Glastonbury Festival 2022

Glastonbury Festival 2022
January 2, 2022, 09:57:25 pm
My latest inside info is that currently it's going ahead.

Just had my "are you working with us this year" email.

Anyone got tickets?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #1 on: January 2, 2022, 10:00:00 pm
My latest inside info is that currently it's going ahead.

Just had my "are you working with us this year" email.

Anyone got tickets?

Went online to register but it said it's sold out.

I'm guessing those who bought them for the cancelled events get first priority.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #2 on: January 2, 2022, 10:03:16 pm
I'm guessing those who bought them for the cancelled events get first priority.

People will have rolled their tickets over.

There'll be a sale of returns at some point I reckon.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #3 on: January 2, 2022, 10:32:47 pm
People will have rolled their tickets over.

There'll be a sale of returns at some point I reckon.

Yeah I'll get us registered soon, I didn't have my passport to hand at the time.

Do you know if Paul needs photo ID too?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #4 on: January 2, 2022, 10:50:11 pm
Yeah I'll get us registered soon, I didn't have my passport to hand at the time.

Do you know if Paul needs photo ID too?

to be honest I don't really know much about general tickets.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #5 on: January 2, 2022, 11:15:40 pm
to be honest I don't really know much about general tickets.

No worries mate, no doubt I'll find out when I register.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #6 on: March 4, 2022, 09:07:27 am
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #7 on: March 4, 2022, 09:20:24 am
OK, the annual 'Which of these acts have we made up?' contest.
I'm going with Holly Humberstone, Snarky Puppy, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Nobody would name a band that, for crying out loud.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #8 on: March 4, 2022, 09:28:49 am
Underwhelming headliners but a lot of good in the mix of the lineup.

Probably not worth the money for that lineup but I do want to attend Glastonbury at least once in my life. Should have gone when The Stones headlined but got badly ill in Indonesia, which put me out of action for a good month after coming home.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #9 on: March 4, 2022, 09:29:44 am
Eh. Would have liked to see Sam Fender get the headliner slot, but I can see why they went for Macca and Lamar. Decent bill otherwise but nothing that jumps out.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #10 on: March 4, 2022, 09:30:09 am
Should have gone when The Stones headlined but got badly ill in Indonesia, which put me out of action for a good month after coming home.

The Stones were dreadful, but fortunately Public Enemy were playing at the same time - they were superb!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #11 on: March 4, 2022, 09:31:28 am
Eh. Would have liked to see Sam Fender get the headliner slot, but I can see why they went for Macca and Lamar. Decent bill otherwise but nothing that jumps out.
Don't think he's big enough to headline one of these yet. Love Macca but his voice abandoned him years back.

Agreed that nothing here excites, they needed one massive headliner to set this off.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #12 on: March 4, 2022, 09:37:47 am
Few of my mates are going, I am not. I'm absolutely gutted they will see Warmduscher live before I do.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #13 on: March 4, 2022, 10:34:02 am
Don't think he's big enough to headline one of these yet. Love Macca but his voice abandoned him years back.
He has two number one albums under his belt and he's about to start an arena tour, in bigger venues than most of the 90's headliners were playing in. He's also got the perfect style of music for a Glastonbury headliner - big working class anthems; far more so than Kendrick Lamar, who is admittedly probably a bigger mainstream name.

I'd be curious to know if the organisers were negotiating with the Foo Fighters at any point, considering they're touring in the UK at exactly the same time as the festival.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #14 on: March 4, 2022, 01:09:36 pm
I'll go see Macca because I'll likely not get the chance again and it's always good to see one headliner.

I'd say half of the acts under the headliners I genuinely want to see so that's a result. And there'll be a few more announced closer to the time. It will be surreal being back on the holy grounds after the shit few years we've had, might shed a tear.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #15 on: March 4, 2022, 05:26:50 pm
Excellent line-up that...roll on June
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #16 on: March 4, 2022, 06:08:31 pm
Excellent line-up that...roll on June

Not bad, there's a few gems in there: Pet Shop Boys, Nightmares on Wax, Sleaford Mods and there will be loads more.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #17 on: March 4, 2022, 11:04:23 pm
Absolutely fantastic line-up. Consider me jealous.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #18 on: March 4, 2022, 11:13:43 pm
Nothing underwhelming about Diana Ross.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #19 on: March 4, 2022, 11:23:14 pm
I can't wait, it's a special event of the year that we've been deprived of. Even if anyone can't see something exciting for themselves you should just be grateful people can get out, enjoy themselves and enjoy the music they like.

And in all honesty, I think we'll invite the misery arses to keep out of the thread.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #20 on: March 4, 2022, 11:40:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  4, 2022, 09:31:28 am
Don't think he's big enough to headline one of these yet. Love Macca but his voice abandoned him years back.

Agreed that nothing here excites, they needed one massive headliner to set this off.

Diana Ross is a massive headliner, maybe just not your speed youve got two acts on there who have shaped modern music. As well as the biggest most critically acclaimed rapper currently alive. I think the biggest problem with the acts given their ages, is if theyre still able to perform to the level they used to.

Who would you have liked to see headline?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #21 on: March 5, 2022, 03:51:14 pm
Unless she's doing Thursday, Diana's in the Sunday afternoon spot. And she hasn't put out anything relevant for four decades. And Kendrick might be critically acclaimed, he isn't anywhere near the biggest rapper alive, he's maybe top ten.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #22 on: March 5, 2022, 07:45:43 pm
Unless she's doing Thursday, Diana's in the Sunday afternoon spot. And she hasn't put out anything relevant for four decades. And Kendrick might be critically acclaimed, he isn't anywhere near the biggest rapper alive, he's maybe top ten.

