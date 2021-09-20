« previous next »
Author Topic: Porto Away Ticket Details  (Read 2543 times)

Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #40 on: September 20, 2021, 01:07:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 20, 2021, 12:24:10 pm
Surely no chance of that - would be chaotic




Quote from: ABJ on September 20, 2021, 12:27:28 pm
Imagine actually attending all 12 and then not getting a ticket for the potential final.

As I've said above, just my opinion.

Lots can change as we all know.

Things may improve (or go worse) by the time the last 16 in February, should we make it, comes around. Or indeed we draw an English team

So there's a chance credits from 19/20 may be used for last 16 then the last 16 tie credit used moving forward.

If there's no away credits before the final, then they could use 19/20 credits home and aways for the final, or 18/19 run
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #41 on: September 20, 2021, 02:45:57 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 20, 2021, 12:27:28 pm
Imagine actually attending all 12 and then not getting a ticket for the potential final.

I think they will move to use this seasons aways as travel eases or if they are PL teams, but if that doesn't happen I guess what is fairer? A ballot for people who have all home games or using a previous season? (I speak as someone who has CL away credits)
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #42 on: September 20, 2021, 04:24:09 pm »
Just noticed that the game doesnt show in the credit history at all - as opposed to it showing but not counting for anything.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #43 on: September 20, 2021, 06:25:36 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on September 19, 2021, 04:05:28 pm
Right then - anyone got an EASY guide for me to follow as to what to do with all the restrictions.

I'm double jabbed.
I think that's enough to fly out to Porto. I probably need to prove this - how do I do that? (Edit: I've got the NHS covid app and downloaded the certificate and also printed a copy. Presume this is all correct)
I think I can then get into Porto without doing anything else. (Planning on the day trip).
I think I can fly back without doing anything, but have to take a test once back. I don't know anything about this.

Is that all for Porto? (And take a mask).
Edit: Apparently I need to fill in a locator card. But presume I need flight details before I can do this. It asks for seat number as well?
Edit: Have I got to have a test before as well?

The way I read the rules is you would still need a PCR TEST that covers you for 72 hours so take on the Monday gets you into Portugal , and then will cover you for the return back into the U.K. which is required. Also need to have a day 2 test on your return. So its two tests required not one
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #44 on: September 20, 2021, 07:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on September 20, 2021, 11:26:56 am
Will deffo drop, doesn't even count for this year never mind next year

I meant Id be surprised if it doesnt drop to members
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:23:23 am »
porto not showing for sales, is it just me or others not got yet ?
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 am »
Doesn't look like the system has put the up!
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:27:09 am »
Now up
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 am »
cheers sorted now, just hope the tickets arrive in time - YNWA !
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:51:46 am »
Not showing the porto away ?
Does that mean theyve all gone :( 
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 am »
Quote from: liverpoolsnumber9 on Yesterday at 09:51:46 am
Not showing the porto away ?
Does that mean theyve all gone :( 

There's loads left have you got 3 aways from last season?
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 am »
Does it only show the game if you are eligible ?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:58:07 am »
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 09:57:09 am
Does it only show the game if you are eligible ?

Yes
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 am »
Perfect - eligible tomorrow is there loads left ?
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:12:30 am »
Just checked went to Saltsberg on my mates ticket 🙃  hopefully tomorrow then ..🤞
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 09:58:59 am
Perfect - eligible tomorrow is there loads left ?

Well there's never going to be loads left out of a 1251 allocation

Would guess between 3 and 400
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 am »
Thank you
Much appreciated
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 09:53:35 am
There's loads left have you got 3 aways from last season?

Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 09:58:59 am
Perfect - eligible tomorrow is there loads left ?

Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
Well there's never going to be loads left out of a 1251 allocation


Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 11:51:12 am
Thank you
Much appreciated

Enjoyed this bit of lunchtime reading 😂😂
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm »
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on September 20, 2021, 06:25:36 pm
The way I read the rules is you would still need a PCR TEST that covers you for 72 hours so take on the Monday gets you into Portugal , and then will cover you for the return back into the U.K. which is required. Also need to have a day 2 test on your return. So its two tests required not one

Yes, as it stands, you still need to take a PCR test (at least its the cheaper one) and return within 72 hours for it to count - That was a factor for the drive to Stansted, get tested 6.45pm Sunday night, travelodge and fly back 6.20pm Wednesday, less than 72 hours. Still around £75 for the 2 tests but it saves the 3rd test !!!!, Seems easier for Madrid, double jabbed is enough to get there as it stands....though who knows
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 05:14:29 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Yes, as it stands, you still need to take a PCR test (at least its the cheaper one) and return within 72 hours for it to count - That was a factor for the drive to Stansted, get tested 6.45pm Sunday night, travelodge and fly back 6.20pm Wednesday, less than 72 hours. Still around £75 for the 2 tests but it saves the 3rd test !!!!, Seems easier for Madrid, double jabbed is enough to get there as it stands....though who knows

No guarantee of any fans for Madrid. Porto didn't get any
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 04:31:20 pm
Yes, as it stands, you still need to take a PCR test (at least its the cheaper one) and return within 72 hours for it to count - That was a factor for the drive to Stansted, get tested 6.45pm Sunday night, travelodge and fly back 6.20pm Wednesday, less than 72 hours. Still around £75 for the 2 tests but it saves the 3rd test !!!!, Seems easier for Madrid, double jabbed is enough to get there as it stands....though who knows
If double vaccinated, Portugal will let you in with an Antigen test (£35) taken within 48 hours and England within 72, so I'm having that at the airport a couple of hours before flying out Monday morning (results within 30 minutes) and using to return. Just need to book my day two PCR now, but found one for £40.
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 05:14:29 pm
No guarantee of any fans for Madrid. Porto didn't get any

Madrid's a great city and going anyway. Hopefully we get some if not, well Tapas bar it is then !
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:31:54 am »
Daft question, anyone's special delivery turned up yet with Porto tickets ?
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm »
waiting on DHL myself so hopefully get the texto soon for delivery date, normally takes 2 days max from when they are sent from anfield !
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:14:49 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Today at 11:31:54 am
Daft question, anyone's special delivery turned up yet with Porto tickets ?

They haven't even got the tickets yet

Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Just received this in email:
Dear Supporter,
     
We hope you are looking forward to the FC Porto vs Liverpool FC fixture on Tuesday 28th September 2021 at the Estádio do Dragão Stadium.
     
Unfortunately, despite the club making every effort, we have ONLY just received the tickets from FC Porto and have therefore had to implement a ticket collection process for ALL supporters, including those of you that selected to have your tickets posted.
Refunds will be issued for any special delivery charges applied.
     
Ticket Collection for this fixture is not our preferred option, but we need to ensure that all supporters can obtain their ticket to attend the fixture.
     
There are two collection options available:
     
1. Collect from the Ticket Office, Anfield before 3pm Saturday 25 September.  Any tickets not collected by this point will be taken to Porto for collection there.
     
2. Collect from a location in Porto on the day of the game.
Full ticket collection point details will be emailed on Monday 27 September to all supporters that are not able to collect their ticket from Anfield. 
     
Supporters must bring photographic ID when collecting tickets. 

Travelling Information
   
To make sure you are up to date with all of the information you should be aware of prior to travelling to Porto and attending the game, please click here.
   
This includes:
Entry requirements upon access to the stadium e.g., Covid19 checks, proof of identity, temperature checks etc.
Security checks
Stadium access/facilities
Travel guidance ahead of travelling to Portugal
         
Liverpool FC cannot be held responsible for refused entry either into Portugal or into the stadium.
 
If you need any further advice or support, please contact us via email, selecting the drop down box of Porto Away.
 
Please ensure that all supporters within your booking, including any supporters travelling using your ticket are fully aware of the contents of this email.
 
Thank you for your continued support.
 
Liverpool Football Club
     
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:21:32 pm »
Anyone know if tickets will be available for collection from Anfield tomorrow? - even though they've now got them it wouldn't surprise me if it didn't take them 2 days to sort out collection details.
Can't be arsed with the bother of collecting them over there , although we did that last time and it was ok to be honest
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:48:31 pm »
Who can pick it up from anfield? The name on the ticket or the lead booker?

Mate on mine cant make it to the ground and doesnt really want to leave it till out there so Id go if I can get it
Re: Porto Away Ticket Details
« Reply #68 on: Today at 06:55:38 pm »
Is the nhs app ok to get you inside the stadium i know its not accepted to get into portugal but will the stadium let you in by showing that?
