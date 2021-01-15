« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April  (Read 8274 times)

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,148
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #320 on: Today at 06:20:45 pm »
Terrible match.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #321 on: Today at 06:21:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:20:45 pm
Terrible match.

Even the pundits have said it straight away
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #322 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm »
Its not surprising as Im sure both managers will be happy with that.  Just awful football......
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #323 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
City got a brutal few weeks of games. Just hope they go out in Europe rather than risk fucking up the title. Don't give a shit if they win the domestic cups or not rather than Chelsea and Spurs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #324 on: Today at 06:31:26 pm »
Watching with the sound off.
Just done a piece with Polands No1.
Didnt hear what was said, but deary me we broke his heart a few times judging by the goals they showed.

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #325 on: Today at 06:32:01 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:21:20 pm
Even the pundits have said it straight away

All the games are catching up on teams, as well as no crowds.

Chelsea and City are a bit more insulated than the rest because of the squads they have, but they were still both away in Europe midwek.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #326 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm »
Micah Richards screeching is GBH to the ears
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #327 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
At least the environment gets a break, would have been some plastic there today if fans were allowed.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,018
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #328 on: Today at 06:34:54 pm »
Bore fest
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #329 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 06:32:24 pm
Micah Richards screeching is GBH to the ears
he said he was critical of Tuchel at the start of his reign as he was annoyed that Frank was sacked as he felt he should have been given more time!

Just what you want from your pundits, loyalty to your pals rather than unbiassed analysis
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
De Bruyne crocked
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #331 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
See ya, Kev!
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #332 on: Today at 06:45:30 pm »
Loll Steffen
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,148
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #333 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm »
 Turned it off and put the snooker on. Hope they both get battered in their respective European semis.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,831
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #334 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm »
What has happened to Sterling?

He has been poor for a long time now. Is his England starting spot guaranteed?
Logged
JFT96.

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:46:00 pm »
1-0 Chelsea
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,602
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
Hate when you press the keeper rush button on FIFA. Nightmare.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Turning Chelsea into this, during the season, is a madness.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:47:46 pm »
Steffen letting the American GK fraternity down...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 06:45:42 pm
What has happened to Sterling?

He has been poor for a long time now. Is his England starting spot guaranteed?

He's the epitome of a confidence player. When he's on form he looks top drawer when he's off it he looks hopeless.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:47:46 pm
Steffen letting the American GK fraternity down...

Thankfully Everton didn't test him in the last round.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm »
That Fernandinho with yet another foul and still no card?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,094
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:49:52 pm »
Should've had a second.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,981
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #343 on: Today at 06:49:53 pm »
Should be 2-0
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #344 on: Today at 06:50:24 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 06:47:36 pm
Turning Chelsea into this, during the season, is a madness.

Hardly, they look decent which is exactly what they should be.
Logged

Online Bincey

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 06:48:51 pm
That Fernandinho with yet another foul and still no card?

And another one 2 mins later. Ridiculous.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #346 on: Today at 06:51:46 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:45:34 pm
Turned it off and put the snooker on. Hope they both get battered in their respective European semis.

Don't care who wins this, but hope Chelsea beat them in the CL final if it comes to it (unless our CL qualification rests on a City win).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,061
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #347 on: Today at 06:52:11 pm »
Would anyone here love to be 1-nil up in a FA Cup semi-final?

Christ I'd fucking love it. It's been too long since we won this cup.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #348 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:50:24 pm
Hardly, they look decent which is exactly what they should be.

Richards at half time said something like lampard would have got the team to this level if hed had the time. Would he bollocks lad, then admitted he was biased because frankie is his mate
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,310
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #349 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
It looks like players are moving in slow motion
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,904
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #350 on: Today at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:50:24 pm
Hardly, they look decent which is exactly what they should be.

Their XG over the season is a comfortable 2nd behind City.

Lampard was badly underachieving. They spent 250 mill in the summer ffs on what was already a strong squad.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,326
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:53:56 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:52:44 pm
It looks like players are moving in slow motion

Was just thinking that. It's gone very strange, like there is no energy left.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 