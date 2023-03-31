« previous next »
Dating thesedays..

Kalito

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #120 on: March 31, 2023, 01:56:56 pm
Be glad you swerved that bro  :o fucking hell.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #121 on: March 31, 2023, 02:08:37 pm
If you can get to Richmond its easy to get to Twickenham. God youre such a diva!
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,073
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #122 on: March 31, 2023, 02:28:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 31, 2023, 02:08:37 pm
If you can get to Richmond its easy to get to Twickenham. God youre such a diva!
Never been either. Much to do there?

*Edit probably did well not to go  ;D
sattapaartridge

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #123 on: March 31, 2023, 02:28:22 pm
Is it? It doesnt look like it is, by walking? Anyway, i'm already taking 3 trains to get to Richmond as it is. (Looks like there is a direct overground train from Richmond to Twickenham, so 4 Trains from Uxbridge, about 1hr 15mins, 4 trains and some walking. could probably do it i suppose.

Twickenham is meant to be quite affluent, that whole area turnham green, chiswick, kew gardens, richmond.

keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,780
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #124 on: March 31, 2023, 02:41:39 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on March 31, 2023, 01:52:34 pm
was gonna have a date tonight, but this girl was being really weird.

her: "hey lets go out!"
me: "sure lets go, where shall we go?"
her: "i can only do twickenham"
me: "okay, can you switch to richmond? otherwise i have to drive"
her: "no, richmond is hard for me"
me: "cos it isnt for me? haha, okay i'll drive, therefore i can only have one drink!"
her: "okay, im not drinking anyway i have an ear infection, im on anti-biotics"
me: "oh man, hope its getting better, where shall we go?"
her: "twickenham"
me: "okay i'll meet you at the wetherspoons at 6.30?"
her: "OMG CANT I CHOOSE THE PLACE?"
me: "erm of course, i was just trying to be useful!"
her: "why is this so hard?!"
me: "hahahahah! wtf. I'm coming to you."
her: "anyway theres no point if you can only stay for one drink, maybe some other time"
me: "shit weather anyway"

MY GOD WOMAN! I'm being really really hospitable considering all the hurdles you're making me jump over. I don't quite get the inflexibility in location either. Takes me 2 hours to get to Twickenham via train, or £30 uber. Man. This shit aint worth it.
Dodged a bullet there. If she cant compromise then its not worth the effort. Youll have a better night with a takeaway and beers!
Crosby Nick

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #125 on: March 31, 2023, 03:11:09 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on March 31, 2023, 02:28:22 pm
Is it? It doesnt look like it is, by walking? Anyway, i'm already taking 3 trains to get to Richmond as it is. (Looks like there is a direct overground train from Richmond to Twickenham, so 4 Trains from Uxbridge, about 1hr 15mins, 4 trains and some walking. could probably do it i suppose.

Twickenham is meant to be quite affluent, that whole area turnham green, chiswick, kew gardens, richmond.



Was meant as a slight piss take, comes across a bit harsh on black and white. :D
All relative and if its a mission to get to Richmond then an extra half an hour walk, or waiting for yet another train probably isnt ideal.

Not that it matters now anyway. Her loss etc etc!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #126 on: March 31, 2023, 03:17:11 pm
Richmond is the only part of London I would ever actively choose to go to. It's lovely.

Lucky swerve on her part anyway. Anyone suggesting meeting at a Weatherspoons deserves to be pied :P

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #127 on: March 31, 2023, 03:20:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 31, 2023, 03:17:11 pm
Richmond is the only part of London I would ever actively choose to go to. It's lovely.

Lucky swerve on her part anyway. Anyone suggesting meeting at a Weatherspoons deserves to be pied :P



I went t Richmond once. It was shut. Honestly livlier in Burscough
Barneylfc∗

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #128 on: March 31, 2023, 03:23:44 pm
Wetherspoons for a date  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #129 on: March 31, 2023, 03:24:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 31, 2023, 03:20:13 pm
I went t Richmond once. It was shut. Honestly livlier in Burscough

Thats because it was shut Andy.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #130 on: March 31, 2023, 03:25:34 pm
sattapaartridge

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #131 on: March 31, 2023, 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 31, 2023, 03:17:11 pm
Anyone suggesting meeting at a Weatherspoons deserves to be pied :P

Shit that was me! haha. I dont mind Wetherspoons anymore, went there for a pint with a mate leaving the country in Harrow, man, a pint was £3. I was in shock.
RedSince86

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #132 on: April 1, 2023, 07:43:14 am
She'd be so high maintenance, scary!!!

