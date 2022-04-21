Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal on Tuesday May 3.



The match at Estadio de la Ceramica is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST (9pm local time).



The club has received an allocation of 2,062 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.



Ticket prices: £58.44



Within the allocation are 754 restricted-view tickets priced at £41.75.



Ticket sale details: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season:



Atletico Madrid

FC Salzburg

KRC Genk

SSC Napoli

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased THREE or more of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season.



Time of sale: From 8.15am until 2.30pm on Tuesday April 26.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased TWO of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2019-20 season.



Time of sale: From 3pm on Tuesday April 26 until 7.30am on Thursday April 28.



Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



If tickets remain, a third sale will then take place as follows:



Third sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased ONE of the above Champions League fixtures during the 2019-20 season.



Time of sale: From 1pm on Thursday April 28 until 7.30am on Friday April 29.



Third sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Ticket sales notes: Tickets are available online and you may have to queue at times.



Details required when purchasing your ticket(s)



WHEN COMPLETING THE ONLINE FORM, the details of EVERY SUPPORTER ATTENDING must be provided at point of sale:



First name

Surname

Address

Date of birth

Country of birth

Passport or National Identity Number

Mobile number

Email address

Outbound travel date

Method of travel into Villarreal  plane/car/coach/train

Estimated time of arrival into Villarreal

Accommodation details

Return travel date

If duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter.



Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased.



Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.



The ticket distribution option is not available for this fixture.



Ticket fulfilment options



1. UK post  tickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking. Royal Mail delivery charge is £7.85 per booking.



2. Collect  from Anfield only. Check here from Wednesday April 27 to find out when your ticket(s) will be ready for collection.



3. Overseas post  tickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £12.46.



Tickets not received in the post, damaged, or lost will not be duplicated.



Disabled: We have received three wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £58.44 per pair



Qualifying wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 1pm on Monday April 25 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as Villarreal Away.



Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of European away games from the 2019-20 season.



Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and Centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



Stadium entry: The use of a mask is mandatory except when eating and drinking. Children under six years of age are exempt from use.



Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.



As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, AS WITH PREVIOUS ROUNDS WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so.



In the event that we progress to the final, full selling details will be issued soon after this fixture.



Overseas support: We would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Villarreal will be provided in the lead up to the game.



The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.



For further away support information, click here.



Entry requirements into Spain



We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.



Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Villarreal or the country of Spain.

