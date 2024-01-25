« previous next »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #200 on: January 25, 2024, 07:43:06 pm »
Gets worse.

More than a dozen sub-postmasters and postmistresses who were victims of armed robberies were told to pay back the stolen money, the BBC has heard.

One said the Post Office wanted him to pay back £2,000 that robbers had stolen, after it spent five years refusing to upgrade his security.

BBC Newsnight knows of 15 others who experienced similar treatment, six of whom have spoken directly about it.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68086588
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #201 on: January 26, 2024, 10:18:33 am »
The cover up gets worse and worse. The PO sacked the 3rd party reviewers brought in to check the Horizon system after they found problems;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68079300
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #202 on: January 26, 2024, 11:33:53 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 26, 2024, 10:18:33 am
The cover up gets worse and worse. The PO sacked the 3rd party reviewers brought in to check the Horizon system after they found problems;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68079300
When are senior personnel from the PO and Fujitsu going to be charged with fraud, perjury and perverting the course of justice?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #203 on: January 26, 2024, 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 26, 2024, 11:33:53 am
When are senior personnel from the PO and Fujitsu going to be charged with fraud, perjury and perverting the course of justice?

Never.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #204 on: February 9, 2024, 04:38:26 pm »
Possible change in method to exonerate the sub-postmasters.

Ministers discuss alternative plan to exonerate Post Office Horizon victims

Exclusive: Meetings held about proposal by judiciary for courts to overturn convictions despite plan for bill to clear victims

Quote
Ministers have held talks about an alternative to Rishi Sunaks plan to exonerate those wrongfully convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal.

No 10 insisted it was pressing ahead with the bill announced last month, which would immediately quash the convictions of hundreds of post office operators.

But this week the justice secretary, Alex Chalk, and business minister, Kevin Hollinrake, held discussions about an alternative put forward by the judiciary, under which the courts would overturn wrongful convictions, a process likely to take much longer.

Some senior lawyers have expressed concerns that quashing convictions by statute sets a dangerous precedent by allowing parliament and politicians to overturn the decisions of courts. Critics also say it lumps together innocent and guilty.

At least three MPs and one peer were briefed by ministers about the details of the alternative option. A fourth MP was told by a senior minister that the government was examining a new approach.

The alternative plan would bundle together wrongful convictions and overturn them through the court system, according to four people briefed on the details. They all said the new plan would require some more limited legislation.

The fact that the judiciary has proposed an alternative demonstrates the concern among its members.

But Downing Street said the alternative route would not deliver swift justice to post office operators. A government spokesperson said: The prime minister was clear  we will introduce primary legislation that will exonerate those impacted by the historic Horizon scandal.

A different government spokesperson said: Ministers are absolutely committed to introducing new primary legislation to make sure that those prosecuted by the Post Office are swiftly exonerated.

Government sources insisted that all ministers, including Chalk and Hollinrake, were proceeding with the original bill as announced. One source said: Stakeholders put forward an alternative of how they felt this could go through the courts. It was appropriate that this was discussed but it was never a viable option for ministers. We have always been very clear that the only way forward is blanket exoneration for Post Office cases.

Under longstanding convention, members of the judiciary do not comment on government legislation. However, the lady chief justice, Dame Sue Carr, has implied that the judiciary is concerned about the proposals. Asked at a press conference on 6 February for her view on clearing people by statute rather than through the courts, Carr said it is for the courts to make judicial decisions.

Carr said she was waiting to see the published legislation but warned: I hope youve seen enough of me already to know that if I have to speak out, I will  It is for the courts to make judicial decisions. These are court-ordered convictions, and if there comes a point in time when the rule of law has to be confronted in this context, then I will confront it.

She told the justice select committee on 16 January that any suggestion the courts couldnt cope with the number of convictions that needed to be overturned is simply not factually correct and that any suggestion the judiciary has given the proposed legislation the green light is simply not true.

Sunak announced at prime ministers questions on 10 January that ministers would introduce an emergency bill to clear the names of hundreds of people wrongly convicted in the Post Office scandal.

He announced the plan at a time when there was heavy pressure on the government to act after media reports and an ITV drama increased public awareness of the scandal.

The nature of the bill is unprecedented but ministers have argued it is the right approach to quickly redress one of the biggest miscarriages of justice the UK has seen.

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted hundreds of post office operators after a faulty computer system, Horizon, made it look as if money was missing. Some went to prison after convictions for false accounting and theft, while many were financially ruined. There have been more than 900 convictions linked to the scandal over 16 years, with only about 100 overturned so far.

The attorney generals office refused to comment on what legal advice it had received about the governments proposed legislation.

David Davis, the former cabinet minister who has been campaigning on this issue, told the Sunday Telegraph last month that instead of doing it by statute the government should bring a handful of former supreme court judges out of retirement to exonerate all wrongly convicted post office operators within three months.

Davis urged ministers not to abandon due process and said: A failure to follow proper processes is what has got us into this situation.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/feb/09/ministers-discuss-alternative-plan-to-exonerate-post-office-horizon-victims
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #205 on: February 9, 2024, 08:19:29 pm »
That's the concern I raised last month and it's one I still hold. It is for the courts to overturn unsafe convictions, not parliament
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #206 on: February 9, 2024, 08:32:52 pm »
Yeah. And said legislation would not only overturn the convictions of the innocent, but it would also overturn the convictions of the small number of individuals who did actually defraud or steal from the PO. Further, it would also entitle the properly guilty to the same compensation as the innocent. That's the problem with this approach - it does not actually determine guilt or innocence. That strikes me as a bit bonkers.