Big swerve there!!!
Juan Kerr

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #133 on: April 10, 2023, 10:40:55 pm
I met my missus in the old yahoo chat rooms, met her the first time on a sat and had moved in together within 3 weeks, that was 17 years ago and still going strong.
rob1966

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #134 on: April 11, 2023, 12:34:25 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on March 31, 2023, 01:52:34 pm
was gonna have a date tonight, but this girl was being really weird.

her: "hey lets go out!"
me: "sure lets go, where shall we go?"
her: "i can only do twickenham"
me: "okay, can you switch to richmond? otherwise i have to drive"
her: "no, richmond is hard for me"
me: "cos it isnt for me? haha, okay i'll drive, therefore i can only have one drink!"
her: "okay, im not drinking anyway i have an ear infection, im on anti-biotics"
me: "oh man, hope its getting better, where shall we go?"
her: "twickenham"
me: "okay i'll meet you at the wetherspoons at 6.30?"
her: "OMG CANT I CHOOSE THE PLACE?"
me: "erm of course, i was just trying to be useful!"
her: "why is this so hard?!"
me: "hahahahah! wtf. I'm coming to you."
her: "anyway theres no point if you can only stay for one drink, maybe some other time"
me: "shit weather anyway"

MY GOD WOMAN! I'm being really really hospitable considering all the hurdles you're making me jump over. I don't quite get the inflexibility in location either. Takes me 2 hours to get to Twickenham via train, or £30 uber. Man. This shit aint worth it.

Dodged a bullet there by the look of it.
AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?
damomad

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 02:47:50 pm
Been there Andy, just use it as a chance to get back on your feet and set yourself up again. It'll only be temporary and after that long a relationship anyone worthwhile dating will understand your situation.
jackh

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?

Just picking up on the "living back with their parents" element of that, is a house share an option for you? I know it's not necessarily the dream if you've been living with your partner during recent years, but you'd retain some of the independence (and self esteem that comes with that!) and might find your self with a couple of like-minded people in a similar situation...which in turn could help put you in the best situations to meet people.

A friend of mine runs a singles' night in Liverpool (and now the Wirral, Manchester, and London) that I can send you some details on if you're interested? Went a few times last year and it was decent.
AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 02:58:59 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm
Just picking up on the "living back with their parents" element of that, is a house share an option for you? I know it's not necessarily the dream if you've been living with your partner during recent years, but you'd retain some of the independence (and self esteem that comes with that!) and might find your self with a couple of like-minded people in a similar situation...which in turn could help put you in the best situations to meet people.

A friend of mine runs a singles' night in Liverpool (and now the Wirral, Manchester, and London) that I can send you some details on if you're interested? Went a few times last year and it was decent.

The house sharing might be worth looking at in a couple of months, yes send over singles' night details for Liverpool please mate.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 03:07:55 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:58:59 pm
The house sharing might be worth looking at in a couple of months, yes send over singles' night details for Liverpool please mate.

Be sure to say hello to the ex when you see her there.

Hope youre feeling ok, saw your post in the other thread. Sounded like it had been on the cards for a while so its probably the best thing all round in the long run.
AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 03:10:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:07:55 pm
Be sure to say hello to the ex when you see her there.

Hope youre feeling ok, saw your post in the other thread. Sounded like it had been on the cards for a while so its probably the best thing all round in the long run.

 ;D

Nice one mate and I agree.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 03:46:06 pm
To paraphrase Shakespeare, it's better to have loved and lost than to stay home every night and watch increasingly shameful pornography.
reddebs

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 03:52:33 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?

Paul was living at home with his parents when we met though under slightly different circumstances.

It didn't bother me at all except it made it difficult meeting up as we lived 80 miles apart.  Thankfully he had a very good mate who let us use his flat when I came over and he stayed at his girlfriend's.
tubby

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 03:52:50 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 03:46:06 pm
To paraphrase Shakespeare, it's better to have loved and lost than to stay home every night and watch increasingly shameful pornography.

The more tabs you have open, the worse it gets.
Draex

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:52:33 pm
Paul was living at home with his parents when we met though under slightly different circumstances.

It didn't bother me at all except it made it difficult meeting up as we lived 80 miles apart.  Thankfully he had a very good mate who let us use his flat when I came over and he stayed at his girlfriend's.

