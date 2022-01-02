Diana Ross can live off her work from the 60s- early 90s alone, actually I'm pretty sure she does, what artists from her era are still making relevant music to the current generation?

Pretty much my point. The 'oldies slot' is part of what makes the festival middle aged and predictable these days, but the definition of that slot has also moved along quite a lot.The first such performance is generally regarded as Johnny Cash in 1994, he was just under 40 years into his career and had just released a brilliant new album with one of the biggest producers in the world. Diana Ross will be 60 years into her career having not released anything of note for over 35 years, since Chain Reaction (of note because it was a number one, not because it was any good). You can't see the difference? The equivalent of Johnny Cash today would be someone like the Pet Shop Boys or maybe the Pixies. The 1994 equivalent of Diana Ross would have been someone like Nat King Cole or Doris Day.