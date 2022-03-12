« previous next »
4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread

  Samie
4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 12, 2022, 03:12:06 pm
4 Of Internationals Draft 2.0

England

Holland

France

Spain

Same rules as the last draft, must have all countries represented in your Starting XI.

Maximum of 3 players per country.



Selection Order:

There were 16 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

Tubby- Cruyff,

Lastrador- Gerrard,

El Lobo- Di Stefano,

Sarge- Zidane,
   
Lone Star Red- Iniesta,
   
Samie- Gullit,
   
Adz LFC- van Basten,

VBG- Henry,
   
Max Powers- Xavi
   
Sheer Magnetism- Rijkaard,
   
Crosby Nick- Neeskens,
   
Hazell- Vieira,
   
Betty Blue- Bergkamp,
   
Linudden- van Dijk,
   
Andy Muller- Torres, Trent,
   
Desert Red Fox-  Platini, Robben,
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 12, 2022, 06:12:45 pm
Cruyff

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 12, 2022, 06:19:12 pm
Steven Gerrard (England)

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 12, 2022, 08:09:55 pm
Di Stefano - Spain

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 13, 2022, 04:32:01 pm
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 13, 2022, 09:11:17 pm
Andres Iniesta - Spain


Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 13, 2022, 09:15:15 pm
Ruud Gullit

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 13, 2022, 09:29:11 pm
Marco van Basten

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
March 13, 2022, 10:12:03 pm
Thierry Henry

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 12:51:11 am
Xavi

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 08:46:11 am
Frank Rijkaard

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 08:49:44 am
Johan Neeskens

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 09:44:17 am
Patrick Vieira

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 11:42:21 am
Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 12:17:25 pm
Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 12:39:16 pm
Fernando Torres - Spain

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm
Arjen Robben (NED)



Michel Platini (FRA) - also a very crooked man.

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold - England

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0- Selection Thread
Today at 08:03:49 am
John Barnes - England

