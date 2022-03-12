4 Of Internationals Draft 2.0
England
Holland
France
Spain
Same rules as the last draft, must have all countries represented in your Starting XI.
Maximum of 3 players per country.
Selection Order:
There were 16 items in your list. Here they are in random order:
Tubby- Cruyff,
Lastrador- Gerrard,
El Lobo- Di Stefano,
Sarge- Zidane,
Lone Star Red- Iniesta,
Samie- Gullit,
Adz LFC- van Basten,
VBG- Henry,
Max Powers- Xavi
Sheer Magnetism- Rijkaard,
Crosby Nick- Neeskens,
Hazell- Vieira,
Betty Blue- Bergkamp,
Linudden- van Dijk,
Andy Muller- Torres, Trent,
Desert Red Fox- Platini, Robben,