« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP John C  (Read 738 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,418
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
RIP John C
« on: Yesterday at 04:49:36 pm »
Tom O'Goner

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,469
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:53:54 pm »
Fuck me that title gave me a shock


He did a lot of work for cancer research did Tom
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,085
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:56:22 pm »
Chops, WTF!  :o

Had a shock there mate.  :D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:57:40 pm »
FFS I nearly didn't want to open the thread 😡
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,085
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:59:12 pm »
Also is that Carol Voderman's ma on the right?  :o
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,418
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm »
I've already sent a wreath round to his.




Goodbye L'pools rose. X
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm »
Thought hed taken that England defeat badly. :o
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,800
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:18:50 pm »
Fucking hell! RIP John mate you was always the soundest on here.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,469
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:18:50 pm
Fucking hell! RIP John mate you was always the soundest on here.
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,758
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:27:19 pm »
 ;D


Fuckin mad man.

And I'm about 3 years younger that Tom ye cheeky get.

It is nice to know a few of you good folks would miss me though :)




RIP Tom.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,263
  • JFT96.
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:30:52 pm »
Fucking hell, my heart jumped then when I read the thread title.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
This isn't funny.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:54:13 pm »
Bloody hell, Chopper. You gave me a heart attack with the thread title. 😨
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 pm »
RIP.

Born n bred Bootle head
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:48:33 pm »
RIP.
Never knew the man but spent many a night out laughing listening to him talking about Scousers, way ahead of his time. :(
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,283
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:08:16 pm »
Almost cracked the bubbly open then ya twat!
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:11:36 pm »
If a RAWK mod goes to hell, do they have to spend the rest of eternity moderating the transfer forum?
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,038
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm »
Fucking hell! Chopper you bastard!

Good to know you're not gone JohnC.

Cripes.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,918
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm »
Fucks sakes Chops, shit meself then thinking we'd lost another good one suddenly
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,336
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:11:36 pm
If a RAWK mod goes to hell, do they have to spend the rest of eternity moderating the transfer forum?

I would imagine to become a RAWK mod the scenario you've proposed would have to be heaven. Hell would be that they have to constantly be posting in a forum where they don't have special buttons to ban people or exert their power in other ways.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,088
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm »
Was a teacher at my older brothers school

R.I.P. Mate
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,619
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:24:18 pm »
Chopper should be sentenced to only see the Everton thread from one month hence, to be concerned with all matters blue

... Sorry for harshness, the electric chair is more humble  ;D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,032
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 pm »
Fucking hell that's the kind of stunt I'd expect from Capon.

RIP Tom, you'll be missed.

John'll probably be missed.  Maybe.  Perhaps. Possibly.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm »
You c*nt  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP John C
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
change the thread title, shite joke that
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 