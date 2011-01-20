« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #80 on: Today at 02:05:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:00:45 pm
Is there an official embargo against the lean though?

Like us the Club is waiting for Sami to announce the time.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #81 on: Today at 02:06:15 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:51:35 pm
Where's the visual evidence that he's signed?
Pop round Samie's place...or if you still have that hidden camera... ;)
has gone odd

  a tru-ro...I mean....red!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #82 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm
Welcome Konate, we look forward to seeing you in action.

Now that we have our French contignent established, what other fellow countryman would compliment the team I wonder.
Vinay

  West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #83 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:06:45 pm
Welcome Konate, we look forward to seeing you in action.

Now that we have our French contignent established, what other fellow countryman would compliment the team I wonder.
Italian and Spanish!
Lone Star Red

  Tex
Re: Konate signs
Reply #84 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm
Nice.  8)
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #85 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm
Magz50

Re: Konate signs
Reply #86 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm
Welcome Ibra!!!
I've been a good boy.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Re: Konate signs
Reply #87 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm
Ibra hasn't signed for Liverpool. Liverpool has signed up for Ibra.
SerbianScouser

  Far from world class.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #88 on: Today at 02:24:52 pm
Extremely quick and dominant in the air.

High line is back.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #89 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:43:14 pm
Too much blue in that pic.

Especially with the "No Blue" sign in the background.  Scofflaw.
newterp

Re: Konate signs
Reply #90 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:24:52 pm
Extremely quick and dominant in the air.

High line is back.

as long as the back line isn't high!
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:26:36 pm
He will learn from the best here. Welcome   8)
Rob Dylan

Re: Konate signs
Reply #92 on: Today at 02:26:51 pm
Sangria

  Ally Machoist
Re: Konate signs
Reply #93 on: Today at 02:28:07 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:26:51 pm
Has he come from space?

Hopefully, if we're looking to play a high line and compress the game.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #94 on: Today at 02:36:07 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:26:51 pm
Has he come from space?

Astrokonate.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #95 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm
vvd
gomez
konate
matip
phillips
williams
davies


Has anybody checked on Al?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Konate signs
Reply #96 on: Today at 02:44:42 pm
Bienvenue Ibrahima. YNWA.
newterp

Re: Konate signs
Reply #97 on: Today at 02:45:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:07 pm
Astrokonate.

Astrokonate in the ocean?
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:45:45 pm
Great signing and a good fee. Obviously an extremely talented prospect. Let's hope his injury troubles are behind him and he can hit the ground running.

Have a great feeling already about next season.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #99 on: Today at 02:47:52 pm
Quote from: coct3au on Today at 01:34:36 pm


"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
 - Bill Shankly







 ;D
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Konate signs
Reply #100 on: Today at 02:49:17 pm
Welcome :wave
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Konate signs
Reply #101 on: Today at 02:51:31 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 02:23:27 pm
Ibra hasn't signed for Liverpool. Liverpool has signed up for Ibra.

 :wellin
Red-Soldier

Re: Konate signs
Reply #102 on: Today at 02:55:02 pm
Welcome lad.

Lets hope he turns out more successful than our last Leipzig signing.
chromed

Re: Konate signs
Reply #103 on: Today at 02:57:48 pm
Welcome big lad!

I think he could become an absolute monster next to VVD
Linudden

Re: Konate signs
Reply #104 on: Today at 02:59:29 pm
If defensive Ibra is as good as the attacking Ibra it should be alright  :wave

I wish him good luck. If everything goes alright he could be a massive player for Liverpool.
Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
Re: Konate signs
Reply #105 on: Today at 03:00:01 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 02:08:01 pm
Italian and Spanish!
we could do with a decent Italian player, we havent got a good record there!
