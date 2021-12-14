« previous next »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #440 on: December 14, 2021, 10:00:34 pm »
If wed done overs wed be quids in tonight
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #441 on: December 14, 2021, 10:10:18 pm »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #442 on: December 14, 2021, 10:11:45 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 14, 2021, 09:58:29 pm
Maybe add in a without Craig option for those who want to put a third one on
🤣 Good shout! 🤪🤣
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #443 on: December 14, 2021, 10:27:33 pm »
I'll just point out that if Chelsea win I'm 6/6 over my last 3 attempts. ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #444 on: December 14, 2021, 10:31:24 pm »
Think we should just stick to weekend games ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm »
XabiArt
Chelsea V Everton <-- Thurs 7.45pm - CHELSEA WIN
Mainz V Hertha <-- Tues 7.30pm - MAINZ WIN - CORRECT

Bradders
Burnley V Watford <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW
Leverkusen V Hoffenheim <--Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - Currently 2-2

Barney "not half a million richer" lfc*
Arsenal V West Ham <-- Weds 8pm - DRAW - Currently 1-0
Union Berlin V SC Freiburg <-- Weds 7.30pm - FREIBURG WIN - Currently 0-0

The G
Norwich V Aston Villa <-- Tues 7.45pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Stuttgart V Bayern <-- Tues 5.30pm - BAYERN WIN - CORRECT

Nayia
Crystal Palace V Southampton <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - Currently 2-2
Monchengladbach V Frankfurt <-- Weds 5.30pm - DRAW - INCORRECT

Baubles
Brighton V Wolves <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - Currently 0-1
Dortmund V Furth <-- Weds 7.30pm - DORTMUND WIN - Currently 1-0

Red Star
Man City V Leeds <-- Tues 8pm - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Wolfsburg V Koln <-- Tues 7.30pm - WOLFSBURG WIN - INCORRECT

Craig
Liverpool V Newcastle <-- Thurs 8pm - LIVERPOOL WIN
Arminia V VfL Bochum <-- Tues 7.30pm - BOCHUM WIN - INCORRECT
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 08:51:47 pm »
A lot of red  ::)
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:33:37 pm »
Pretty close with this one
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
Hope we ain't peaked to early.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Last weekend was unprecedented to get 15/16 correct!
I hope I'm wrong but can't see that happening again!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Last weekend was unprecedented to get 15/16 correct!
I hope I'm wrong but can't see that happening again!
Yeah. We will get 16!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:46:36 am »
XabiArt
Chelsea V Everton <-- Thurs 7.45pm - CHELSEA WIN
Mainz V Hertha <-- Tues 7.30pm - MAINZ WIN - CORRECT

Bradders
Burnley V Watford <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - PP
Leverkusen V Hoffenheim <--Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - CORRECT

Barney "not half a million richer" lfc*
Arsenal V West Ham <-- Weds 8pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Union Berlin V SC Freiburg <-- Weds 7.30pm - FREIBURG WIN - INCORRECT

The G
Norwich V Aston Villa <-- Tues 7.45pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Stuttgart V Bayern <-- Tues 5.30pm - BAYERN WIN - CORRECT

Nayia
Crystal Palace V Southampton <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - CORRECT
Monchengladbach V Frankfurt <-- Weds 5.30pm - DRAW - INCORRECT

Baubles
Brighton V Wolves <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Dortmund V Furth <-- Weds 7.30pm - DORTMUND WIN - CORRECT

Red Star
Man City V Leeds <-- Tues 8pm - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Wolfsburg V Koln <-- Tues 7.30pm - WOLFSBURG WIN - INCORRECT

Craig
Liverpool V Newcastle <-- Thurs 8pm - LIVERPOOL WIN
Arminia V VfL Bochum <-- Tues 7.30pm - BOCHUM WIN - INCORRECT
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:47:42 am »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 11:46:36 am
XabiArt
Chelsea V Everton <-- Thurs 7.45pm - CHELSEA WIN
Mainz V Hertha <-- Tues 7.30pm - MAINZ WIN - CORRECT

Bradders
Burnley V Watford <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - PP
Leverkusen V Hoffenheim <--Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - CORRECT

Barney "not half a million richer" lfc*
Arsenal V West Ham <-- Weds 8pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Union Berlin V SC Freiburg <-- Weds 7.30pm - FREIBURG WIN - INCORRECT

The G
Norwich V Aston Villa <-- Tues 7.45pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Stuttgart V Bayern <-- Tues 5.30pm - BAYERN WIN - CORRECT

Nayia
Crystal Palace V Southampton <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - CORRECT
Monchengladbach V Frankfurt <-- Weds 5.30pm - DRAW - INCORRECT

Baubles
Brighton V Wolves <-- Weds 7.30pm - DRAW - INCORRECT
Dortmund V Furth <-- Weds 7.30pm - DORTMUND WIN - CORRECT

Red Star
Man City V Leeds <-- Tues 8pm - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Wolfsburg V Koln <-- Tues 7.30pm - WOLFSBURG WIN - INCORRECT

Craig
Liverpool V Newcastle <-- Thurs 8pm - LIVERPOOL WIN
Arminia V VfL Bochum <-- Tues 7.30pm - BOCHUM WIN - INCORRECT
Bloody hell Barney ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #454 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 11:47:42 am
Bloody hell Barney ;D

I was going to go with Arsenal win and Union draw to be honest  ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm »
Hopefully there's no more postponements over the weekend
I'm in for the weekend  :wave  :)
