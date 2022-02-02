I don't understand most of this. But kind of taken your advice. In the MS stack it's pretty simple to create Rest APIs to expose the data you need.

I guess the plus is people can hit the API as much as they want but they can't get directly to the db. Cheers.





--edit-- can I find time to play with Neo4J...



This diagram shows an example AWS Deployment.It shows a web service name (Handled by Route53 which sorts out DNS/IPs) - notice that CloudFront is on there to - so you can distribute it and also help avoid DDOS attacks - this one will read a hosted webpage from an S3 Bucket (Which is like a folder with static data in it - like a website)It shows a Web Layer, an App layer and although it's not marked, a persistance layer with a Master and Slave Database setup (This is quite usual and you'll have your web and app stuff across two regions (Which are automatically handled by a Load Balancer - of which there are a few types) - although it might be in one region and over two availability zones (Marked as AZ on the diagram)It also shows autoscaling and this can be horizontal (More servers as load increases and less as it decreases) or vertical (bigger stuff)If you want to know what those actual things are then go to the AWS help pages and search for the names as there is tons of infoThe other stuff on there is to do with logging/monitoring/alerting/notifications etc. The Elasticache thing is a caching service (So that if the Database is chocka, it can cache it and allow it to get in a queue to be processed - quite often if you don't care about it actually getting written, you can 'fire and forget it' and a queue and then return and say 'that's done' while a bit later the queue is read and the data is written. If the data can't be writen, you don't lose it and it can end up being in a DLQ (Dead Letter queue) which can be automatically or manually handled))But that's opening up a whole different subject, so ignore all that for now