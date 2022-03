How on Earth is Akeem still in it? He's been a deer in the headlights all the way through.



I'm not convinced he's an actual candidate, I think he was part of the crew or something and he stood in the wrong place, and now he's too embarassed to tell anyone.



Can only think he’s some technological whiz kid with a great business plan. He does seem a bit awkward. Then again, shouldn’t always be (but often is) all about who the best sales person is.