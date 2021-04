"Margaret Aspinall recently spoke to LFCTV to explain plans for the forthcoming 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.Private remembrances will be observed next Thursday to honour the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives as a result of the tragedy that occurred at Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989.Aspinall, former chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, discussed how the families intend to mark the anniversary and detailed why the decision has been taken to now fold the HFSG.Watch the interview with Aspinall in full above. App users should tap https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_vf9u15xb to load the video."----------------------This thread can be a thank you and acknowledgement, absolutely deserved. Please though remember to observe the need to refrain from comments regarding the ongoing trial process. Margaret, thank you for all you and everyone else there have done for the families and the survivors. It's been a privilege to stand with you.