Paris.  :wave

I booked Ryanair flights for £55 so the risk is not huge if I don't travel in the end. I also booked a hotel for two persons for three nights with breakfast for £155. Not bad and I can cancel it for free until 24.5. I typically use Booking.com but this time I learned that I got more low price options from Momondo. Another learning was that the "free cancellation" filter is useless as it only limits the selection a lot but even if you don't tick that box, the options you get will have the free cancellation on offer in any case.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 am »
Too early this. IMO.
Lets get semi final out of way first.
Hoping gets locked until then, nothing personal, just me.!
150 views and no replys suggests the same.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 am »
Whats the score with the Uefa ticket ballot usually?

Were all booked also but about half of us will have a ticket. Does the ballot go off personal info I.e. you have to validate your entry? Or can you put as many email addresses as you want into the ballot?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm »
Presumably the ballot is closed now?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Yesterday at 11:51:53 am
Whats the score with the Uefa ticket ballot usually?

Were all booked also but about half of us will have a ticket. Does the ballot go off personal info I.e. you have to validate your entry? Or can you put as many email addresses as you want into the ballot?

they use passport numbers.

this thread is all too early, although many of us (me included) have bought a cheap flight and a cancellable hotel just in case.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:12:21 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm
Presumably the ballot is closed now?

I wonder if the UEFA ballot tickets are the ones UEFA are giving free to each participating club for this season
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:34:07 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm
Presumably the ballot is closed now?

Doesnt look to have even opened yet.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Yesterday at 05:34:07 pm
Doesnt look to have even opened yet.

yep - but also there used to be a holding space on their website which has now disappeared.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:36:40 pm »
Maybe issues due to change of venue......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:43:35 pm
yep - but also there used to be a holding space on their website which has now disappeared.

There is some info (but very little) on their ticket-page. It says to create an account to get the latest news on tickets for the final. No date set yet for the ballot or anything else except. The only thing in their FAQ is the official statement that the final will be in Paris and that details for sales and the ballot will be published in due time. Don't know, if they had already started the process back when the final was still due to be played in St. Petersburg, because I haven't followed the news for that as I had no plans of going there, but I don't think they have. Don't know what the process was like in the last two or three years, but before that I think registration for the ballot was in January or February and then the you knew by March, if you had been successful (it could also have been registration in March and draw in April). They probably pushed it back due to Covid to have a better idea in terms of what travel or ticketing restrictions might be in place come May and now it has been pushed even further by the change of venue. Chances of being successful are pretty slim anyway I would guess. Probably a million touts trying to make some money...
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:31:58 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:55:45 pm
There is some info (but very little) on their ticket-page. It says to create an account to get the latest news on tickets for the final. No date set yet for the ballot or anything else except. The only thing in their FAQ is the official statement that the final will be in Paris and that details for sales and the ballot will be published in due time. Don't know, if they had already started the process back when the final was still due to be played in St. Petersburg, because I haven't followed the news for that as I had no plans of going there, but I don't think they have. Don't know what the process was like in the last two or three years, but before that I think registration for the ballot was in January or February and then the you knew by March, if you had been successful (it could also have been registration in March and draw in April). They probably pushed it back due to Covid to have a better idea in terms of what travel or ticketing restrictions might be in place come May and now it has been pushed even further by the change of venue. Chances of being successful are pretty slim anyway I would guess. Probably a million touts trying to make some money...

yeah, definitely tout central and like the other person earlier suggested, will be people trying their luck with fake emails/passport numbers using bots.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:01:17 am »
I've booked the following - all with free cancellation and at the time the flight cost me £24 return

Manchester - Brussels on Thursday
Night in Brussels
Train to Paris friday
2 nights in Paris
Train back to Brussels Sunday
Fly back to Manchester Monday

Risk - £24
Total cost* - £525
*4 nights away in nice hotels, including flights, airport lounge, fast track, cabin bag, trains to and from Brussels & and Manc airport, busses to and from Brussels Hotel to airport, and hotel breakfasts

**not including match ticket cost, booze, lunch/tea and tourist attractions
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:44:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:01:17 am
I've booked the following - all with free cancellation and at the time the flight cost me £24 return

Manchester - Brussels on Thursday
Night in Brussels
Train to Paris friday
2 nights in Paris
Train back to Brussels Sunday
Fly back to Manchester Monday

Risk - £24
Total cost* - £525
*4 nights away in nice hotels, including flights, airport lounge, fast track, cabin bag, trains to and from Brussels & and Manc airport, busses to and from Brussels Hotel to airport, and hotel breakfasts

**not including match ticket cost, booze, lunch/tea and tourist attractions
Was that done on the premise that you think youll be guaranteed with an away credit (from 19/20) or in the hope that your successful in a potential ballot?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:48:17 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 09:44:44 am
Was that done on the premise that you think youll be guaranteed with an away credit (from 19/20) or in the hope that your successful in a potential ballot?

No, I'd like to hope one of the ballot entries would get one

From our group there's some who won't go and can't afford it, two who don't have passports, ones at a wedding and ones on holiday, and some who've got their kids memberships etc who they'd not take so there's spares of they got more than 1

I sort everyone's tickets out, so I've got the entries of the ones who can't go and then the ones who've got kids if they got 2 tickets I'd get the 2nd

I'd be amazed if I didn't end up with one if we got there, I've done every UK game and will ahve done 3 of the 6 CL aways this season. Everything's free cancellation till late May so I'd know by then anyway, apart from the £24 flight
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:48:17 am

I'd be amazed if I didn't end up with one if we got there, I've done every UK game and will ahve done 3 of the 6 CL aways this season. Everything's free cancellation till late May so I'd know by then anyway, apart from the £24 flight


Hate to break it to you mate but none of those games you've mentioned would have any bearing on you getting an CL Final ticket
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
How much do you reckon the chartered flights with the club would be?

Been looking at prices over the last week and most of the options are extortionate now. Happy to pay if I had a ticket but its very unlikely that I will so would be going just for the build up

Would save all the trouble to move it to Wembley haha
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:32:09 am
How much do you reckon the chartered flights with the club would be?

Been looking at prices over the last week and most of the options are extortionate now. Happy to pay if I had a ticket but its very unlikely that I will so would be going just for the build up

Would save all the trouble to move it to Wembley haha
Was Madrid something like £350+? Expecting somewhere between £299-£399 if we were to get there.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:45:31 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:39:25 am
Was Madrid something like £350+? Expecting somewhere between £299-£399 if we were to get there.

Yeah, I dont know why but I was expecting more. Id take that. To get on one of those you needed a ticket. I had booked the chartered flight for Madrid but was unsuccessful so I hadnt sorted another option to get over.

Loads more options available with it being Paris at least

Edit: checked my emails and I was just over 2,700 on the waiting list for the Spurs final
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:14:56 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:39:25 am
Was Madrid something like £350+? Expecting somewhere between £299-£399 if we were to get there.

Will be about £550 IMO - They usually rip us off because it's our name and they'll use "More people are traveling now covid restrictions have gone a bit better"