What does the group who represents the Postmasters have to say about the use of a Parliamentary act to find them innocent? Does anyone here know?
Offline TSC

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #207 on: February 9, 2024, 10:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on February  9, 2024, 08:19:29 pm
That's the concern I raised last month and it's one I still hold. It is for the courts to overturn unsafe convictions, not parliament

That will likely push the process into the long grass for Labour to pick up, if indeed it wins the next GE.  While it may be the best approach legally, more of the victims may die while this already elongated process rumbles on.
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2024, 08:32:52 pm
Yeah. And said legislation would not only overturn the convictions of the innocent, but it would also overturn the convictions of the small number of individuals who did actually defraud or steal from the PO. Further, it would also entitle the properly guilty to the same compensation as the innocent. That's the problem with this approach - it does not actually determine guilt or innocence. That strikes me as a bit bonkers.

What does the group who represents the Postmasters have to say about the use of a Parliamentary act to find them innocent? Does anyone here know?

You have pulled these "guilty" postmasters out of your arse.


Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 02:35:35 pm
You have pulled these "guilty" postmasters out of your arse.
No. I don't believe so. This was discussed a few pages back.
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on January 12, 2024, 12:46:39 pm
Don't worry about the precedent as a) it's been well accepted that parliament can do this for a long time, and b)  it has happened quite a few times before (I'd say just under half of all finance acts for the last 20 years have some bit of retrospective legislation to overturn a decision of the tax courts).

This nothing new and has no precedent value

The real calculus here is whether it is worth the few guilty people being exonerated as a trade off for the innocent having their innocence recognized in a timely manner
FYI @CowboyKangaroo is a solicitor.
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:58:38 pm »
I think kangaroo was making a rhetorical point, obviously you don't postpone exonerating 99 innocent people in order to sift out 1 guilty person unless you are a complete nutter.



And If you think im wrong,  please estimate what percentage of the postmasters are guilty -  and show your evidence and working. 

Because its 0% until proved otherwise.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 02:58:38 pm
I think kangaroo was making a rhetorical point, obviously you don't postpone exonerating 99 innocent people in order to sift out 1 guilty person unless you are a complete nutter.

And If you think im wrong,  please estimate what percentage of the postmasters are guilty -  and show your evidence and working. 

Because its 0% until proved otherwise.
I was as specific as I cared to be in my original post:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2024, 08:32:52 pm
Yeah. And said legislation would not only overturn the convictions of the innocent, but it would also overturn the convictions of the small number of individuals who did actually defraud or steal from the PO. Further, it would also entitle the properly guilty to the same compensation as the innocent. That's the problem with this approach - it does not actually determine guilt or innocence. That strikes me as a bit bonkers.

What does the group who represents the Postmasters have to say about the use of a Parliamentary act to find them innocent? Does anyone here know?
But the (even greater) problem is that the legislation would then also entitle the properly guilty to similar compensation payments as those who were maliciously prosecuted by the PO.
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Like I said, you've imagined these guilty postmasters.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 03:16:39 pm
Like I said, you've imagined these guilty postmasters.
You'll have explain why you presume all the postmasters prosecuted for theft and/or fraud are innocent. Your position defies logic.

https://rozenberg.substack.com/p/innocent-postmasters-to-be-cleared
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:06:31 pm »
All Horizon evidence is bogus : the pre-horizon prosecution rate was a tenth the post horizon rate.   

Surely the legislation can be crafted to differentiate between horizon and non-horizon evidence? 





Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »

Of the cases heard by the Court of Appeal, I am aware of 7* convictions being upheld (of approximately 140). The figure the post office gives is around 50, but this duplicitous as includes cases not referred (usually due a death of a claimant with no party to advance the claim) and cases where the theft conviction was overturned but subsequent consequential criminality was upheld.

If you remain in doubt, I can provide the names and the case references later. (Also, those cases assume the horizon data to be worthless - these convictions remain because after examination they were determined to be convicted on non-horizon evidence)

*A non-scientific methodology was carried out by reading the cases which cite Hamilton v PO (the criminal test case overturning the first conviction. The figure might be slightly higher but not meaningfully
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 04:06:31 pm
All Horizon evidence is bogus : the pre-horizon prosecution rate was a tenth the post horizon rate.   

Surely the legislation can be crafted to differentiate between horizon and non-horizon evidence?

Sadly no. The process for working out which is which, is the process happening right now. And 140 cases in 2 years is the court being quick. The remaining 550 will take another few years. You either get it done right, which is painfully slow for the innocent, or you likely exonerate a few guilty folk by taking the quick option (legislation)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #217 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 04:06:31 pm
All Horizon evidence is bogus : the pre-horizon prosecution rate was a tenth the post horizon rate.   

Surely the legislation can be crafted to differentiate between horizon and non-horizon evidence?
Evidently, you failed to read the content at the linked page I provided. It is not possible to differentiate between the guilty and innocent if there is no retrial. The advantage of an Act is speed, simplicity, and it being relatively cheap. The disadvantages are that guilty parties will be exonerated and compensated too.
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #218 on: Today at 04:43:46 pm »
All Horizon evidence is bogus therefore all people convicted on Horizon evidence alone are innocent. Why is a retrial needed for those cases?
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #219 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 04:43:46 pm
All Horizon evidence is bogus therefore all people convicted on Horizon evidence alone are innocent. Why is a retrial needed for those cases?

Because of the 700 odd convicted, we don't know which are which without the judicial examination of the matter

When a person is convicted they were not branded with horizon tattoo. It requires complex examination of the evidence presented to determine whether it heavily relied on the horizon data, or whether there was further evidence
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #220 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 04:43:46 pm
All Horizon evidence is bogus therefore all people convicted on Horizon evidence alone are innocent. Why is a retrial needed for those cases?
Again. Did you even bother reading the linked blog (from a solicitor)?

In some cases, there was other evidence completely unrelated to Horizon.
