Not really Trump related...



But John Oliver spent the past few months doing stand up to raise money to pay for his staffs' salaries during the writer's strike. That's top work! He's got a final gig coming up with Seth Meyers, which should be pretty good.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K0qgR4ly4zg&ab_channel=TheLateShowwithStephenColbert" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K0qgR4ly4zg&ab_channel=TheLateShowwithStephenColbert</a>