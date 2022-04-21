« previous next »
Villarreal 2022: semi final

Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
April 21, 2022, 07:18:17 pm
Id imagine tomorrow theyll announce. With sale on Monday
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 11:34:27 am
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 11:49:30 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 11:34:27 am
https://villarrealcf.es/en/news/item/34112-official-statement
Good news that its actual tickets though and they wont be what the club stupidly calls printed e-tickets.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 11:51:53 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:49:30 am
Good news that its actual tickets though and they wont be what the club stupidly calls printed e-tickets.

Fingers crossed high risk doesnt mean minimum entitlement. But if their worry is Liverpool fans in the home end (as it seems to be), giving us the full away area should be better to achieve that aim.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 12:12:08 pm
Excuse for Franco's finest to get tooled up......again
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 12:39:52 pm
the high risk of some Liverpool fans and Villarreal fans becoming mates  :o
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
A joke how Villa away details are out before Villarreal away details
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 11:34:27 am
https://villarrealcf.es/en/news/item/34112-official-statement
sports commission against violence, tolerance, racisk and xenophobia, what a load of wank
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 03:53:09 pm
Wonder could I get away with my northern Ireland address for this or will I have to "move" to Spain to buy tickets
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
Full selling details for the Villareal away game will be released on Saturday 23 April. We will be receiving 2062 tickets for qualifying supporters, with the first sale taking place from 8.15am on Tuesday 26 April.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 03:55:53 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
Full selling details for the Villareal away game will be released on Saturday 23 April. We will be receiving 2062 tickets for qualifying supporters, with the first sale taking place from 8.15am on Tuesday 26 April.
announcement about an announcement, all tickets posted
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
Full selling details for the Villareal away game will be released on Saturday 23 April. We will be receiving 2062 tickets for qualifying supporters, with the first sale taking place from 8.15am on Tuesday 26 April.

That should be 3 out of 4 from 2019/20 season as we had Genk and Saltzburg
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 04:00:31 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/villarreal-v-liverpool-fc-3-may-2022-0800pm-189

no links from ticket availability page on site, but page for tickets is live
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 04:01:32 pm
confirmed on twitter it'll be posted thankfully.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: LeggerLFC16 on Yesterday at 04:00:31 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/villarreal-v-liverpool-fc-3-may-2022-0800pm-189

no links from ticket availability page on site, but page for tickets is live
3 guaranteed, 2 and 1 sales announced but not guaranteed
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 04:05:43 pm
Guaranteed supporters have 6 hours to buy tickets but those on 2 have nearly 40 hours? Fuck is that about. 1 sale ends on Friday morning before the weekend
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 04:11:36 pm
Think theyve done it like this - not putting full selling details until tomorrow - because theyre still deciding impact on potential final.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 04:13:07 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 04:11:36 pm
Think theyve done it like this - not putting full selling details until next week - because theyre still deciding impact on potential final.
details tomorrow when they can't be reached for 2 days, definitely something big inside those details
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 05:11:13 pm
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm
3 credits 19/20 guaranteed. Tuesday 8:15 sale. 2 credits 19/20 Tuesday 3pm sale
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 05:18:26 pm
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm
Details
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm
Going to be a mess this ticket sale. Im hoping it goes to general but I fly on the Monday, wont be able to post on the Friday because its bank holiday Monday. Looking forward to chaos ! Only way with our ticket office.

If anyone is struggling for a place to stay me and a few other reds have a house no far from the ground. Could do with a hand sorting tickets though.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
Quote from: LukeFurey on Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm
Going to be a mess this ticket sale. Im hoping it goes to general but I fly on the Monday, wont be able to post on the Friday because its bank holiday Monday. Looking forward to chaos ! Only way with our ticket office.

If anyone is struggling for a place to stay me and a few other reds have a house no far from the ground. Could do with a hand sorting tickets though.
doubt it goes past the 2+ but no idea why they have 40hrs to buy before it drops to 1
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 06:21:10 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
doubt it goes past the 2+ but no idea why they have 40hrs to buy before it drops to 1

Im out there anyway so hopefully be some spares knocking about. Just a shame the credits arent counting been 3 of the aways. Got two for Inter and allocation was similar, pretty sure youve got to be vaccinated to go too. Villarreal is in the middle of nowhere. Just gotta try keep the hopes high! Hope people arent buying for creds because I imagine itll be uncredited.

