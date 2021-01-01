« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Glastonbury Festival 2022  (Read 11442 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,588
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:05:38 pm
Depends on the stage.

Was Lenny Henry talking about the crowd or the acts?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,848
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:17:28 pm
Was Lenny Henry talking about the crowd or the acts?

He was talking about the crowd.

Glastonbury really isnt very accessible nor attractive for a lot of people. The acts, the cost, the location, the difficulty in obtaining tickets.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:17:28 pm
Was Lenny Henry talking about the crowd or the acts?


Fucked if I know,does he go as a punter,if not then he's part of his problem,no ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:37:47 pm
He was talking about the crowd.

Glastonbury really isnt very accessible nor attractive for a lot of people. The acts, the cost, the location, the difficulty in obtaining tickets.

It's a bastard to get to at the best of times.


Impossible when Man City are playing at home.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:54 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,532
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:46:04 pm »
Christ,  people seem to be getting very sensitive over a simple observation.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,463
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:50:47 pm »
I'm not sure why Glastonbury should be singled out for criticism for the demographics of the audience. It's broadly the same reasons you won't find many black people in the audience at Wimbledon or the Six Nations etc.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,848
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:50:47 pm
I'm not sure why Glastonbury should be singled out for criticism for the demographics of the audience. It's broadly the same reasons you won't find many black people in the audience at Wimbledon or the Six Nations etc.

Way worse at both of those than Glastonbury.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:21:01 pm »
Years & Years set is pretty wild.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,315
  • Truthiness
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:21:01 pm
Years & Years set is pretty wild.
Mike Read would be turning in his grave.

*Checks Wiki to see if he's dead
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,588
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:37:47 pm
He was talking about the crowd.

Glastonbury really isnt very accessible nor attractive for a lot of people. The acts, the cost, the location, the difficulty in obtaining tickets.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:41:54 pm

Fucked if I know,does he go as a punter,if not then he's part of his problem,no ?

Thanks. Yeah maybe. I've never been but I tend to agree with Ziggy Marley, I don't think it's a big thing. Acts wise, it's certainly a lot more diverse than it was even 10 years ago so that can only be a good thing for everybody.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Im sure I confessed undying love for someone fairly bland or disliked a while back. Cant remember who though.

Good old Crowded House and a bit of Jamie T for my iPlayer viewing earlier.

Jamie T was ace.

Been some great performances this weekend, headliners aside. Enjoyed the Wet Leg, Idles, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals and Blossoms sets.

And thought both Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney were brilliant fun.

Was the Libertines's set broadcast? Not seen any clips of it and it's not on iPlayer despite being the first act.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:34 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:40:08 pm »
For those whove been waiting Paul McCartney now on iplayer
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:47:51 pm »
Pet Shop Boys!!! 

Last time I saw these live was at Creamfields in '98
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,177
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:52:33 pm »
Can already tell kendrick is gonna be special.
Logged

Online mbyx6cg2

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #534 on: Today at 09:55:04 pm »
This is unreal. Money Trees my favourite Kendrick tune
Logged
Quote from: Billy The Kid. on January 30, 2012, 07:19:53 pm
Once she's had a few glasses of Chardonnay I'll be in quicker than you can say PDF to offer her a jolly good spit shining of her corned beef curtains

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,177
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #535 on: Today at 09:55:36 pm »
Holy fuck this is amazing.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #536 on: Today at 09:58:18 pm »
Charli XCX too much backing track not enough actual singing. I know she uses autotune a bit but it does seem like she can sing so not sure why the over use of backing track. Hard to tell when shes actually singing and when she isnt. Cant watch it as it looks like shes miming half of it
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online mbyx6cg2

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #537 on: Today at 10:03:12 pm »
He's basically doing Good Kid Maad City hahahha
Logged
Quote from: Billy The Kid. on January 30, 2012, 07:19:53 pm
Once she's had a few glasses of Chardonnay I'll be in quicker than you can say PDF to offer her a jolly good spit shining of her corned beef curtains

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,060
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #538 on: Today at 10:03:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:47:51 pm
Pet Shop Boys!!! 

Last time I saw these live was at Creamfields in '98

Are you watching on iPlayer? Only just starting now on BBC2.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #539 on: Today at 10:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:55:36 pm
Holy fuck this is amazing.

Unreal this.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,881
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #540 on: Today at 10:05:14 pm »
Kendrick not fucking about here is he?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,825
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #541 on: Today at 10:05:23 pm »

New video of McCartney's full set from yesterday : www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0018sfr/glastonbury-paul-mccartney (2 hours and 45 minutes)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #542 on: Today at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:03:14 pm
Are you watching on iPlayer? Only just starting now on BBC2.

Yeah mate
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 