Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup third-round tie with Norwich City on Tuesday September 21.The match at Carrow Road will kick-off at 7.45 BST.The club have received a total allocation of 2,669 tickets for this all-ticket fixture and supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable.Ticket pricesAdult - £15Over 65 and U21- £10Under 18 - £1Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.Hospitality membersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Disabled supportersWe have received 13 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets; ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available, and concessions apply.Click here for full details.Ticket salesThe below sales will take place ONLINE only and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2016-17 seasons:MK Dons (2019-20)Leicester City (2017-18)Burton Albion (2016-17)Derby County (2016-17)Southampton (2016-17)Five games: from 1pm on Friday September 10Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Sales will then take place subject to availability on a first come, first served basis until sold out.Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Four or more games: from 11am on Monday September 13Three or more games: from 1pm on Monday September 13Should tickets remain following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will provide further sales updates here.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away. To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.