She is.

The main stages don't open until Friday.

Re main stage headliners, I may watch Billie Eilish, dependent on what else is on. Bit worried how she'll do on the Pyramid, she was great on the Other Stage in 2019, but Stormzy put on a great show on the other stage in 2018 and then tried to be too clever on the Pyramid in 2019 and was no where near as good.

Really should have Pet Shop Boys as Saturday night headliner. They put on a spectacular show.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #23 on: March 6, 2022, 11:13:47 am
In recent years the Sunday afternoon 'legend' slot has constantly been the biggest crowd of the weekend.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #24 on: March 7, 2022, 11:54:17 am
So the Pet Shop Boys are headlining the Other Stage, presumably/hopefully Saturday.

The oldies (in mind) can go to the Pyramid and Paul can sing them to sleep, while the party people can get revved up for the night by a proper exciting set on the Other Stage. 
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #25 on: March 7, 2022, 03:58:15 pm
Unless she's doing Thursday, Diana's in the Sunday afternoon spot. And she hasn't put out anything relevant for four decades. And Kendrick might be critically acclaimed, he isn't anywhere near the biggest rapper alive, he's maybe top ten.

He is easily in top ten according to sales, and out of the top 10 he has easily also been the most critically acclaimed since his first album. Which is what I meant in recent years he has the balance of critical acclaim and steams sales more than any other rapper without fail.

Diana Ross can live off her work from the 60s- early 90s alone, actually I'm pretty sure she does, what artists from her era are still making relevant music to the current generation?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #26 on: March 7, 2022, 05:29:58 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March  7, 2022, 03:58:15 pm

Diana Ross can live off her work from the 60s- early 90s alone, actually I'm pretty sure she does, what artists from her era are still making relevant music to the current generation?
Showaddywaddy and Cliff Richard
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #27 on: March 7, 2022, 11:12:11 pm
Wait, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are two of the headliners?! Bloodyhell. Could name one song from either at a push.

McCartney will absolutely kill it. Can't wait.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #28 on: March 8, 2022, 11:32:58 am
Diana Ross can live off her work from the 60s- early 90s alone, actually I'm pretty sure she does, what artists from her era are still making relevant music to the current generation?
Pretty much my point. The 'oldies slot' is part of what makes the festival middle aged and predictable these days, but the definition of that slot has also moved along quite a lot.

The first such performance is generally regarded as Johnny Cash in 1994, he was just under 40 years into his career and had just released a brilliant new album with one of the biggest producers in the world. Diana Ross will be 60 years into her career having not released anything of note for over 35 years, since Chain Reaction (of note because it was a number one, not because it was any good). You can't see the difference? The equivalent of Johnny Cash today would be someone like the Pet Shop Boys or maybe the Pixies. The 1994 equivalent of Diana Ross would have been someone like Nat King Cole or Doris Day.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #29 on: March 8, 2022, 12:47:59 pm
Pretty much my point. The 'oldies slot' is part of what makes the festival middle aged and predictable these days, but the definition of that slot has also moved along quite a lot.

I wonder if people with this opinion actually go to the festival.

Yes some areas are a bit middle aged and predictable, but there are over a 100 stages with loads going on that is neither middle aged or predictable.

Glastonbury is effectively about 8 festivals lumped together and you can have more or less whatever experience you want.

In a way it's good that the pyramid stage may be a bit middle aged and predictable (although Billy Eilish may have something to say about that), as it keeps the boring oldies in one place and not in the way of those who actually want to party as opposed to fulfilling one of their "bucket list".

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #30 on: March 8, 2022, 02:31:31 pm
I went a few times when I was younger, every music fan I know prioritises Primavera now because it's still mostly about the music and it's still possible to get tickets with your mates.

The Pyramid stage wasn't great most of the years I went, but at least they mostly tried to get performers who were at or near their peak rather than filling it with legacy acts. Glastonbury headliners now feel like a cultural designation rather than a comment on who's musically vital right now, like the musical equivalent of an MBE. That's why I said I'd have liked Fender to be the third headliner along with Lemar and Eilish, it would have felt fresh.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #31 on: March 8, 2022, 04:01:50 pm
filling it with legacy acts.

Only 1 out of the 3 headliners is a legacy act. And not just any old legacy act, an actual live Beatle!

The Sunday afternoon slots the past couple of festivals were peaks for me (Barry Gibb and Kylie), just proper legends I wouldn't get an opportunity to see otherwise, and some of the best crowds, all ages. I really don't understand the complaints. Primavera does look boss though!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #32 on: March 8, 2022, 04:22:14 pm
Glastonbury is not just about the Pyramid, although the press and media would have you think so.

There are 100's of contemporary acts on over the weekend.

I'm quite happy for the crowds with no imagination to flock to the Pyramid with their camping chairs and crates of crap lager.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:49:38 pm
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
I feel like people who go on about the headliners have never been before. I've been to 4 now and I've never seen a headliner but hopefully this time I'll see two (Paul and Kendrick).

Wait until the full lineup is announced still 100s more acts to come.

Good luck to anyone trying in the sale!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #35 on: Today at 08:59:30 am
Good to see Amyl & the Sniffers on there
