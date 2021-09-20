Just received this in email:

Dear Supporter,



We hope you are looking forward to the FC Porto vs Liverpool FC fixture on Tuesday 28th September 2021 at the Estádio do Dragão Stadium.



Unfortunately, despite the club making every effort, we have ONLY just received the tickets from FC Porto and have therefore had to implement a ticket collection process for ALL supporters, including those of you that selected to have your tickets posted.

Refunds will be issued for any special delivery charges applied.



Ticket Collection for this fixture is not our preferred option, but we need to ensure that all supporters can obtain their ticket to attend the fixture.



There are two collection options available:



1. Collect from the Ticket Office, Anfield before 3pm Saturday 25 September. Any tickets not collected by this point will be taken to Porto for collection there.



2. Collect from a location in Porto on the day of the game.

Full ticket collection point details will be emailed on Monday 27 September to all supporters that are not able to collect their ticket from Anfield.



Supporters must bring photographic ID when collecting tickets.



Travelling Information



To make sure you are up to date with all of the information you should be aware of prior to travelling to Porto and attending the game, please click here.



This includes:

Entry requirements upon access to the stadium e.g., Covid19 checks, proof of identity, temperature checks etc.

Security checks

Stadium access/facilities

Travel guidance ahead of travelling to Portugal



Liverpool FC cannot be held responsible for refused entry either into Portugal or into the stadium.



If you need any further advice or support, please contact us via email, selecting the drop down box of Porto Away.



Please ensure that all supporters within your booking, including any supporters travelling using your ticket are fully aware of the contents of this email.



Thank you for your continued support.



Liverpool Football Club

