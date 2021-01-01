« previous next »
Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Hi all.

First post on here, so just shout if ive got the wrong place or the wrong forum or asking the wrong stuff!!

I am a Glasgow based Celtic fan (with a real soft spot for Liverpool), and have a 9 year old son who is Liverpool obsessed. I mean im secretly gutted he is showing no interest in the Ange Postecoglou revolution at Celtic Park, but im glad hes picked a team as good as Liverpool.

All he does is watch videos of Liverpool, all the matches, RED Tv, has all the strips, reads the magazines and spends every day talking about them!!

ive taken him down once before to Liverpool v Newcastle (3-1 game where Bobby came on as a sub and was just incredible).

We are coming down again on Saturday for the game (we have tickets for the Premier Club through friend at work). Travelling down morning of the game and then staying over and travelling back up on Sunday.

Do you guys have any advice on anything else i could take my son to when we are down? Also do you know if there is a particular exit the players leave from post match? I would love to see if we could get an autograph from Andy Robertson (and realise its a ridiculous long shot) but if it involved waiting around in teh rain - we wouldnt mind!

Any advice on getting to ground would be appreciated. We are staying down at the docks.

thanks
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Hi Mate, based in Motherwell the last few months myself and travel down regularly. For getting to the game I usually get the Liverpool taxi one minibus which leaves from commutation row behind all the double deckers, a return is £5.50 each and is a godsend for getting home. You'll get a chance to see the players bus arriving around about an hour prematch over at the Anfield road/main stand corner. Try and get him into the park pub pre match, I see kids in there all the time, for a sing song. Autographs etc are doubtful im afraid.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Hey mate thanks very much for the reply. That's really helpful cheers.

Suspected as much about the autographs - to be honest that was more for him - if i can get a pint after the game instead ill be delighted.

thanks a lot!

paul
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
If you're staying by the docks the Museum of Liverpool is quite good if you have an hour or 2 to kill on one of the days. Sport section on level 2 I think.

There a LFC shop in Liverpool 1 shopping centre opposite the docks or the one at the ground is now pretty extensive (and expensive :D )

If you have some time before or after the game there are a few murals knocking around he might like to get pics with - Alexander Arnold is on the corner of Anfield Road and Sybil Road, also a Henderson one opposite. Then there's a Hendo/Hanson one on Old barn road.

Probably more these days too.

Have a good one.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
They come out of the closed entrance in their cars nowadays so don't stop for autographs after games like they used to unfortunately. They used to stay at Hope Street Hotel before the match but I think it's the Titanic now, they go for a walk in the morning and people often get a photo around the hotel entrance.

Any chance you can get on the ground/museum tour on Sunday? The murals in the streets around the ground are also great to see.

Hope you both have a great trip. :thumbup
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Hey mate thanks.

Yeah was thinking of getting some photos at the murals. Thanks for letting me know where they are.

Yeah the shop at the ground i remember being really expensive. He wanted the away strip with Robertson 26 on the back. Thankfully at the time the shop had ran out of the letter O so managed to go with the more affordable Virgil 4.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Hey mate - would the ground tour/museum be open on the Sunday?? Think might try and squeeze that in before heading back up the road.
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Just had a quick look for you and it seems they are: https://stadiumtours.liverpoolfc.com/tours
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Thanks very much mate! Ive booked that for the Sunday as well.

Im buzzing at the thought of taking him down again as i know how excited he is about going.

Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Just for info, if you have any other spare time and fancy a great pint of Guinness, the Liverpool Irish Centre is the base for The Michael Davitt Liverpool CSC - there's always a very warm welcome including children. Shame you're not down the following weekend (26 Feb) when Charlie & The Bhoys are playing there, when there's normally a great sing song takes place ! Ah, well.

Liverpool Irish Centre, 6 Boundary Lane, Liverpool L6 5JG
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Thanks for the heads up mate and good to know. Planning to try and get back down again soon.

Coming down in summer again with a few mates for the weekend
Re: Liverpool v Norwich - Anfield - advice!
Can you go for a pint in it anytime? Wouldn't mind heading before Leeds next week