Yep I met my misses whilst living at home at 29 (not far off 33) didn't make a difference.

My best advice for first dates from 10 years ago is don't go to a pub for a drink, go for a walk!
rob1966

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 03:57:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:52:33 pm
Paul was living at home with his parents when we met though under slightly different circumstances.

It didn't bother me at all except it made it difficult meeting up as we lived 80 miles apart.  Thankfully he had a very good mate who let us use his flat when I came over and he stayed at his girlfriend's.

I hope you two stayed out of the mates bed ;)
Samie

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 03:59:30 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?

Sorry to hear that mate. Did she have enough of you showing her around the school so often?
reddebs

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:14 pm
I hope you two stayed out of the mates bed ;)

Hmmm..... I've typed several replies to that and deleted them all so I'll leave it to you to decide whether we did or didn't 🤦
rob1966

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm
Hmmm..... I've typed several replies to that and deleted them all so I'll leave it to you to decide whether we did or didn't 🤦

Why's my bed wet? ;D
reddebs

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 04:10:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm
Yep I met my misses whilst living at home at 29 (not far off 33) didn't make a difference.

My best advice for first dates from 10 years ago is don't go to a pub for a drink, go for a walk!

Paul was 32 and I'd agree on the walk too.
reddebs

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 04:12:23 pm
Draex

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 04:15:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm
Why's my bed wet? ;D

If you were born in 66 Rob bet you've pissed yourself :D
Crosby Nick

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 04:23:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm
Why's my bed wet? ;D

Because youre too proud to wear Tena for men.
rob1966

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 05:11:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:23:48 pm
Because youre too proud to wear Tena for men.

Fuck off you, don't need them



(yet)  ;)

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:15:45 pm
If you were born in 66 Rob bet you've pissed yourself :D

Not since I was a baby. I'm 56 ffs, not 86

AndyMuller

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:59:30 pm
Sorry to hear that mate. Did she have enough of you showing her around the school so often?

 ;D

Had enough of me saying how much I hate Samie the transfer slag off RAWK.
Riquende

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 03:46:06 pm
To paraphrase Shakespeare, it's better to have loved and lost than to stay home every night and watch increasingly shameful pornography.



Riquende

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?

I was in a similar situation about 8 years ago. Fell out of long term relationship (started at 20) in my early/mid 30s and wondered what was next? Admittedly I was able to line my own place up, but it's not like 30-somethings 'still' at home isn't a well-documented problem with 21st century Tory Britain.

The main thing I realised was that shacking up so soon, so young meant that I'd never really learned the 'dating game' in the first place, so there was a lot of adjustment to the idea of dates in general. And in that time period, dating had moved on anyway to all the online swiping stuff.

So my advice in general is: Expect to make mistakes.
AndyInVA

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #157 on: Today at 12:19:16 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?

I think most women after a split move in with their parents for a while after a divorce. My wife was living with her parents when I met her. I think its totally understandable for a while to get on your feet. Plus a lot of women are not dating for long term and just want to be with someone and go on dates and a bit of sex from time to time. Moving in with parents is totally normal. I think not having a job or source of income would be a bigger issue.
ToneLa

Re: Dating thesedays..
Reply #158 on: Today at 01:57:47 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.

How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?

It would probably depend on if this was the only thing about you  :D

I would imagine the circumstances of how this came to be could be quite relatable and as a step of rebuilding your life even sensible and with some positives

You're possibly imagining some really shallow square bird who captures your heart isolating that fact and being so appalled you get GHOSTED.... I can't say those people don't exist, but I can say I think they're rare and you wouldn't want someone like that anyway

I've had relationships at times when something nominally 'off-putting' was going on. I think the worst was dole, really. If it's something that affects your own confidence it's a problem but who says it has to? Living with the rents is pretty common, unfortunately, thanks Tories, I had periods of it, looking back it didn't seem to matter...? You'll have more money for a bit too

So I think it comes down to presentation.

If you are, in fact, able to present only one fact about yourself and it's this? Good luck, you'll need it

But I doubt it's the only thing you'd say mate  :D

Honestly if you get on Tinder or Bumble or whatever anyway unless you're holding up a sign stating your living situation you're juuust another face to be swiped

 I'd expect the information to come up as part of a conversation where you can provide context and frame it accordingly

... You are already being self-deprecating about it and quite open about it at least here. You'll be alright!
