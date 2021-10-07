« previous next »
Filming in Liverpool

Filming in Liverpool
October 7, 2021, 09:51:07 pm
Anyone know what was being filmed in Garston this evening?
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #1 on: October 8, 2021, 07:27:30 am
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #2 on: October 8, 2021, 07:51:01 am
That will be Garstonites new reality show I think.
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #3 on: October 8, 2021, 07:56:09 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  8, 2021, 07:51:01 am
That will be Garstonites new reality show I think.
At home with Brian And Laquanda
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #4 on: October 18, 2021, 04:52:07 pm
Recognise anywhere..?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_8xDtjlR3ek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_8xDtjlR3ek</a>

https://youtu.be/_8xDtjlR3ek

One location identified thro smellyvision..

https://youtu.be/cPc7qlC1RBU
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #5 on: October 18, 2021, 07:05:37 pm
Quote from: Medellin on October 18, 2021, 04:52:07 pm
Recognise anywhere..?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_8xDtjlR3ek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_8xDtjlR3ek</a>

https://youtu.be/_8xDtjlR3ek

One location identified thro smellyvision..

https://youtu.be/cPc7qlC1RBU

The cracking shot of the clock on the Liver Buildings looking back towards town could easily pass for New York
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #6 on: October 18, 2021, 08:03:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October 18, 2021, 07:05:37 pm
The cracking shot of the clock on the Liver Buildings looking back towards town could easily pass for New York

They clearly matted in a more American-esque background for the Liver Building. What they did with St George's Hall is fascinating - basically doubled it up and put a huge dome in between the two buildings.  Looks like they grafted in the old Custom's House. :)
Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #7 on: October 18, 2021, 08:13:30 pm
^^^ Re my comment above, I took Rob's advice and got myself a Photobox album. Dunno what it's privacy setting is, but I took some screencaps from the trailer to illustrate what I was saying. :)



Re: Filming in Liverpool
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:55:33 pm
Saw Samuel L Jackson in Gustos last night. Something being filmed in town?
