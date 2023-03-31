Looks like I'll be back in the game after 12 years out.



How do women like their 33 year old men living back with their parents then?



It would probably depend on if this was the only thing about youI would imagine the circumstances of how this came to be could be quite relatable and as a step of rebuilding your life even sensible and with some positivesYou're possibly imagining some really shallow square bird who captures your heart isolating that fact and being so appalled you get GHOSTED.... I can't say those people don't exist, but I can say I think they're rare and you wouldn't want someone like that anywayI've had relationships at times when something nominally 'off-putting' was going on. I think the worst was dole, really. If it's something that affects your own confidence it's a problem but who says it has to? Living with the rents is pretty common, unfortunately, thanks Tories, I had periods of it, looking back it didn't seem to matter...? You'll have more money for a bit tooSo I think it comes down to presentation.If you are, in fact, able to present only one fact about yourself and it's this? Good luck, you'll need itBut I doubt it's the only thing you'd say mateHonestly if you get on Tinder or Bumble or whatever anyway unless you're holding up a sign stating your living situation you're juuust another face to be swipedI'd expect the information to come up as part of a conversation where you can provide context and frame it accordingly... You are already being self-deprecating about it and quite open about it at least here. You'll be alright!