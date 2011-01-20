Is there an official embargo against the lean though?
Where's the visual evidence that he's signed?
Welcome Konate, we look forward to seeing you in action.Now that we have our French contignent established, what other fellow countryman would compliment the team I wonder.
Too much blue in that pic.
Extremely quick and dominant in the air.High line is back.
Has he come from space?
Astrokonate.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Ibra hasn't signed for Liverpool. Liverpool has signed up for Ibra.
Italian and Spanish!