If its credited will be pretty unfair on people buying for the previous games.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 06:24:19 pm
Quote from: LukeFurey on Yesterday at 06:21:10 pm
Im out there anyway so hopefully be some spares knocking about. Just a shame the credits arent counting been 3 of the aways. Got two for Inter and allocation was similar, pretty sure youve got to be vaccinated to go too. Villarreal is in the middle of nowhere. Just gotta try keep the hopes high! Hope people arent buying for creds because I imagine itll be uncredited.

If its credited will be pretty unfair on people buying for the previous games.
if It wasn't the semi final I'd be more confident but the allocation is shite and the first load of euro aways have sold well this year, the bigger allocations for Madrid, Benfica and AC allowed them to drop
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm
Quote from: LukeFurey on Yesterday at 06:21:10 pm
Im out there anyway so hopefully be some spares knocking about. Just a shame the credits arent counting been 3 of the aways. Got two for Inter and allocation was similar, pretty sure youve got to be vaccinated to go too. Villarreal is in the middle of nowhere. Just gotta try keep the hopes high! Hope people arent buying for creds because I imagine itll be uncredited.

If its credited will be pretty unfair on people buying for the previous games.

Been discussed a bit before how the credits weren't counting this season, in UCL aways, well that is how i understood it. So i don't think it should count now.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 02:29:30 am
If it counts those on 2 will be hard, if it doesn't count those on 1 will get a chance
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 06:43:54 am
I take it that the 3 games from 19/20 season are Napoli, Genk and Salzburg. Is that correct?
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 06:57:10 am
Quote from: ACLE on Today at 06:43:54 am
I take it that the 3 games from 19/20 season are Napoli, Genk and Salzburg. Is that correct?
3/4 Aleti too
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 10:09:07 am
Credit not counting for the final just been announced just like all the euro aways this season. Will either be all 6 homes from this season in a ballot if we reach the final or all 6 plus 1 away from 19/20 guaranteed then all 6 in a ballot
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 10:13:31 am
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal on Tuesday May 3.

The match at Estadio de la Ceramica is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST (9pm local time).

The club has received an allocation of 2,062 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Ticket prices: £58.44

Within the allocation are 754 restricted-view tickets priced at £41.75.

Ticket sale details: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season:

Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
KRC Genk
SSC Napoli
First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased THREE or more of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 8.15am until 2.30pm on Tuesday April 26.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased TWO of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 3pm on Tuesday April 26 until 7.30am on Thursday April 28.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets remain, a third sale will then take place as follows:

Third sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased ONE of the above Champions League fixtures during the 2019-20 season.

Time of sale: From 1pm on Thursday April 28 until 7.30am on Friday April 29.

Third sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Ticket sales notes: Tickets are available online and you may have to queue at times.

Details required when purchasing your ticket(s)

WHEN COMPLETING THE ONLINE FORM, the details of EVERY SUPPORTER ATTENDING must be provided at point of sale:

First name
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number
Email address
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Villarreal  plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Villarreal
Accommodation details
Return travel date
If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter. 

Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased.

Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.

The ticket distribution option is not available for this fixture.

Ticket fulfilment options

1. UK post  tickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking. Royal Mail delivery charge is £7.85 per booking.

2. Collect  from Anfield only. Check here from Wednesday April 27 to find out when your ticket(s) will be ready for collection.

3. Overseas post  tickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £12.46.

Tickets not received in the post, damaged, or lost will not be duplicated.

Disabled: We have received three wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £58.44 per pair

Qualifying wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 1pm on Monday April 25 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as Villarreal Away.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of European away games from the 2019-20 season.

Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and Centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Stadium entry: The use of a mask is mandatory except when eating and drinking. Children under six years of age are exempt from use.

Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, AS WITH PREVIOUS ROUNDS WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

In the event that we progress to the final, full selling details will be issued soon after this fixture.

Overseas support: We would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Villarreal will be provided in the lead up to the game. 

The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.                                       

For further away support information, click here.

Entry requirements into Spain

We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Villarreal or the country of Spain.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 10:21:36 am
Seriously tempted by the restricted views at that price. From memory they were all restricted.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 10:28:10 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:21:36 am
Seriously tempted by the restricted views at that price. From memory they were all restricted.
Just go for a seat next to non restricted view, surely cant be much difference and saves 15 quid.
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 11:08:08 am
Restricted view I think and pick up from Anfield
Re: Villarreal 2022: semi final
Today at 11:15:57 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:13:07 pm
details tomorrow when they can't be reached for 2 days, definitely something big inside those details
Nope, same stuff they have said all season.
