Author Topic: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details  (Read 573 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,307
  • Internet terrorist
Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« on: Yesterday at 03:49:45 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup third-round tie with Norwich City on Tuesday September 21.

The match at Carrow Road will kick-off at 7.45 BST.

The club have received a total allocation of 2,669 tickets for this all-ticket fixture and supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable.

Ticket prices

Adult - £15
Over 65 and U21- £10
Under 18 - £1
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.   

Hospitality members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Disabled supporters

We have received 13 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets; ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available, and concessions apply.

Click here for full details.

Ticket sales

The below sales will take place ONLINE only and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2016-17 seasons:

MK Dons (2019-20)
Leicester City (2017-18)
Burton Albion (2016-17)
Derby County (2016-17)
Southampton (2016-17)
Five games: from 1pm on  Friday September 10

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket and can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Sales will then take place subject to availability on a first come, first served basis until sold out.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Four or more games: from 11am on Monday September 13

Three or more games: from 1pm on Monday September 13

Should tickets remain following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will provide further sales updates here.   

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away. To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/442787-norwich-city-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-ticket-details
Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:15 pm »
Please go down to all members
Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,429
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm »
The Club could just look on here and get the selling details from us.

We had those details up a few days ago.
Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:13:50 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 03:59:15 pm
Please go down to all members

As mentioned in the other board as long as loads of idiots dont buy up 100s £1 tickets for a potential away credit for later on in the competition. Id be shocked if this dont reach all members the way tickets are going this season.
Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:15:52 pm »
Was confident with just MK but I'm not sure now, the club do have Tuesday sale dates listed in the collection dates so I presume they think it'll drop, flying on Tuesday morning though  :butt
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:22:32 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 03:59:15 pm
Please go down to all members
Seconded
Offline adamc_5*

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 897
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:17:12 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:15:52 pm
Was confident with just MK but I'm not sure now, the club do have Tuesday sale dates listed in the collection dates so I presume they think it'll drop, flying on Tuesday morning though  :butt

It will mate - or at least I hope it will as Im in the same boat as you
Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,817
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:18 am »
Quote from: adamc_5* on Yesterday at 10:17:12 pm
It will mate - or at least I hope it will as Im in the same boat as you
based on Norwich league game and Leeds if should plus the demand shouldn't be the same, I'll be worried until I've ticket in hand haha
Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,605
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:35:11 am »
It will 100000% go down to members

They're just rightfully letting those with high loyalty buy first, to be on the safe side so they can't miss out
Online Buck Pete

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:38:14 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm
The Club could just look on here and get the selling details from us.

We had those details up a few days ago.

Said it before and I'll say it again

RAWK has been a life saver for me in terms of ticket sales and Ballots etc

Bravo to all concerned :wave
Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Norwich away (League Cup) selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:53:00 am »
Got a couple spares already, but hopefully it drops to 1+ so we can sort out some others.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
