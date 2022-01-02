I went a few times when I was younger, every music fan I know prioritises Primavera now because it's still mostly about the music and it's still possible to get tickets with your mates.
The Pyramid stage wasn't great most of the years I went, but at least they mostly tried to get performers who were at or near their peak rather than filling it with legacy acts. Glastonbury headliners now feel like a cultural designation rather than a comment on who's musically vital right now, like the musical equivalent of an MBE. That's why I said I'd have liked Fender to be the third headliner along with Lemar and Eilish, it would have felt fresh.