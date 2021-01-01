Hi all.



First post on here, so just shout if ive got the wrong place or the wrong forum or asking the wrong stuff!!



I am a Glasgow based Celtic fan (with a real soft spot for Liverpool), and have a 9 year old son who is Liverpool obsessed. I mean im secretly gutted he is showing no interest in the Ange Postecoglou revolution at Celtic Park, but im glad hes picked a team as good as Liverpool.



All he does is watch videos of Liverpool, all the matches, RED Tv, has all the strips, reads the magazines and spends every day talking about them!!



ive taken him down once before to Liverpool v Newcastle (3-1 game where Bobby came on as a sub and was just incredible).



We are coming down again on Saturday for the game (we have tickets for the Premier Club through friend at work). Travelling down morning of the game and then staying over and travelling back up on Sunday.



Do you guys have any advice on anything else i could take my son to when we are down? Also do you know if there is a particular exit the players leave from post match? I would love to see if we could get an autograph from Andy Robertson (and realise its a ridiculous long shot) but if it involved waiting around in teh rain - we wouldnt mind!



Any advice on getting to ground would be appreciated. We are staying down at the docks.



thanks

